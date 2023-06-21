All Times EDT

East Division

WLPctGB
Tampa Bay5225.675_
Baltimore4528.6165
New York4033.54810
Toronto4135.53910½
Boston3935.52711½

Central Division

WLPctGB
Minnesota3638.486_
Cleveland3438.4721
Detroit3241.438
Chicago3243.427
Kansas City2054.27016

West Division

WLPctGB
Texas4528.616_
Houston4134.5475
Los Angeles4134.5475
Seattle3536.4939
Oakland1956.25327

East Division

WLPctGB
Atlanta4726.644_
Miami4233.5606
Philadelphia3835.5219
New York3440.45913½
Washington2845.38419

Central Division

WLPctGB
Cincinnati4035.533_
Milwaukee3836.514
Chicago3638.486
Pittsburgh3439.4665
St. Louis3144.4139

West Division

WLPctGB
Arizona4530.600_
San Francisco4132.5623
Los Angeles4033.5484
San Diego3538.4799
Colorado2948.37717

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tuesday's Games

Kansas City 1, Detroit 0

Toronto 2, Miami 0

N.Y. Yankees 3, Seattle 1

Baltimore 8, Tampa Bay 6

Cleveland 3, Oakland 2, 10 innings

Boston 10, Minnesota 4

Houston 4, N.Y. Mets 2

Chicago White Sox 7, Texas 6

L.A. Dodgers 2, L.A. Angels 0

Wednesday's Games

Toronto 6, Miami 3

Tampa Bay 7, Baltimore 2

Detroit 9, Kansas City 4

Houston 10, N.Y. Mets 8

Seattle at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Oakland at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Boston at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Texas at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Boston (TBD) at Minnesota (Ryan 7-4), 1:10 p.m.

Oakland (Sears 1-4) at Cleveland (Allen 3-2), 1:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Cuas 3-0) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 11-1), 6:40 p.m.

Seattle (Woo 0-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Germán 4-4), 7:05 p.m.

Friday's Games

Kansas City at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Minnesota at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Seattle at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Texas at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Oakland at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Boston at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Tuesday's Games

Toronto 2, Miami 0

Atlanta 4, Philadelphia 2

Chicago Cubs 4, Pittsburgh 0

St. Louis 9, Washington 3

Cincinnati 8, Colorado 6

Houston 4, N.Y. Mets 2

Milwaukee 7, Arizona 5

San Francisco 4, San Diego 3

L.A. Dodgers 2, L.A. Angels 0

Wednesday's Games

Toronto 6, Miami 3

Cincinnati 5, Colorado 3

Chicago Cubs 8, Pittsburgh 3

Arizona 5, Milwaukee 1

Houston 10, N.Y. Mets 8

Washington 3, St. Louis 0

Atlanta at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

San Diego at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Arizona (Henry 3-1) at Washington (Irvin 1-3), 1:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Elder 5-1) at Philadelphia (Walker 7-3), 1:05 p.m.

San Diego (Snell 3-6) at San Francisco (Wood 2-1), 3:45 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Keller 8-3) at Miami (Garrett 3-2), 6:40 p.m.

Friday's Games

Atlanta at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Washington at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Arizona at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.

