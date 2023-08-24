All Times EDT

East Division

WLPctGB
Baltimore7848.619_
Tampa Bay7851.605
Toronto7057.551
Boston6860.53111
New York6166.48017½

Central Division

WLPctGB
Minnesota6562.512_
Cleveland6067.4725
Detroit5869.4577
Chicago5077.39415
Kansas City4188.31825

West Division

WLPctGB
Texas7254.571_
Seattle7156.559
Houston7257.558
Los Angeles6167.47712
Oakland3691.28336½

East Division

WLPctGB
Atlanta8244.651_
Philadelphia6958.54313½
Miami6563.50818
New York5969.46124
Washington5969.46124

Central Division

WLPctGB
Milwaukee7057.551_
Chicago6660.524
Cincinnati6761.523
Pittsburgh5770.44913
St. Louis5672.43814½

West Division

WLPctGB
Los Angeles7748.616_
Arizona6661.52012
San Francisco6661.52012
San Diego6167.47717½
Colorado4879.37830

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Wednesday's Games

Chicago Cubs 6, Detroit 4

Chicago White Sox 5, Seattle 4, 10 innings

Milwaukee 8, Minnesota 7, 10 innings

Kansas City 4, Oakland 0

Cincinnati 9, L.A. Angels 4, 1st game

Tampa Bay 6, Colorado 5, 10 innings

N.Y. Yankees 9, Washington 1

Baltimore 7, Toronto 0

Boston 7, Houston 5, 10 innings

Cincinnati 7, L.A. Angels 3, 2nd game

L.A. Dodgers at Cleveland, sus.

Thursday's Games

L.A. Dodgers 6, Cleveland 1, 1st game

Tampa Bay 5, Colorado 3

Washington 6, N.Y. Yankees 5

Boston 17, Houston 1

L.A. Dodgers at Cleveland, 4:20 p.m., 2nd game

Toronto at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Texas at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.

Oakland at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Houston (Valdez 9-9) at Detroit (Manning 5-4), 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cole 10-4) at Tampa Bay (Eflin 13-7), 6:40 p.m.

Colorado (Freeland 5-13) at Baltimore (Irvin 1-3), 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Bibee 9-3) at Toronto (Bassitt 12-6), 7:07 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Sandoval 6-10) at N.Y. Mets (Senga 10-6), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Lynn 9-9) at Boston (Crawford 6-6), 7:10 p.m.

Oakland (Neal 0-0) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 5-6), 7:10 p.m.

Texas (Dunning 9-5) at Minnesota (Gray 6-6), 8:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Singer 8-9) at Seattle (Miller 8-4), 10:10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Cleveland at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Kansas City at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Boston, 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m.

Houston at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.

Colorado at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Oakland at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

Texas at Minnesota, 7:15 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Wednesday's Games

St. Louis 6, Pittsburgh 4

Chicago Cubs 6, Detroit 4

Milwaukee 8, Minnesota 7, 10 innings

San Diego 4, Miami 0

Cincinnati 9, L.A. Angels 4, 1st game

San Francisco 8, Philadelphia 6, 10 innings

Tampa Bay 6, Colorado 5, 10 innings

N.Y. Yankees 9, Washington 1

Atlanta 7, N.Y. Mets 0

Cincinnati 7, L.A. Angels 3, 2nd game

L.A. Dodgers at Cleveland, sus.

Thursday's Games

L.A. Dodgers 6, Cleveland 1, 1st game

Tampa Bay 5, Colorado 3

Washington 6, N.Y. Yankees 5

L.A. Dodgers at Cleveland, 4:20 p.m., 2nd game

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Friday's Games

Washington (Adon 1-0) at Miami (Garrett 7-4), 6:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 5-6) at Pittsburgh (Keller 10-8), 7:05 p.m.

Colorado (Freeland 5-13) at Baltimore (Irvin 1-3), 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis (Mikolas 6-9) at Philadelphia (Sánchez 1-3), 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Sandoval 6-10) at N.Y. Mets (Senga 10-6), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Lynn 9-9) at Boston (Crawford 6-6), 7:10 p.m.

San Diego (Darvish 8-9) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 2-1), 8:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Kennedy 1-0) at Arizona (Pfaadt 0-6), 9:40 p.m.

Atlanta (Strider 14-4) at San Francisco (Webb 9-9), 10:15 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Atlanta at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Boston, 4:10 p.m.

Washington at Miami, 4:10 p.m.

Colorado at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

San Diego at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 7:15 p.m.

St. Louis at Philadelphia, 7:15 p.m.

Cincinnati at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you