All Times EDT

East Division

WLPctGB
Tampa Bay9358.616_
Boston8665.5707
Toronto8466.560
New York8467.5569
Baltimore48102.32044½

Central Division

WLPctGB
Chicago8565.567_
Cleveland7376.49011½
Detroit7378.48312½
Kansas City6982.45716½
Minnesota6585.43320

West Division

WLPctGB
Houston8961.593_
Oakland8268.5477
Seattle8169.5408
Los Angeles7278.48017
Texas5595.36734

East Division

WLPctGB
Atlanta7870.527_
Philadelphia7674.5073
New York7377.4876
Miami6486.42715
Washington6189.40718

Central Division

WLPctGB
z-Milwaukee9159.607_
St. Louis8069.53710½
Cincinnati7873.51713½
Chicago6783.44724
Pittsburgh5694.37335

West Division

WLPctGB
z-San Francisco9753.647_
z-Los Angeles9654.6401
San Diego7673.51020½
Colorado7079.47026½
Arizona48102.32049

z-clinched playoff berth

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Sunday's Games

Detroit 2, Tampa Bay 0

Boston 8, Baltimore 6

Toronto 5, Minnesota 3

Cleveland 11, N.Y. Yankees 1

Seattle 7, Kansas City 1

Houston 7, Arizona 6

Chicago White Sox 7, Texas 2

Oakland 3, L.A. Angels 2, 10 innings

Monday's Games

Kansas City 7, Cleveland 2, 7 innings, 1st game

Detroit 4, Chicago White Sox 3

Kansas City 4, Cleveland 2, 7 innings, 2nd game

Baltimore 2, Philadelphia 0

N.Y. Yankees 4, Texas 3

Tampa Bay 6, Toronto 4

Seattle 4, Oakland 2

Houston 10, L.A. Angels 0

Tuesday's Games

Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 8-9) at Detroit (Alexander 2-3), 1:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Lynch 4-5) at Cleveland (Quantrill 6-3), 6:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Ellis 1-0) at Philadelphia (TBD), 7:05 p.m.

Texas (Dunning 5-8) at N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 5-6), 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Stroman 9-12) at Boston (Rodríguez 11-8), 7:10 p.m.

Toronto (Manoah 6-2) at Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 3-1), 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Jax 3-4) at Chicago Cubs (Mills 6-6), 7:40 p.m.

Houston (Urquidy 7-3) at L.A. Angels (Naughton 0-2), 9:38 p.m.

Seattle (Gonzales 8-5) at Oakland (Blackburn 1-2), 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Toronto at Tampa Bay, 3:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Texas at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Seattle at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Sunday's Games

Washington 3, Colorado 0

L.A. Dodgers 8, Cincinnati 5

Miami 6, Pittsburgh 5, 10 innings

Houston 7, Arizona 6

St. Louis 8, San Diego 7

Chicago Cubs 6, Milwaukee 4

Atlanta 3, San Francisco 0

N.Y. Mets 3, Philadelphia 2

Monday's Games

Baltimore 2, Philadelphia 0

Cincinnati 9, Pittsburgh 5

St. Louis 5, Milwaukee 2

Miami 8, Washington 7, 10 innings

Atlanta 11, Arizona 4

Tuesday's Games

Pittsburgh (Keller 4-11) at Cincinnati (Mahle 12-5), 6:40 p.m.

Washington (Rogers 1-0) at Miami (Rogers 7-7), 6:40 p.m.

Baltimore (Ellis 1-0) at Philadelphia (TBD), 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Stroman 9-12) at Boston (Rodríguez 11-8), 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Jax 3-4) at Chicago Cubs (Mills 6-6), 7:40 p.m.

St. Louis (Woodford 2-3) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 9-9), 7:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Urías 18-3) at Colorado (Senzatela 4-9), 8:40 p.m.

Atlanta (TBD) at Arizona (Weaver 3-5), 9:40 p.m.

San Francisco (Gausman 14-6) at San Diego (Musgrove 11-9), 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 12:35 p.m.

Washington at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Baltimore at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

St. Louis at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Atlanta at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

San Francisco at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

