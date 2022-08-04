All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|70
|36
|.660
|_
|Toronto
|58
|46
|.558
|11
|Tampa Bay
|55
|49
|.529
|14
|Baltimore
|54
|51
|.514
|15½
|Boston
|53
|53
|.500
|17
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|55
|49
|.529
|_
|Cleveland
|54
|50
|.519
|1
|Chicago
|53
|51
|.510
|2
|Detroit
|42
|64
|.396
|14
|Kansas City
|41
|64
|.390
|14½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|68
|38
|.642
|_
|Seattle
|57
|49
|.538
|11
|Texas
|46
|58
|.442
|21
|Los Angeles
|44
|60
|.423
|23
|Oakland
|40
|66
|.377
|28
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|66
|38
|.635
|_
|Atlanta
|63
|42
|.600
|3½
|Philadelphia
|56
|48
|.538
|10
|Miami
|48
|57
|.457
|18½
|Washington
|36
|70
|.340
|31
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|57
|48
|.543
|_
|St. Louis
|56
|48
|.538
|½
|Pittsburgh
|43
|62
|.410
|14
|Cincinnati
|42
|62
|.404
|14½
|Chicago
|41
|62
|.398
|15
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|71
|33
|.683
|_
|San Diego
|61
|46
|.570
|11½
|San Francisco
|51
|54
|.486
|20½
|Arizona
|46
|58
|.442
|25
|Colorado
|46
|61
|.430
|26½
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Wednesday's Games
Tampa Bay 3, Toronto 2
Minnesota 4, Detroit 1
Seattle 7, N.Y. Yankees 3
Cleveland 7, Arizona 4
Chicago White Sox 4, Kansas City 1
Houston 6, Boston 1
Baltimore 6, Texas 3
Oakland 3, L.A. Angels 1
Thursday's Games
Oakland at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.
Houston at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
Toronto at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Boston at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Friday's Games
Pittsburgh (Keller 3-7) at Baltimore (Kremer 3-3), 7:05 p.m.
Houston (Valdez 9-4) at Cleveland (TBD), 7:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Kluber 7-6) at Detroit (TBD), 7:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Cease 11-4) at Texas (Otto 4-7), 8:05 p.m.
Boston (TBD) at Kansas City (Greinke 3-6), 8:10 p.m.
Toronto (Berríos 8-4) at Minnesota (TBD), 8:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Cortes 9-3) at St. Louis (Hudson 6-6), 8:15 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Sandoval 3-7) at Seattle (Ray 8-8), 10:10 p.m.
Saturday's Games
L.A. Angels at Seattle, 4:10 p.m., 1st game
Pittsburgh at Baltimore, 5:05 p.m.
Houston at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Texas, 7:05 p.m.
San Francisco at Oakland, 7:07 p.m.
Boston at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.
Toronto at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Seattle, 10:10 p.m., 2nd game
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Wednesday's Games
Philadelphia 3, Atlanta 1
Cleveland 7, Arizona 4
N.Y. Mets 9, Washington 5
Miami 3, Cincinnati 0
Pittsburgh 8, Milwaukee 7
San Diego 9, Colorado 1
L.A. Dodgers 3, San Francisco 0
Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, ppd.
Thursday's Games
Pittsburgh 5, Milwaukee 4, 10 innings
St. Louis 4, Chicago Cubs 3, 1st game
L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.
Colorado at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
Washington at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m., 2nd game
Friday's Games
Miami (TBD) at Chicago Cubs (Steele 4-7), 2:20 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Keller 3-7) at Baltimore (Kremer 3-3), 7:05 p.m.
Washington (Gray 7-7) at Philadelphia (Gibson 6-4), 7:05 p.m.
Atlanta (Anderson 9-6) at N.Y. Mets (Walker 9-2), 7:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Dugger 0-0) at Milwaukee (Lauer 7-3), 8:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Cortes 9-3) at St. Louis (Hudson 6-6), 8:15 p.m.
Colorado (Márquez 6-9) at Arizona (Bumgarner 6-10), 9:40 p.m.
San Diego (Manaea 6-5) at L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 12-1), 10:10 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m., 1st game
Miami at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Baltimore, 5:05 p.m.
Washington at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.
San Francisco at Oakland, 7:07 p.m.
Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m., 2nd game
Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 7:15 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.
Colorado at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.
San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.
