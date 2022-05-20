All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|28
|10
|.737
|_
|Tampa Bay
|23
|15
|.605
|5
|Toronto
|21
|18
|.538
|7½
|Boston
|17
|22
|.436
|11½
|Baltimore
|15
|24
|.385
|13½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|22
|16
|.579
|_
|Chicago
|19
|19
|.500
|3
|Cleveland
|17
|19
|.472
|4
|Kansas City
|14
|23
|.378
|7½
|Detroit
|13
|26
|.333
|9½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|25
|15
|.625
|_
|Los Angeles
|24
|16
|.600
|1
|Texas
|18
|20
|.474
|6
|Seattle
|17
|23
|.425
|8
|Oakland
|16
|24
|.400
|9
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|26
|14
|.650
|_
|Atlanta
|18
|21
|.462
|7½
|Philadelphia
|18
|21
|.462
|7½
|Miami
|17
|21
|.447
|8
|Washington
|13
|27
|.325
|13
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|25
|14
|.641
|_
|St. Louis
|21
|18
|.538
|4
|Pittsburgh
|16
|22
|.421
|8½
|Chicago
|15
|23
|.395
|9½
|Cincinnati
|11
|27
|.289
|13½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|26
|12
|.684
|_
|San Diego
|24
|14
|.632
|2
|San Francisco
|22
|15
|.595
|3½
|Arizona
|20
|21
|.488
|7½
|Colorado
|18
|19
|.486
|7½
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Thursday's Games
Cincinnati 4, Cleveland 2
Baltimore 9, N.Y. Yankees 6
Chicago White Sox 7, Kansas City 4
Boston 12, Seattle 6
Houston 5, Texas 1
Friday's Games
Cleveland 6, Detroit 1
Toronto 2, Cincinnati 1
Boston 7, Seattle 3
Texas 3, Houston 0
Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Minnesota at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Oakland at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at N.Y. Yankees, ppd.
Saturday's Games
Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 2-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Cortes 2-1), 1:05 p.m.
Cincinnati (Greene 1-6) at Toronto (Manoah 4-1), 3:07 p.m.
Seattle (Flexen 1-6) at Boston (Whitlock 1-1), 4:10 p.m.
Detroit (Faedo 0-1) at Cleveland (Bieber 1-2), 6:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Springs 1-1) at Baltimore (Bradish 1-2), 7:05 p.m.
Minnesota (Ryan 4-2) at Kansas City (Keller 1-3), 7:10 p.m.
Texas (Gray 1-1) at Houston (Verlander 5-1), 7:10 p.m.
Oakland (Montas 2-4) at L.A. Angels (Lorenzen 4-2), 9:07 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Seattle at Boston, 1:35 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 1:35 p.m.
Cincinnati at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.
Detroit at Cleveland, 1:40 p.m.
Minnesota at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.
Texas at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at N.Y. Yankees, 3:05 p.m., 1st game
Oakland at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at N.Y. Yankees, 7:08 p.m., 2nd game
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Thursday's Games
Cincinnati 4, Cleveland 2
San Diego 2, Philadelphia 0
N.Y. Mets 7, St. Louis 6, 10 innings
Arizona 3, Chicago Cubs 1
Friday's Games
Arizona 10, Chicago Cubs 6
Toronto 2, Cincinnati 1
Atlanta 5, Miami 3
St. Louis 5, Pittsburgh 3
L.A. Dodgers 4, Philadelphia 1
Milwaukee 7, Washington 0
San Diego at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Colorado, ppd.
Saturday's Games
Arizona (Bumgarner 2-2) at Chicago Cubs (Steele 1-4), 2:20 p.m.
Cincinnati (Greene 1-6) at Toronto (Manoah 4-1), 3:07 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 3-1) at Colorado (Márquez 1-3), 3:10 p.m., 1st game
San Diego (Musgrove 4-0) at San Francisco (Rodón 4-2), 4:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (TBD) at Philadelphia (Nola 1-4), 6:05 p.m.
Atlanta (Wright 3-2) at Miami (Hernandez 2-3), 6:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Liberatore 0-0) at Pittsburgh (Quintana 1-1), 6:35 p.m.
Washington (Corbin 0-6) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 4-2), 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Williams 0-2) at Colorado (Gomber 2-3), 8:40 p.m., 2nd game
Sunday's Games
St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 11:35 a.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Philadelphia, 1:35 p.m.
Cincinnati at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.
Atlanta at Miami, 1:40 p.m.
Washington at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
Arizona at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
San Diego at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
