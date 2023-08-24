All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Baltimore
|78
|48
|.619
|_
|Tampa Bay
|78
|51
|.605
|1½
|Toronto
|70
|57
|.551
|8½
|Boston
|68
|60
|.531
|11
|New York
|61
|66
|.480
|17½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|65
|62
|.512
|_
|Cleveland
|60
|67
|.472
|5
|Detroit
|58
|69
|.457
|7
|Chicago
|50
|77
|.394
|15
|Kansas City
|41
|88
|.318
|25
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Texas
|72
|54
|.571
|_
|Seattle
|71
|56
|.559
|1½
|Houston
|72
|57
|.558
|1½
|Los Angeles
|61
|67
|.477
|12
|Oakland
|36
|91
|.283
|36½
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|82
|44
|.651
|_
|Philadelphia
|69
|58
|.543
|13½
|Miami
|65
|63
|.508
|18
|New York
|59
|69
|.461
|24
|Washington
|59
|69
|.461
|24
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|70
|57
|.551
|_
|Chicago
|66
|60
|.524
|3½
|Cincinnati
|67
|61
|.523
|3½
|Pittsburgh
|57
|70
|.449
|13
|St. Louis
|56
|72
|.438
|14½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|77
|48
|.616
|_
|Arizona
|66
|61
|.520
|12
|San Francisco
|66
|61
|.520
|12
|San Diego
|61
|67
|.477
|17½
|Colorado
|48
|79
|.378
|30
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Wednesday's Games
Chicago Cubs 6, Detroit 4
Chicago White Sox 5, Seattle 4, 10 innings
Milwaukee 8, Minnesota 7, 10 innings
Kansas City 4, Oakland 0
Cincinnati 9, L.A. Angels 4, 1st game
Tampa Bay 6, Colorado 5, 10 innings
N.Y. Yankees 9, Washington 1
Baltimore 7, Toronto 0
Boston 7, Houston 5, 10 innings
Cincinnati 7, L.A. Angels 3, 2nd game
L.A. Dodgers at Cleveland, sus.
Thursday's Games
L.A. Dodgers 6, Cleveland 1, 1st game
Tampa Bay 5, Colorado 3
Washington 6, N.Y. Yankees 5
Boston 17, Houston 1
L.A. Dodgers at Cleveland, 4:20 p.m., 2nd game
Toronto at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Texas at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.
Oakland at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Friday's Games
Houston (Valdez 9-9) at Detroit (Manning 5-4), 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Cole 10-4) at Tampa Bay (Eflin 13-7), 6:40 p.m.
Colorado (Freeland 5-13) at Baltimore (Irvin 1-3), 7:05 p.m.
Cleveland (Bibee 9-3) at Toronto (Bassitt 12-6), 7:07 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Sandoval 6-10) at N.Y. Mets (Senga 10-6), 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Lynn 9-9) at Boston (Crawford 6-6), 7:10 p.m.
Oakland (Neal 0-0) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 5-6), 7:10 p.m.
Texas (Dunning 9-5) at Minnesota (Gray 6-6), 8:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Singer 8-9) at Seattle (Miller 8-4), 10:10 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Cleveland at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.
Kansas City at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Boston, 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m.
Houston at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.
Colorado at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Oakland at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.
Texas at Minnesota, 7:15 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Wednesday's Games
St. Louis 6, Pittsburgh 4
Chicago Cubs 6, Detroit 4
Milwaukee 8, Minnesota 7, 10 innings
San Diego 4, Miami 0
Cincinnati 9, L.A. Angels 4, 1st game
San Francisco 8, Philadelphia 6, 10 innings
Tampa Bay 6, Colorado 5, 10 innings
N.Y. Yankees 9, Washington 1
Atlanta 7, N.Y. Mets 0
Cincinnati 7, L.A. Angels 3, 2nd game
L.A. Dodgers at Cleveland, sus.
Thursday's Games
L.A. Dodgers 6, Cleveland 1, 1st game
Tampa Bay 5, Colorado 3
Washington 6, N.Y. Yankees 5
L.A. Dodgers at Cleveland, 4:20 p.m., 2nd game
Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Friday's Games
Washington (Adon 1-0) at Miami (Garrett 7-4), 6:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 5-6) at Pittsburgh (Keller 10-8), 7:05 p.m.
Colorado (Freeland 5-13) at Baltimore (Irvin 1-3), 7:05 p.m.
St. Louis (Mikolas 6-9) at Philadelphia (Sánchez 1-3), 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Sandoval 6-10) at N.Y. Mets (Senga 10-6), 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Lynn 9-9) at Boston (Crawford 6-6), 7:10 p.m.
San Diego (Darvish 8-9) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 2-1), 8:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Kennedy 1-0) at Arizona (Pfaadt 0-6), 9:40 p.m.
Atlanta (Strider 14-4) at San Francisco (Webb 9-9), 10:15 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Atlanta at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Boston, 4:10 p.m.
Washington at Miami, 4:10 p.m.
Colorado at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
San Diego at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 7:15 p.m.
St. Louis at Philadelphia, 7:15 p.m.
Cincinnati at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.
