All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Toronto
|10
|5
|.667
|_
|New York
|9
|6
|.600
|1
|Tampa Bay
|8
|7
|.533
|2
|Boston
|7
|8
|.467
|3
|Baltimore
|5
|9
|.357
|4½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|7
|7
|.500
|_
|Minnesota
|7
|8
|.467
|½
|Chicago
|6
|8
|.429
|1
|Detroit
|6
|8
|.429
|1
|Kansas City
|5
|7
|.417
|1
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|8
|6
|.571
|_
|Seattle
|8
|6
|.571
|_
|Oakland
|8
|8
|.500
|1
|Houston
|6
|8
|.429
|2
|Texas
|5
|9
|.357
|3
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|11
|4
|.733
|_
|Atlanta
|7
|8
|.467
|4
|Philadelphia
|6
|9
|.400
|5
|Miami
|5
|8
|.385
|5
|Washington
|6
|11
|.353
|6
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|St. Louis
|9
|4
|.692
|_
|Milwaukee
|9
|6
|.600
|1
|Chicago
|7
|8
|.467
|3
|Pittsburgh
|7
|8
|.467
|3
|Cincinnati
|2
|13
|.133
|8
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|10
|3
|.769
|_
|San Francisco
|10
|5
|.667
|1
|Colorado
|9
|5
|.643
|1½
|San Diego
|9
|6
|.600
|2
|Arizona
|5
|9
|.357
|5½
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Friday's Games
N.Y. Yankees 4, Cleveland 1
Boston 4, Tampa Bay 3
Toronto 4, Houston 3
Minnesota 2, Chicago White Sox 1
Seattle 4, Kansas City 1
Baltimore 5, L.A. Angels 3
Texas 8, Oakland 1
Colorado at Detroit, ppd.
Saturday's Games
N.Y. Yankees 5, Cleveland 4
Detroit 13, Colorado 0, 1st game
Texas 2, Oakland 0
Toronto 3, Houston 2
Minnesota 9, Chicago White Sox 2
Tampa Bay 3, Boston 2, 10 innings
Colorado 3, Detroit 2, 2nd game
Baltimore at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.
Kansas City at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Boston (Hill 0-1) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 0-1), 1:10 p.m.
Colorado (Kuhl 1-0) at Detroit (Alexander 0-1), 1:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Civale 0-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 0-0), 1:35 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Giolito 0-0) at Minnesota (Archer 0-0), 2:10 p.m.
Toronto (Kikuchi 0-1) at Houston (Garcia 1-0), 2:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Ellis 0-0) at L.A. Angels (Suarez 0-1), 4:07 p.m.
Texas (Richards 0-0) at Oakland (Irvin 1-1), 4:07 p.m.
Kansas City (Hernández 0-0) at Seattle (Ray 2-1), 4:10 p.m.
Monday's Games
Boston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Houston at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Cleveland at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Friday's Games
San Francisco 7, Washington 1
St. Louis 4, Cincinnati 2
Atlanta 3, Miami 0
Philadelphia 4, Milwaukee 2
Pittsburgh 4, Chicago Cubs 2
L.A. Dodgers 6, San Diego 1
N.Y. Mets 6, Arizona 5, 10 innings
Colorado at Detroit, ppd.
Saturday's Games
San Francisco 5, Washington 2
Detroit 13, Colorado 0, 1st game
Chicago Cubs 21, Pittsburgh 0
Milwaukee 5, Philadelphia 3
St. Louis 5, Cincinnati 0
Colorado 3, Detroit 2, 2nd game
Miami at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Colorado (Kuhl 1-0) at Detroit (Alexander 0-1), 1:10 p.m.
Miami (Luzardo 0-1) at Atlanta (Elder 1-1), 1:35 p.m.
San Francisco (Webb 1-1) at Washington (Gray 2-1), 1:35 p.m.
St. Louis (Wainwright 2-1) at Cincinnati (Lodolo 0-2), 1:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Brubaker 0-2) at Chicago Cubs (Steele 1-1), 2:20 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 2-0) at San Diego (Manaea 2-1), 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Megill 2-0) at Arizona (Bumgarner 0-1), 4:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (Lauer 1-0) at Philadelphia (Nola 1-2), 7:08 p.m.
Monday's Games
San Francisco at Milwaukee, 6:10 p.m.
Colorado at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
