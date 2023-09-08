All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Baltimore
|89
|51
|.636
|_
|Tampa Bay
|86
|56
|.606
|4
|Toronto
|78
|63
|.553
|11½
|Boston
|72
|69
|.511
|17½
|New York
|70
|71
|.496
|19½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|74
|67
|.525
|_
|Cleveland
|67
|74
|.475
|7
|Detroit
|64
|77
|.454
|10
|Chicago
|55
|86
|.390
|19
|Kansas City
|44
|98
|.310
|30½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|80
|62
|.563
|_
|Seattle
|79
|62
|.560
|½
|Texas
|76
|64
|.543
|3
|Los Angeles
|65
|76
|.461
|14½
|Oakland
|44
|97
|.312
|35½
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|92
|48
|.657
|_
|Philadelphia
|77
|63
|.550
|15
|Miami
|73
|68
|.518
|19½
|New York
|64
|76
|.457
|28
|Washington
|63
|78
|.447
|29½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|78
|62
|.557
|_
|Chicago
|76
|66
|.535
|3
|Cincinnati
|73
|70
|.510
|6½
|Pittsburgh
|65
|76
|.461
|13½
|St. Louis
|62
|79
|.440
|16½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|86
|54
|.614
|_
|Arizona
|74
|68
|.521
|13
|San Francisco
|70
|70
|.500
|16
|San Diego
|67
|75
|.472
|20
|Colorado
|51
|88
|.367
|34½
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Thursday's Games
Seattle 1, Tampa Bay 0
Detroit 10, N.Y. Yankees 3
L.A. Angels 3, Cleveland 2
Friday's Games
Chicago White Sox 6, Detroit 0
Tampa Bay 7, Seattle 4
Milwaukee 8, N.Y. Yankees 2
Baltimore 11, Boston 2
Toronto 5, Kansas City 4
Minnesota 5, N.Y. Mets 2
Oakland 6, Texas 3
San Diego 11, Houston 2
Cleveland at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Milwaukee (Miley 7-4) at N.Y. Yankees (King 4-5), 2:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Peterson 3-7) at Minnesota (Maeda 3-7), 2:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Greinke 1-14) at Toronto (Gausman 10-8), 3:07 p.m.
Seattle (TBD) at Tampa Bay (Civale 7-3), 4:05 p.m.
Baltimore (Flaherty 8-8) at Boston (Sale 6-3), 4:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Ureña 0-4) at Detroit (Skubal 4-3), 6:10 p.m.
Oakland (Muller 1-5) at Texas (Eovaldi 11-4), 7:05 p.m.
San Diego (Lugo 6-6) at Houston (Javier 9-3), 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Giolito 7-12) at L.A. Angels (Anderson 5-6), 9:07 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Seattle at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Boston, 1:35 p.m.
Milwaukee at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.
Kansas City at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
San Diego at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
Oakland at Texas, 2:35 p.m.
Cleveland at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Thursday's Games
L.A. Dodgers 10, Miami 0
Atlanta 8, St. Louis 5
Arizona 6, Chicago Cubs 2
Friday's Games
Arizona 1, Chicago Cubs 0
Atlanta 8, Pittsburgh 2
Miami 3, Philadelphia 2
St. Louis 9, Cincinnati 4
Milwaukee 8, N.Y. Yankees 2
L.A. Dodgers 8, Washington 5
Minnesota 5, N.Y. Mets 2
San Diego 11, Houston 2
Colorado at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Milwaukee (Miley 7-4) at N.Y. Yankees (King 4-5), 2:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Peterson 3-7) at Minnesota (Maeda 3-7), 2:10 p.m.
Arizona (Kelly 11-6) at Chicago Cubs (Steele 16-3), 2:20 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Miller 9-3) at Washington (Irvin 3-5), 4:05 p.m.
Miami (Cueto 1-3) at Philadelphia (Nola 12-9), 6:05 p.m.
St. Louis (Thompson 4-5) at Cincinnati (Spiers 0-0), 6:40 p.m.
San Diego (Lugo 6-6) at Houston (Javier 9-3), 7:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Oviedo 8-14) at Atlanta (Dodd 2-1), 7:20 p.m.
Colorado (Anderson 0-4) at San Francisco (Webb 9-12), 9:05 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Miami at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Washington, 1:35 p.m.
Milwaukee at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Atlanta, 1:35 p.m.
St. Louis at Cincinnati, 1:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
San Diego at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
Arizona at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Colorado at San Francisco, 8:10 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.