All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|58
|22
|.725
|_
|Boston
|43
|35
|.551
|14
|Toronto
|44
|36
|.550
|14
|Tampa Bay
|43
|36
|.544
|14½
|Baltimore
|36
|44
|.450
|22
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|45
|37
|.549
|_
|Cleveland
|40
|36
|.526
|2
|Chicago
|37
|39
|.487
|5
|Detroit
|30
|47
|.390
|12½
|Kansas City
|29
|48
|.377
|13½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|51
|27
|.654
|_
|Texas
|37
|40
|.481
|13½
|Seattle
|38
|42
|.475
|14
|Los Angeles
|37
|44
|.457
|15½
|Oakland
|26
|54
|.325
|26
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|49
|30
|.620
|_
|Atlanta
|46
|34
|.575
|3½
|Philadelphia
|41
|38
|.519
|8
|Miami
|37
|40
|.481
|11
|Washington
|29
|52
|.358
|21
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|46
|35
|.568
|_
|St. Louis
|44
|36
|.550
|1½
|Chicago
|32
|46
|.410
|12½
|Pittsburgh
|32
|47
|.405
|13
|Cincinnati
|27
|51
|.346
|17½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|49
|28
|.636
|_
|San Diego
|46
|34
|.575
|4½
|San Francisco
|40
|36
|.526
|8½
|Arizona
|35
|44
|.443
|15
|Colorado
|35
|44
|.443
|15
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Saturday's Games
Tampa Bay 6, Toronto 2, 1st game
N.Y. Yankees 13, Cleveland 4, 1st game
Minnesota 4, Baltimore 3
Seattle 2, Oakland 1
Houston 9, L.A. Angels 1
Detroit 4, Kansas City 3
Texas 7, N.Y. Mets 3
Chicago White Sox 5, San Francisco 3
Tampa Bay 11, Toronto 5, 2nd game
N.Y. Yankees 6, Cleveland 1, 2nd game
Chicago Cubs 3, Boston 1
Sunday's Games
Kansas City 7, Detroit 4
Cleveland 2, N.Y. Yankees 0
N.Y. Mets 4, Texas 1
Baltimore 3, Minnesota 1
Tampa Bay 7, Toronto 3
Houston 4, L.A. Angels 2
Boston at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
Oakland at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
Monday's Games
Texas (Dunning 1-6) at Baltimore (Kremer 2-1), 1:05 p.m.
Cleveland (Plesac 2-5) at Detroit (Hill 0-0), 1:10 p.m., 1st game
Tampa Bay (Beeks 1-1) at Boston (Wacha 6-1), 1:35 p.m.
Kansas City (Heasley 1-4) at Houston (Odorizzi 3-2), 4:10 p.m.
Cleveland (TBD) at Detroit (Faedo 1-4), 6:40 p.m., 2nd game
Seattle (Flexen 4-8) at San Diego (Manaea 3-3), 6:40 p.m.
Minnesota (Bundy 4-4) at Chicago White Sox (Cueto 2-4), 8:10 p.m.
Toronto (Manoah 9-2) at Oakland (Irvin 2-6), 9:07 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Seattle at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Texas at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Toronto at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Saturday's Games
Pittsburgh 7, Milwaukee 4
Texas 7, N.Y. Mets 3
Chicago White Sox 5, San Francisco 3
Atlanta 4, Cincinnati 1
Miami 5, Washington 3
St. Louis 7, Philadelphia 6
Chicago Cubs 3, Boston 1
L.A. Dodgers 7, San Diego 2
Colorado 11, Arizona 7
Sunday's Games
Cincinnati 4, Atlanta 3
N.Y. Mets 4, Texas 1
Milwaukee 2, Pittsburgh 0
Miami 7, Washington 4, 10 innings
Colorado 6, Arizona 5
Boston at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Philadelphia, 7:08 p.m.
Monday's Games
Miami (Garrett 1-3) at Washington (Corbin 4-10), 11:05 a.m.
Chicago Cubs (Steele 3-5) at Milwaukee (Lauer 6-3), 4:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Rodón 7-4) at Arizona (Bumgarner 3-8), 6:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Walker 6-2) at Cincinnati (Greene 3-9), 6:40 p.m.
Seattle (Flexen 4-8) at San Diego (Manaea 3-3), 6:40 p.m.
St. Louis (Hudson 6-4) at Atlanta (Wright 9-4), 7:20 p.m.
Colorado (Freeland 4-5) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 6-6), 9:10 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Seattle at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Washington at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
St. Louis at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
