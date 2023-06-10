All Times EDT

East Division

WLPctGB
Tampa Bay4719.712_
Baltimore3924.619
New York3728.569
Toronto3630.54511
Boston3232.50014

Central Division

WLPctGB
Minnesota3332.508_
Cleveland3033.4762
Chicago2937.439
Detroit2636.419
Kansas City1845.28614

West Division

WLPctGB
Texas4022.645_
Houston3628.5635
Los Angeles3530.538
Seattle3032.48410
Oakland1550.23126½

East Division

WLPctGB
Atlanta3924.619_
Miami3629.5544
Philadelphia3132.4928
New York3034.469
Washington2537.40313½

Central Division

WLPctGB
Pittsburgh3329.532_
Milwaukee3430.531_
Cincinnati3035.462
Chicago2736.429
St. Louis2738.415

West Division

WLPctGB
Arizona3925.609_
Los Angeles3628.5633
San Francisco3231.508
San Diego3133.4848
Colorado2640.39414

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Friday's Games

Tampa Bay 8, Texas 3

Arizona 11, Detroit 6

Boston 3, N.Y. Yankees 2

Baltimore 3, Kansas City 2

Minnesota 3, Toronto 2, 10 innings

Chicago White Sox 2, Miami 1

Oakland 5, Milwaukee 2

Cleveland 10, Houston 9, 14 innings

L.A. Angels 5, Seattle 4

Saturday's Games

Arizona 5, Detroit 0

Miami 5, Chicago White Sox 1

Minnesota 9, Toronto 4

Kansas City at Baltimore, 4:05 p.m.

Oakland at Milwaukee, 4:10 p.m.

Texas at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m.

Houston at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:35 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Arizona (Gallen 7-2) at Detroit (Wentz 1-6), 11:35 a.m.

Houston (Bielak 3-2) at Cleveland (Bieber 4-3), 12:40 p.m.

Kansas City (TBD) at Baltimore (Gibson 7-3), 1:35 p.m.

Minnesota (Varland 3-2) at Toronto (Gausman 5-3), 1:37 p.m.

Texas (Pérez 6-1) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 9-1), 1:40 p.m.

Miami (Garrett 2-2) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 5-4), 2:10 p.m.

Oakland (Sears 0-3) at Milwaukee (Peralta 5-5), 2:10 p.m.

Seattle (Miller 3-3) at L.A. Angels (Canning 4-2), 4:07 p.m.

Boston (Bello 3-4) at N.Y. Yankees (Schmidt 2-6), 7:10 p.m.

Monday's Games

Atlanta at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Colorado at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Miami at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Friday's Games

Arizona 11, Detroit 6

Pittsburgh 14, N.Y. Mets 7

Philadelphia 5, L.A. Dodgers 4

Atlanta 3, Washington 2

Chicago White Sox 2, Miami 1

St. Louis 7, Cincinnati 4

Oakland 5, Milwaukee 2

San Diego 9, Colorado 6

Chicago Cubs 3, San Francisco 2

Saturday's Games

Arizona 5, Detroit 0

Cincinnati 8, St. Louis 4

Miami 5, Chicago White Sox 1

San Diego 3, Colorado 2

L.A. Dodgers at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Pittsburgh, 4:05 p.m.

Oakland at Milwaukee, 4:10 p.m.

Washington at Atlanta, 4:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at San Francisco, 7:35 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Arizona (Gallen 7-2) at Detroit (Wentz 1-6), 11:35 a.m.

L.A. Dodgers (TBD) at Philadelphia (Walker 5-3), 1:35 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 2-2) at Pittsburgh (Keller 7-2), 1:35 p.m.

Washington (Williams 2-4) at Atlanta (Elder 4-0), 1:35 p.m.

Miami (Garrett 2-2) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 5-4), 2:10 p.m.

Oakland (Sears 0-3) at Milwaukee (Peralta 5-5), 2:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Greene 1-4) at St. Louis (Wainwright 2-1), 2:15 p.m.

San Diego (Snell 2-6) at Colorado (Lamet 1-3), 3:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Wesneski 2-2) at San Francisco (TBD), 4:05 p.m.

Monday's Games

Atlanta at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Colorado at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

San Francisco at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Cincinnati at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Miami at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

