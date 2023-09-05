All Times EDT

East Division

WLPctGB
Baltimore8651.628_
Tampa Bay8355.601
Toronto7662.55110½
Boston7266.52214½
New York6969.50017½

Central Division

WLPctGB
Minnesota7366.525_
Cleveland6673.4757
Detroit6375.457
Chicago5385.38419½
Kansas City4396.30930

West Division

WLPctGB
Seattle7760.562_
Houston7861.561_
Texas7661.5551
Los Angeles6474.46413½
Oakland4296.30435½

East Division

WLPctGB
Atlanta9046.662_
Philadelphia7661.55514½
Miami7167.51420
New York6474.46427
Washington6277.44629½

Central Division

WLPctGB
Milwaukee7761.558_
Chicago7464.5363
Cincinnati7268.5146
Pittsburgh6475.46013½
St. Louis5978.43117½

West Division

WLPctGB
Los Angeles8453.613_
Arizona7167.51413½
San Francisco7068.50714½
San Diego6574.46820
Colorado5087.36534

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Monday's Games

Kansas City 12, Chicago White Sox 1

Boston 7, Tampa Bay 3

Cincinnati 6, Seattle 3

Toronto 6, Oakland 5, 10 innings

Houston 13, Texas 6

Minnesota 20, Cleveland 6

Baltimore 6, L.A. Angels 3

Tuesday's Games

Minnesota 8, Cleveland 3

N.Y. Yankees 5, Detroit 1

Boston at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Seattle at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.

Houston at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Baltimore at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Toronto at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Minnesota (Ryan 10-8) at Cleveland (Williams 1-5), 1:10 p.m.

Toronto (Ryu 3-1) at Oakland (Sears 3-11), 3:37 p.m.

Boston (Paxton 7-5) at Tampa Bay (Glasnow 7-5), 6:40 p.m.

Seattle (Gilbert 12-5) at Cincinnati (Richardson 0-1), 6:40 p.m.

Detroit (Manning 5-4) at N.Y. Yankees (Schmidt 8-8), 7:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Toussaint 2-7) at Kansas City (Lyles 4-15), 7:40 p.m.

Houston (Verlander 10-7) at Texas (Scherzer 12-5), 8:05 p.m.

Baltimore (Gibson 13-8) at L.A. Angels (Sandoval 7-11), 9:38 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Seattle at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Detroit at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Monday's Games

Chicago Cubs 5, San Francisco 0

Arizona 4, Colorado 2

Cincinnati 6, Seattle 3

Pittsburgh 4, Milwaukee 2

Philadelphia 9, San Diego 7

Tuesday's Games

Miami 6, L.A. Dodgers 3

Milwaukee 7, Pittsburgh 3

N.Y. Mets 11, Washington 5

Seattle at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

St. Louis at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

San Francisco at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Milwaukee (Peralta 11-8) at Pittsburgh (Selby 2-0), 12:35 p.m.

San Francisco (Beck 3-3) at Chicago Cubs (Wicks 2-0), 2:20 p.m.

Colorado (Flexen 1-6) at Arizona (Davies 2-5), 3:40 p.m.

Philadelphia (Wheeler 10-6) at San Diego (Wacha 11-2), 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Lynn 10-10) at Miami (Chargois 1-0), 6:40 p.m.

Seattle (Gilbert 12-5) at Cincinnati (Richardson 0-1), 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (TBD) at Washington (Adon 2-1), 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis (Hudson 5-1) at Atlanta (Strider 16-4), 7:20 p.m.

Thursday's Games

L.A. Dodgers at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

St. Louis at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Arizona at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you