East Division

WLPctGB
New York7648.613_
Tampa Bay6755.5498
Toronto6655.545
Baltimore6458.52511
Boston6063.48815½

Central Division

WLPctGB
Cleveland6456.533_
Minnesota6259.512
Chicago6261.504
Kansas City5075.40016½
Detroit4777.37919

West Division

WLPctGB
Houston7945.637_
Seattle6656.54112
Texas5667.45522½
Los Angeles5271.42326½
Oakland4578.36633½

East Division

WLPctGB
New York7946.632_
Atlanta7748.6162
Philadelphia6855.55310
Miami5369.43424½
Washington4182.33337

Central Division

WLPctGB
St. Louis7152.577_
Milwaukee6556.5375
Chicago5370.43118
Cincinnati4873.39722
Pittsburgh4776.38224

West Division

WLPctGB
Los Angeles8437.694_
San Diego6856.54817½
San Francisco6161.50023½
Arizona5666.45928½
Colorado5470.43531½

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Monday's Games

Kansas City 6, Chicago White Sox 4

N.Y. Yankees 4, N.Y. Mets 2

Texas 2, Minnesota 1

Tampa Bay 2, L.A. Angels 1

Miami 3, Oakland 0

Tuesday's Games

San Francisco 3, Detroit 1

Tampa Bay 11, L.A. Angels 1

N.Y. Yankees 4, N.Y. Mets 2

Toronto 9, Boston 3

Baltimore 5, Chicago White Sox 3

Colorado 7, Texas 6

Houston 4, Minnesota 2

Arizona 7, Kansas City 3

Cleveland at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Miami at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Washington at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

San Francisco (Webb 11-6) at Detroit (Manning 0-1), 1:10 p.m.

Texas (Pérez 9-4) at Colorado (Ureña 2-4), 3:10 p.m.

Miami (Luzardo 3-5) at Oakland (Irvin 6-11), 3:37 p.m.

Cleveland (Quantrill 9-5) at San Diego (Snell 5-6), 4:10 p.m.

Washington (Sánchez 0-5) at Seattle (Kirby 5-3), 4:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Giolito 9-7) at Baltimore (Watkins 4-3), 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Mayers 1-0) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 11-5), 7:10 p.m.

Toronto (Berríos 9-5) at Boston (Hill 5-5), 7:10 p.m.

Arizona (Gallen 9-2) at Kansas City (Singer 6-4), 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Bundy 7-5) at Houston (Valdez 12-4), 8:10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

L.A. Angels at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Toronto at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Monday's Games

Atlanta 2, Pittsburgh 1

Philadelphia 4, Cincinnati 1

N.Y. Yankees 4, N.Y. Mets 2

St. Louis 1, Chicago Cubs 0

Miami 3, Oakland 0

Milwaukee 4, L.A. Dodgers 0

Tuesday's Games

Chicago Cubs 2, St. Louis 0, 1st game

Atlanta 6, Pittsburgh 1

San Francisco 3, Detroit 1

Philadelphia 7, Cincinnati 6

N.Y. Yankees 4, N.Y. Mets 2

Colorado 7, Texas 6

St. Louis 13, Chicago Cubs 3, 2nd game

Arizona 7, Kansas City 3

Cleveland at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Miami at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Washington at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Atlanta (Wright 15-5) at Pittsburgh (Keller 4-9), 12:35 p.m.

San Francisco (Webb 11-6) at Detroit (Manning 0-1), 1:10 p.m.

Texas (Pérez 9-4) at Colorado (Ureña 2-4), 3:10 p.m.

Miami (Luzardo 3-5) at Oakland (Irvin 6-11), 3:37 p.m.

Cleveland (Quantrill 9-5) at San Diego (Snell 5-6), 4:10 p.m.

Washington (Sánchez 0-5) at Seattle (Kirby 5-3), 4:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Zeuch 0-2) at Philadelphia (Sánchez 1-1), 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis (Mikolas 10-9) at Chicago Cubs (Farrell 0-0), 8:05 p.m.

Arizona (Gallen 9-2) at Kansas City (Singer 6-4), 8:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Houser 4-8) at L.A. Dodgers (Heaney 1-1), 9 p.m.

Thursday's Games

St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Cincinnati at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Colorado at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

