All Times EDT

East Division

WLPctGB
New York7648.613_
Tampa Bay6755.5498
Toronto6655.545
Baltimore6458.52511
Boston6063.48815½

Central Division

WLPctGB
Cleveland6556.537_
Minnesota6259.5123
Chicago6261.5044
Kansas City5075.40017
Detroit4877.38419

West Division

WLPctGB
Houston7945.637_
Seattle6756.54511½
Texas5667.45522½
Los Angeles5271.42326½
Oakland4579.36334

East Division

WLPctGB
New York7946.632_
Atlanta7848.619
Philadelphia6855.55310
Miami5469.43924
Washington4183.33137½

Central Division

WLPctGB
St. Louis7152.577_
Milwaukee6557.533
Chicago5370.43118
Cincinnati4873.39722
Pittsburgh4777.37924½

West Division

WLPctGB
Los Angeles8537.697_
San Diego6857.54418½
San Francisco6162.49624½
Arizona5666.45929
Colorado5470.43532

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tuesday's Games

San Francisco 3, Detroit 1

Tampa Bay 11, L.A. Angels 1

N.Y. Yankees 4, N.Y. Mets 2

Toronto 9, Boston 3

Baltimore 5, Chicago White Sox 3

Colorado 7, Texas 6

Houston 4, Minnesota 2

Arizona 7, Kansas City 3

Miami 5, Oakland 3

Seattle 4, Washington 2

Cleveland 3, San Diego 1

Wednesday's Games

Detroit 6, San Francisco 1

Texas at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Miami at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.

Cleveland at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Washington at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Arizona at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

L.A. Angels (Sandoval 4-8) at Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 8-4), 1:10 p.m.

Cleveland (McKenzie 9-9) at Seattle (Gonzales 8-12), 4:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Lynn 3-5) at Baltimore (Lyles 9-9), 7:05 p.m.

Toronto (Gausman 9-9) at Boston (Crawford 3-5), 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Archer 2-6) at Houston (Garcia 10-8), 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 11-4) at Oakland (Kaprielian 3-7), 9:40 p.m.

Friday's Games

L.A. Angels at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Detroit at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Arizona at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

San Diego at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Cleveland at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Tuesday's Games

Chicago Cubs 2, St. Louis 0, 1st game

Atlanta 6, Pittsburgh 1

San Francisco 3, Detroit 1

Philadelphia 7, Cincinnati 6

N.Y. Yankees 4, N.Y. Mets 2

Colorado 7, Texas 6

St. Louis 13, Chicago Cubs 3, 2nd game

Arizona 7, Kansas City 3

Miami 5, Oakland 3

Seattle 4, Washington 2

Cleveland 3, San Diego 1

L.A. Dodgers 10, Milwaukee 1

Wednesday's Games

Atlanta 14, Pittsburgh 2

Detroit 6, San Francisco 1

Texas at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Miami at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.

Cleveland at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Washington at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Arizona at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at L.A. Dodgers, 9 p.m.

Thursday's Games

St. Louis (Hudson 6-6) at Chicago Cubs (Stroman 3-5), 2:20 p.m.

Cincinnati (Dunn 1-1) at Philadelphia (Nola 8-10), 7:05 p.m.

Colorado (Feltner 2-4) at N.Y. Mets (deGrom 2-1), 7:10 p.m.

Friday's Games

L.A. Dodgers at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Cincinnati at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Colorado at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Arizona at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

San Diego at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Atlanta at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

