All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|35
|15
|.700
|_
|Baltimore
|31
|17
|.646
|3
|New York
|30
|20
|.600
|5
|Boston
|26
|23
|.531
|8½
|Toronto
|26
|23
|.531
|8½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|25
|24
|.510
|_
|Detroit
|21
|25
|.457
|2½
|Cleveland
|21
|27
|.438
|3½
|Chicago
|20
|30
|.400
|5½
|Kansas City
|15
|35
|.300
|10½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Texas
|30
|18
|.625
|_
|Houston
|28
|20
|.583
|2
|Los Angeles
|27
|23
|.540
|4
|Seattle
|24
|24
|.500
|6
|Oakland
|10
|40
|.200
|21
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|29
|19
|.604
|_
|New York
|25
|24
|.510
|4½
|Miami
|24
|25
|.490
|5½
|Philadelphia
|22
|26
|.458
|7
|Washington
|20
|28
|.417
|9
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|26
|22
|.542
|_
|Pittsburgh
|25
|23
|.521
|1
|Chicago
|21
|26
|.447
|4½
|St. Louis
|22
|28
|.440
|5
|Cincinnati
|20
|28
|.417
|6
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|31
|19
|.620
|_
|Arizona
|29
|20
|.592
|1½
|San Francisco
|24
|24
|.500
|6
|San Diego
|22
|26
|.458
|8
|Colorado
|21
|28
|.429
|9½
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Monday's Games
Cleveland 3, Chicago White Sox 0
Pittsburgh 6, Texas 4
Tampa Bay 6, Toronto 4
San Francisco 4, Minnesota 1
Houston 12, Milwaukee 2
Detroit 8, Kansas City 5, 10 innings
L.A. Angels 2, Boston 1
Seattle 11, Oakland 2
Tuesday's Games
Chicago White Sox 4, Cleveland 2
Texas 6, Pittsburgh 1
Toronto 20, Tampa Bay 1
Kansas City 4, Detroit 1
N.Y. Yankees 6, Baltimore 5, 10 innings
Milwaukee 6, Houston 0
San Francisco 4, Minnesota 3
L.A. Angels 4, Boston 0
Seattle 3, Oakland 2
Wednesday's Games
Texas (Pérez 5-1) at Pittsburgh (Oviedo 3-3), 12:35 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Kopech 2-4) at Cleveland (Quantrill 2-2), 1:10 p.m.
Houston (Bielak 1-1) at Milwaukee (Houser 0-0), 1:10 p.m.
San Francisco (DeSclafani 3-3) at Minnesota (Ryan 6-1), 1:10 p.m.
Toronto (Kikuchi 5-1) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 7-0), 6:40 p.m.
Baltimore (Wells 3-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Cortes 4-2), 7:05 p.m.
Detroit (Boyd 3-3) at Kansas City (Greinke 1-5), 7:40 p.m.
Boston (Paxton 1-0) at L.A. Angels (Anderson 1-0), 9:38 p.m.
Oakland (Waldichuk 1-3) at Seattle (Miller 2-1), 9:40 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Toronto at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Oakland at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Monday's Games
Pittsburgh 6, Texas 4
Arizona 6, Philadelphia 3
Cincinnati 6, St. Louis 5, 10 innings
L.A. Dodgers 8, Atlanta 6
San Francisco 4, Minnesota 1
Houston 12, Milwaukee 2
Colorado 5, Miami 3
Tuesday's Games
Texas 6, Pittsburgh 1
St. Louis 8, Cincinnati 5
Arizona 4, Philadelphia 3
L.A. Dodgers 8, Atlanta 1
San Diego 7, Washington 4
Milwaukee 6, Houston 0
San Francisco 4, Minnesota 3
Chicago Cubs 7, N.Y. Mets 2
Colorado 5, Miami 4
Wednesday's Games
Texas (Pérez 5-1) at Pittsburgh (Oviedo 3-3), 12:35 p.m.
Arizona (Gallen 6-2) at Philadelphia (Suárez 0-1), 1:05 p.m.
Houston (Bielak 1-1) at Milwaukee (Houser 0-0), 1:10 p.m.
San Francisco (DeSclafani 3-3) at Minnesota (Ryan 6-1), 1:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Matz 0-5) at Cincinnati (Lively 1-2), 6:40 p.m.
San Diego (Weathers 1-2) at Washington (Williams 1-2), 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 2-1) at Atlanta (Elder 3-0), 7:20 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Senga 4-2) at Chicago Cubs (Stroman 3-4), 7:40 p.m.
Miami (Alcantara 1-5) at Colorado (Kauffmann 0-1), 8:40 p.m.
Thursday's Games
St. Louis at Cincinnati, 12:35 p.m.
Miami at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
San Diego at Washington, 4:05 p.m.
Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.
San Francisco at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.
