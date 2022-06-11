All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|42
|16
|.724
|_
|Toronto
|34
|23
|.596
|7½
|Tampa Bay
|34
|24
|.586
|8
|Boston
|31
|28
|.525
|11½
|Baltimore
|24
|35
|.407
|18½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|34
|26
|.567
|_
|Cleveland
|28
|26
|.519
|3
|Chicago
|27
|29
|.482
|5
|Detroit
|23
|34
|.404
|9½
|Kansas City
|20
|37
|.351
|12½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|36
|22
|.621
|_
|Los Angeles
|28
|32
|.467
|9
|Texas
|26
|31
|.456
|9½
|Seattle
|26
|32
|.448
|10
|Oakland
|20
|40
|.333
|17
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|39
|21
|.650
|_
|Atlanta
|32
|27
|.542
|6½
|Philadelphia
|29
|29
|.500
|9
|Miami
|26
|30
|.464
|11
|Washington
|22
|38
|.367
|17
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|St. Louis
|33
|26
|.559
|_
|Milwaukee
|33
|27
|.550
|½
|Pittsburgh
|24
|32
|.429
|7½
|Chicago
|23
|34
|.404
|9
|Cincinnati
|20
|38
|.345
|12½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|37
|21
|.638
|_
|San Diego
|36
|22
|.621
|1
|San Francisco
|31
|26
|.544
|5½
|Arizona
|28
|32
|.467
|10
|Colorado
|25
|33
|.431
|12
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Thursday's Games
Tampa Bay 2, St. Louis 1
L.A. Dodgers 11, Chicago White Sox 9
Cleveland 8, Oakland 4
N.Y. Yankees 10, Minnesota 7
Kansas City 7, Baltimore 5
L.A. Angels 5, Boston 2
Friday's Games
Cleveland 3, Oakland 2
Toronto 10, Detroit 1
Kansas City 8, Baltimore 1
Minnesota 9, Tampa Bay 4
Chicago White Sox 8, Texas 3
N.Y. Yankees 2, Chicago Cubs 1, 13 innings
Miami 7, Houston 4
N.Y. Mets 7, L.A. Angels 3
Boston 4, Seattle 3
Saturday's Games
Tampa Bay (Baz 0-0) at Minnesota (González 0-0), 2:10 p.m.
Texas (Pérez 4-2) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 4-2), 2:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Wells 2-4) at Kansas City (Lynch 2-5), 4:10 p.m.
Miami (Garrett 0-1) at Houston (Valdez 6-2), 4:10 p.m.
Oakland (Montas 2-6) at Cleveland (Plesac 2-4), 4:10 p.m.
Toronto (Gausman 5-4) at Detroit (Brieske 0-5), 4:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Swarmer 1-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 1-1), 7:15 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 7-1) at L.A. Angels (Lorenzen 5-3), 10:07 p.m.
Boston (Wacha 4-1) at Seattle (Kirby 1-1), 10:10 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Oakland at Cleveland, 11:35 a.m.
Chicago Cubs at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.
Toronto at Detroit, 1:40 p.m.
Baltimore at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.
Miami at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
Texas at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Boston at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at L.A. Angels, 7:08 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Thursday's Games
Tampa Bay 2, St. Louis 1
Arizona 5, Cincinnati 4
Philadelphia 8, Milwaukee 3
L.A. Dodgers 11, Chicago White Sox 9
Colorado 4, San Francisco 2
Atlanta 3, Pittsburgh 1
Miami 7, Washington 4
Friday's Games
Washington 11, Milwaukee 5
Atlanta 4, Pittsburgh 2
Philadelphia 7, Arizona 5
St. Louis 2, Cincinnati 0
N.Y. Yankees 2, Chicago Cubs 1, 13 innings
Miami 7, Houston 4
San Diego 9, Colorado 0
N.Y. Mets 7, L.A. Angels 3
San Francisco 7, L.A. Dodgers 2
Saturday's Games
Cincinnati (Greene 3-7) at St. Louis (Wainwright 5-4), 2:15 p.m.
Arizona (Bumgarner 2-5) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 4-3), 4:05 p.m.
Milwaukee (Lauer 5-1) at Washington (Corbin 2-8), 4:05 p.m.
Colorado (Feltner 1-2) at San Diego (Clevinger 1-0), 4:10 p.m., 1st game
Miami (Garrett 0-1) at Houston (Valdez 6-2), 4:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Thompson 3-4) at Atlanta (Morton 4-3), 4:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Swarmer 1-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 1-1), 7:15 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 4-0) at San Francisco (TBD), 7:15 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 7-1) at L.A. Angels (Lorenzen 5-3), 10:07 p.m.
Colorado (Freeland 1-5) at San Diego (Gore 4-1), 10:10 p.m., 2nd game
Sunday's Games
Arizona at Philadelphia, 1:35 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.
Milwaukee at Washington, 1:35 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Atlanta, 1:35 p.m.
Miami at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
Colorado at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at L.A. Angels, 7:08 p.m.
