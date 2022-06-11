All Times EDT

East Division

WLPctGB
New York4216.724_
Toronto3423.596
Tampa Bay3424.5868
Boston3128.52511½
Baltimore2435.40718½

Central Division

WLPctGB
Minnesota3426.567_
Cleveland2826.5193
Chicago2729.4825
Detroit2334.404
Kansas City2037.35112½

West Division

WLPctGB
Houston3622.621_
Los Angeles2832.4679
Texas2631.456
Seattle2632.44810
Oakland2040.33317

East Division

WLPctGB
New York3921.650_
Atlanta3227.542
Philadelphia2929.5009
Miami2630.46411
Washington2238.36717

Central Division

WLPctGB
St. Louis3326.559_
Milwaukee3327.550½
Pittsburgh2432.429
Chicago2334.4049
Cincinnati2038.34512½

West Division

WLPctGB
Los Angeles3721.638_
San Diego3622.6211
San Francisco3126.544
Arizona2832.46710
Colorado2533.43112

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Thursday's Games

Tampa Bay 2, St. Louis 1

L.A. Dodgers 11, Chicago White Sox 9

Cleveland 8, Oakland 4

N.Y. Yankees 10, Minnesota 7

Kansas City 7, Baltimore 5

L.A. Angels 5, Boston 2

Friday's Games

Cleveland 3, Oakland 2

Toronto 10, Detroit 1

Kansas City 8, Baltimore 1

Minnesota 9, Tampa Bay 4

Chicago White Sox 8, Texas 3

N.Y. Yankees 2, Chicago Cubs 1, 13 innings

Miami 7, Houston 4

N.Y. Mets 7, L.A. Angels 3

Boston 4, Seattle 3

Saturday's Games

Tampa Bay (Baz 0-0) at Minnesota (González 0-0), 2:10 p.m.

Texas (Pérez 4-2) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 4-2), 2:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Wells 2-4) at Kansas City (Lynch 2-5), 4:10 p.m.

Miami (Garrett 0-1) at Houston (Valdez 6-2), 4:10 p.m.

Oakland (Montas 2-6) at Cleveland (Plesac 2-4), 4:10 p.m.

Toronto (Gausman 5-4) at Detroit (Brieske 0-5), 4:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Swarmer 1-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 1-1), 7:15 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 7-1) at L.A. Angels (Lorenzen 5-3), 10:07 p.m.

Boston (Wacha 4-1) at Seattle (Kirby 1-1), 10:10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Oakland at Cleveland, 11:35 a.m.

Chicago Cubs at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.

Toronto at Detroit, 1:40 p.m.

Baltimore at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Miami at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Texas at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Boston at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at L.A. Angels, 7:08 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Thursday's Games

Tampa Bay 2, St. Louis 1

Arizona 5, Cincinnati 4

Philadelphia 8, Milwaukee 3

L.A. Dodgers 11, Chicago White Sox 9

Colorado 4, San Francisco 2

Atlanta 3, Pittsburgh 1

Miami 7, Washington 4

Friday's Games

Washington 11, Milwaukee 5

Atlanta 4, Pittsburgh 2

Philadelphia 7, Arizona 5

St. Louis 2, Cincinnati 0

N.Y. Yankees 2, Chicago Cubs 1, 13 innings

Miami 7, Houston 4

San Diego 9, Colorado 0

N.Y. Mets 7, L.A. Angels 3

San Francisco 7, L.A. Dodgers 2

Saturday's Games

Cincinnati (Greene 3-7) at St. Louis (Wainwright 5-4), 2:15 p.m.

Arizona (Bumgarner 2-5) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 4-3), 4:05 p.m.

Milwaukee (Lauer 5-1) at Washington (Corbin 2-8), 4:05 p.m.

Colorado (Feltner 1-2) at San Diego (Clevinger 1-0), 4:10 p.m., 1st game

Miami (Garrett 0-1) at Houston (Valdez 6-2), 4:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Thompson 3-4) at Atlanta (Morton 4-3), 4:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Swarmer 1-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 1-1), 7:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 4-0) at San Francisco (TBD), 7:15 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 7-1) at L.A. Angels (Lorenzen 5-3), 10:07 p.m.

Colorado (Freeland 1-5) at San Diego (Gore 4-1), 10:10 p.m., 2nd game

Sunday's Games

Arizona at Philadelphia, 1:35 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.

Milwaukee at Washington, 1:35 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Atlanta, 1:35 p.m.

Miami at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Colorado at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at L.A. Angels, 7:08 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you