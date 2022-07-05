All Times EDT

East Division

WLPctGB
New York5823.716_
Boston4535.56312½
Toronto4437.54314
Tampa Bay4337.53814½
Baltimore3744.45721

Central Division

WLPctGB
Minnesota4637.554_
Cleveland4039.5064
Chicago3840.487
Detroit3347.41311½
Kansas City2949.37214½

West Division

WLPctGB
Houston5227.658_
Seattle4142.49413
Texas3741.47414½
Los Angeles3745.45116½
Oakland2755.32926½

East Division

WLPctGB
New York5030.625_
Atlanta4734.580
Philadelphia4338.531
Miami3940.49410½
Washington2954.34922½

Central Division

WLPctGB
Milwaukee4735.573_
St. Louis4438.5373
Pittsburgh3347.41313
Chicago3248.40014
Cincinnati2752.34218½

West Division

WLPctGB
Los Angeles5029.633_
San Diego4736.5665
San Francisco4038.513
Arizona3644.45014½
Colorado3545.43815½

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Monday's Games

Detroit 4, Cleveland 1, 1st game

Boston 4, Tampa Bay 0

Baltimore 7, Texas 6, 10 innings

Houston 7, Kansas City 6

Detroit 5, Cleveland 3, 2nd game

Seattle 8, San Diego 2

Minnesota 6, Chicago White Sox 3, 10 innings

Oakland 5, Toronto 1

Tuesday's Games

Detroit 11, Cleveland 4

Seattle 6, San Diego 2

Miami 2, L.A. Angels 1

Pittsburgh 5, N.Y. Yankees 2

Texas at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Toronto at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Cleveland (Bieber 3-4) at Detroit (Pineda 1-3), 1:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Ryan 6-3) at Chicago White Sox (Lynn 1-1), 2:10 p.m.

Toronto (Berríos 6-4) at Oakland (Kaprielian 1-5), 3:37 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Ohtani 7-4) at Miami (Rogers 4-6), 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Severino 4-3) at Pittsburgh (Keller 2-5), 7:05 p.m.

Texas (Otto 4-4) at Baltimore (Watkins 1-1), 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Kluber 3-5) at Boston (Bello 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Keller 3-9) at Houston (Javier 6-3), 8:10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Kansas City at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Toronto at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Monday's Games

Miami 3, Washington 2, 10 innings

Milwaukee 5, Chicago Cubs 2, 10 innings

Arizona 8, San Francisco 3

N.Y. Mets 7, Cincinnati 4

Seattle 8, San Diego 2

Atlanta 6, St. Louis 3

L.A. Dodgers 5, Colorado 3

Tuesday's Games

Seattle 6, San Diego 2

Miami 2, L.A. Angels 1

Pittsburgh 5, N.Y. Yankees 2

Philadelphia 11, Washington 0

N.Y. Mets at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

St. Louis at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Chicago Cubs (Sampson 0-0) at Milwaukee (Burnes 7-4), 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Ohtani 7-4) at Miami (Rogers 4-6), 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Peterson 5-1) at Cincinnati (Ashcraft 4-2), 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Severino 4-3) at Pittsburgh (Keller 2-5), 7:05 p.m.

Washington (Gray 6-5) at Philadelphia (Nola 5-5), 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis (Mikolas 5-6) at Atlanta (Fried 8-2), 7:20 p.m.

San Francisco (Cobb 3-3) at Arizona (Kelly 7-5), 9:40 p.m.

Colorado (Ureña 0-0) at L.A. Dodgers (White 1-1), 10:10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 2:10 p.m., 1st game

Washington at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.

Miami at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m., 2nd game

St. Louis at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

San Francisco at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

