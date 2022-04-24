All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|10
|6
|.625
|_
|Toronto
|10
|6
|.625
|_
|Tampa Bay
|9
|7
|.563
|1
|Boston
|7
|9
|.438
|3
|Baltimore
|6
|9
|.400
|3½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|8
|8
|.500
|_
|Cleveland
|7
|8
|.467
|½
|Chicago
|6
|9
|.400
|1½
|Detroit
|6
|9
|.400
|1½
|Kansas City
|5
|8
|.385
|1½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Seattle
|9
|6
|.600
|_
|Los Angeles
|8
|7
|.533
|1
|Oakland
|8
|8
|.500
|1½
|Houston
|7
|8
|.467
|2
|Texas
|5
|9
|.357
|3½
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|11
|5
|.688
|_
|Miami
|7
|8
|.467
|3½
|Atlanta
|7
|10
|.412
|4½
|Philadelphia
|6
|9
|.400
|4½
|Washington
|6
|12
|.333
|6
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|St. Louis
|9
|5
|.643
|_
|Milwaukee
|9
|6
|.600
|½
|Chicago
|7
|8
|.467
|2½
|Pittsburgh
|7
|8
|.467
|2½
|Cincinnati
|3
|13
|.188
|7
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|10
|4
|.714
|_
|San Francisco
|11
|5
|.688
|_
|Colorado
|10
|5
|.667
|½
|San Diego
|10
|6
|.625
|1
|Arizona
|6
|9
|.400
|4½
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Saturday's Games
N.Y. Yankees 5, Cleveland 4
Detroit 13, Colorado 0, 1st game
Texas 2, Oakland 0
Toronto 3, Houston 2
Minnesota 9, Chicago White Sox 2
Tampa Bay 3, Boston 2, 10 innings
Colorado 3, Detroit 2, 2nd game
Baltimore 5, L.A. Angels 4
Seattle 13, Kansas City 7
Sunday's Games
Tampa Bay 5, Boston 2
Colorado 6, Detroit 2
N.Y. Yankees 10, Cleveland 2
Houston 8, Toronto 7, 10 innings
Minnesota 6, Chicago White Sox 4, 10 innings
Baltimore at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.
Texas at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
Kansas City at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
Monday's Games
Boston (Eovaldi 1-0) at Toronto (Berríos 1-0), 7:07 p.m.
Houston (Valdez 1-1) at Texas (Dunning 0-1), 8:05 p.m.
Cleveland (Bieber 1-0) at L.A. Angels (Lorenzen 1-1), 9:38 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Seattle at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Boston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.
Detroit at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
Houston at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Cleveland at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Oakland at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Saturday's Games
San Francisco 5, Washington 2
Detroit 13, Colorado 0, 1st game
Chicago Cubs 21, Pittsburgh 0
Milwaukee 5, Philadelphia 3
St. Louis 5, Cincinnati 0
Colorado 3, Detroit 2, 2nd game
Miami 9, Atlanta 7
Arizona 5, N.Y. Mets 2
San Diego 3, L.A. Dodgers 2, 10 innings
Sunday's Games
Colorado 6, Detroit 2
Cincinnati 4, St. Louis 1
San Francisco 12, Washington 3
Miami 5, Atlanta 4
Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Philadelphia, 7:08 p.m.
Monday's Games
San Francisco (Long 0-0) at Milwaukee (Burnes 1-0), 6:10 p.m.
Colorado (Freeland 0-2) at Philadelphia (Gibson 1-1), 6:45 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 3-0) at St. Louis (Mikolas 1-0), 7:45 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 1-1) at Arizona (Kelly 1-0), 9:40 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.
San Diego at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Colorado at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.
Miami at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Oakland at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.