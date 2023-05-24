All Times EDT

East Division

WLPctGB
Tampa Bay3515.700_
Baltimore3117.6463
New York3020.6005
Boston2623.531
Toronto2623.531

Central Division

WLPctGB
Minnesota2524.510_
Detroit2125.457
Cleveland2127.438
Chicago2030.400
Kansas City1535.30010½

West Division

WLPctGB
Texas3018.625_
Houston2820.5832
Los Angeles2723.5404
Seattle2424.5006
Oakland1040.20021

East Division

WLPctGB
Atlanta2919.604_
New York2524.510
Miami2425.490
Philadelphia2226.4587
Washington2028.4179

Central Division

WLPctGB
Milwaukee2622.542_
Pittsburgh2523.5211
Chicago2126.447
St. Louis2228.4405
Cincinnati2028.4176

West Division

WLPctGB
Los Angeles3119.620_
Arizona2920.592
San Francisco2424.5006
San Diego2226.4588
Colorado2128.429

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Monday's Games

Cleveland 3, Chicago White Sox 0

Pittsburgh 6, Texas 4

Tampa Bay 6, Toronto 4

San Francisco 4, Minnesota 1

Houston 12, Milwaukee 2

Detroit 8, Kansas City 5, 10 innings

L.A. Angels 2, Boston 1

Seattle 11, Oakland 2

Tuesday's Games

Chicago White Sox 4, Cleveland 2

Texas 6, Pittsburgh 1

Toronto 20, Tampa Bay 1

Kansas City 4, Detroit 1

N.Y. Yankees 6, Baltimore 5, 10 innings

Milwaukee 6, Houston 0

San Francisco 4, Minnesota 3

L.A. Angels 4, Boston 0

Seattle 3, Oakland 2

Wednesday's Games

Texas (Pérez 5-1) at Pittsburgh (Oviedo 3-3), 12:35 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Kopech 2-4) at Cleveland (Quantrill 2-2), 1:10 p.m.

Houston (Bielak 1-1) at Milwaukee (Houser 0-0), 1:10 p.m.

San Francisco (DeSclafani 3-3) at Minnesota (Ryan 6-1), 1:10 p.m.

Toronto (Kikuchi 5-1) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 7-0), 6:40 p.m.

Baltimore (Wells 3-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Cortes 4-2), 7:05 p.m.

Detroit (Boyd 3-3) at Kansas City (Greinke 1-5), 7:40 p.m.

Boston (Paxton 1-0) at L.A. Angels (Anderson 1-0), 9:38 p.m.

Oakland (Waldichuk 1-3) at Seattle (Miller 2-1), 9:40 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Toronto at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Monday's Games

Pittsburgh 6, Texas 4

Arizona 6, Philadelphia 3

Cincinnati 6, St. Louis 5, 10 innings

L.A. Dodgers 8, Atlanta 6

San Francisco 4, Minnesota 1

Houston 12, Milwaukee 2

Colorado 5, Miami 3

Tuesday's Games

Texas 6, Pittsburgh 1

St. Louis 8, Cincinnati 5

Arizona 4, Philadelphia 3

L.A. Dodgers 8, Atlanta 1

San Diego 7, Washington 4

Milwaukee 6, Houston 0

San Francisco 4, Minnesota 3

Chicago Cubs 7, N.Y. Mets 2

Colorado 5, Miami 4

Wednesday's Games

Texas (Pérez 5-1) at Pittsburgh (Oviedo 3-3), 12:35 p.m.

Arizona (Gallen 6-2) at Philadelphia (Suárez 0-1), 1:05 p.m.

Houston (Bielak 1-1) at Milwaukee (Houser 0-0), 1:10 p.m.

San Francisco (DeSclafani 3-3) at Minnesota (Ryan 6-1), 1:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Matz 0-5) at Cincinnati (Lively 1-2), 6:40 p.m.

San Diego (Weathers 1-2) at Washington (Williams 1-2), 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 2-1) at Atlanta (Elder 3-0), 7:20 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Senga 4-2) at Chicago Cubs (Stroman 3-4), 7:40 p.m.

Miami (Alcantara 1-5) at Colorado (Kauffmann 0-1), 8:40 p.m.

Thursday's Games

St. Louis at Cincinnati, 12:35 p.m.

Miami at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

San Diego at Washington, 4:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

San Francisco at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

