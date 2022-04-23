All Times EDT

East Division

WLPctGB
Toronto105.667_
New York96.6001
Tampa Bay87.5332
Boston78.4673
Baltimore59.357

Central Division

WLPctGB
Cleveland77.500_
Minnesota78.467½
Chicago68.4291
Detroit68.4291
Kansas City57.4171

West Division

WLPctGB
Los Angeles86.571_
Seattle86.571_
Oakland88.5001
Houston68.4292
Texas59.3573

East Division

WLPctGB
New York114.733_
Atlanta78.4674
Philadelphia69.4005
Miami58.3855
Washington611.3536

Central Division

WLPctGB
St. Louis94.692_
Milwaukee96.6001
Chicago78.4673
Pittsburgh78.4673
Cincinnati213.1338

West Division

WLPctGB
Los Angeles103.769_
San Francisco105.6671
Colorado95.643
San Diego96.6002
Arizona59.357

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Friday's Games

N.Y. Yankees 4, Cleveland 1

Boston 4, Tampa Bay 3

Toronto 4, Houston 3

Minnesota 2, Chicago White Sox 1

Seattle 4, Kansas City 1

Baltimore 5, L.A. Angels 3

Texas 8, Oakland 1

Colorado at Detroit, ppd.

Saturday's Games

N.Y. Yankees 5, Cleveland 4

Detroit 13, Colorado 0, 1st game

Texas 2, Oakland 0

Toronto 3, Houston 2

Minnesota 9, Chicago White Sox 2

Tampa Bay 3, Boston 2, 10 innings

Colorado 3, Detroit 2, 2nd game

Baltimore at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.

Kansas City at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Boston (Hill 0-1) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 0-1), 1:10 p.m.

Colorado (Kuhl 1-0) at Detroit (Alexander 0-1), 1:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Civale 0-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 0-0), 1:35 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Giolito 0-0) at Minnesota (Archer 0-0), 2:10 p.m.

Toronto (Kikuchi 0-1) at Houston (Garcia 1-0), 2:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Ellis 0-0) at L.A. Angels (Suarez 0-1), 4:07 p.m.

Texas (Richards 0-0) at Oakland (Irvin 1-1), 4:07 p.m.

Kansas City (Hernández 0-0) at Seattle (Ray 2-1), 4:10 p.m.

Monday's Games

Boston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Houston at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Cleveland at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Friday's Games

San Francisco 7, Washington 1

St. Louis 4, Cincinnati 2

Atlanta 3, Miami 0

Philadelphia 4, Milwaukee 2

Pittsburgh 4, Chicago Cubs 2

L.A. Dodgers 6, San Diego 1

N.Y. Mets 6, Arizona 5, 10 innings

Colorado at Detroit, ppd.

Saturday's Games

San Francisco 5, Washington 2

Detroit 13, Colorado 0, 1st game

Chicago Cubs 21, Pittsburgh 0

Milwaukee 5, Philadelphia 3

St. Louis 5, Cincinnati 0

Colorado 3, Detroit 2, 2nd game

Miami at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Colorado (Kuhl 1-0) at Detroit (Alexander 0-1), 1:10 p.m.

Miami (Luzardo 0-1) at Atlanta (Elder 1-1), 1:35 p.m.

San Francisco (Webb 1-1) at Washington (Gray 2-1), 1:35 p.m.

St. Louis (Wainwright 2-1) at Cincinnati (Lodolo 0-2), 1:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Brubaker 0-2) at Chicago Cubs (Steele 1-1), 2:20 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 2-0) at San Diego (Manaea 2-1), 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Megill 2-0) at Arizona (Bumgarner 0-1), 4:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Lauer 1-0) at Philadelphia (Nola 1-2), 7:08 p.m.

Monday's Games

San Francisco at Milwaukee, 6:10 p.m.

Colorado at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

