All Times EDT

East Division

WLPctGB
New York3013.698_
Tampa Bay2517.595
Toronto2320.5357
Boston2022.476
Baltimore1826.40912½

Central Division

WLPctGB
Minnesota2716.628_
Chicago2121.500
Cleveland1821.4627
Detroit1428.33312½
Kansas City1428.33312½

West Division

WLPctGB
Houston2816.636_
Los Angeles2717.6141
Texas1823.439
Seattle1826.40910
Oakland1827.40010½

East Division

WLPctGB
New York2916.644_
Atlanta2023.4658
Philadelphia2023.4658
Miami1823.4399
Washington1430.31814½

Central Division

WLPctGB
Milwaukee2716.628_
St. Louis2419.5583
Chicago1824.429
Pittsburgh1725.405
Cincinnati1230.28614½

West Division

WLPctGB
Los Angeles2913.690_
San Diego2815.651
San Francisco2319.5486
Arizona2322.511
Colorado2022.4769

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Monday's Games

Baltimore 6, N.Y. Yankees 4

Minnesota 5, Detroit 4

St. Louis 7, Toronto 3, 10 innings

Cleveland 6, Houston 1

Seattle 7, Oakland 6

Arizona 9, Kansas City 5

Tuesday's Games

Tampa Bay 4, Miami 0

Minnesota 2, Detroit 0

N.Y. Yankees 7, Baltimore 6, 11 innings

Houston 7, Cleveland 3

Toronto 8, St. Louis 1

Boston 16, Chicago White Sox 3

L.A. Angels 5, Texas 3

Arizona 8, Kansas City 6

Oakland 7, Seattle 5

Wednesday's Games

Detroit (García 0-0) at Minnesota (Bundy 3-2), 1:10 p.m.

Oakland (Blackburn 4-0) at Seattle (Ray 4-4), 4:10 p.m.

Miami (Poteet 0-0) at Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 4-1), 6:40 p.m.

Baltimore (Wells 1-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Sears 1-0), 7:05 p.m.

Boston (Hill 1-1) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 2-1), 8:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Quantrill 1-2) at Houston (Javier 2-2), 8:10 p.m.

Texas (Otto 1-2) at L.A. Angels (Detmers 2-1), 9:38 p.m.

Thursday's Games

N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Cleveland at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Boston at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Toronto at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Texas at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Monday's Games

Pittsburgh 2, Colorado 1

Chicago Cubs 7, Cincinnati 4

L.A. Dodgers 10, Washington 1

Philadelphia 7, Atlanta 3

St. Louis 7, Toronto 3, 10 innings

N.Y. Mets 13, San Francisco 3

Arizona 9, Kansas City 5

San Diego 3, Milwaukee 2, 10 innings

Tuesday's Games

Tampa Bay 4, Miami 0

Chicago Cubs 11, Cincinnati 4

Colorado 2, Pittsburgh 1, 10 innings

L.A. Dodgers 9, Washington 4

Toronto 8, St. Louis 1

Atlanta 6, Philadelphia 5

Arizona 8, Kansas City 6

Milwaukee 4, San Diego 1

San Francisco 13, N.Y. Mets 12

Wednesday's Games

Colorado (Feltner 0-1) at Pittsburgh (Thompson 2-4), 12:35 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (TBD) at San Francisco (Junis 1-1), 3:45 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Urías 3-3) at Washington (Fedde 2-3), 4:05 p.m.

Milwaukee (Ashby 0-3) at San Diego (Darvish 4-1), 4:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 2-4) at Cincinnati (Castillo 0-2), 6:40 p.m.

Miami (Poteet 0-0) at Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 4-1), 6:40 p.m.

Philadelphia (Suárez 4-2) at Atlanta (Morton 3-3), 7:20 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 12:35 p.m.

Colorado at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Milwaukee at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

