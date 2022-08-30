All Times EDT

East Division

WLPctGB
New York7851.605_
Tampa Bay7157.555
Toronto7058.547
Baltimore6761.52310½
Boston6268.47716½

Central Division

WLPctGB
Cleveland6859.535_
Minnesota6761.523
Chicago6366.4886
Kansas City5377.40816½
Detroit5079.38819

West Division

WLPctGB
Houston8347.638_
Seattle7158.55011½
Texas5870.45324
Los Angeles5673.43426½
Oakland4981.37734

East Division

WLPctGB
New York8248.631_
Atlanta7951.6083
Philadelphia7257.558
Miami5574.42626½
Washington4386.33338½

Central Division

WLPctGB
St. Louis7555.577_
Milwaukee6860.5316
Chicago5575.42320
Cincinnati5177.39823
Pittsburgh4980.38025½

West Division

WLPctGB
Los Angeles9038.703_
San Diego7159.54620
San Francisco6166.48028½
Arizona6067.47229½
Colorado5674.43135

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Monday's Games

Toronto 5, Chicago Cubs 4, 11 innings

Minnesota 4, Boston 2

L.A. Angels 4, N.Y. Yankees 3

Tuesday's Games

Cleveland 5, Baltimore 1

Tampa Bay 7, Miami 2

Seattle 9, Detroit 3

Toronto 5, Chicago Cubs 3

Oakland 10, Washington 6

Houston 4, Texas 2

Minnesota 10, Boston 5

Kansas City 9, Chicago White Sox 7

N.Y. Yankees at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Houston (Javier 7-9) at Texas (Pérez 10-4), 2:05 p.m.

Baltimore (Lyles 9-9) at Cleveland (McKenzie 9-10), 6:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 9-4) at Miami (TBD), 6:40 p.m.

Oakland (Kaprielian 3-8) at Washington (Sánchez 0-5), 7:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (TBD) at Toronto (White 1-4), 7:07 p.m.

Seattle (Gonzales 9-12) at Detroit (Alexander 3-8), 7:10 p.m.

Boston (Wacha 9-1) at Minnesota (Ryan 10-6), 7:40 p.m.

Kansas City (Bubic 2-9) at Chicago White Sox (Lynn 3-5), 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cole 10-6) at L.A. Angels (Sandoval 4-9), 9:38 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Seattle at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Oakland at Washington, 4:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Texas at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Monday's Games

St. Louis 13, Cincinnati 4

L.A. Dodgers 3, Miami 2, 10 innings

Toronto 5, Chicago Cubs 4, 11 innings

Milwaukee 7, Pittsburgh 5

Arizona 13, Philadelphia 7

San Diego 6, San Francisco 5

Tuesday's Games

Cincinnati 5, St. Louis 1

Tampa Bay 7, Miami 2

Toronto 5, Chicago Cubs 3

L.A. Dodgers 4, N.Y. Mets 3

Oakland 10, Washington 6

Pittsburgh 4, Milwaukee 2

Colorado 3, Atlanta 2

Philadelphia at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

San Diego at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Pittsburgh (TBD) at Milwaukee (Peralta 4-3), 2:10 p.m.

San Diego (Musgrove 8-6) at San Francisco (Wood 8-11), 3:45 p.m.

St. Louis (Quintana 4-6) at Cincinnati (Minor 3-10), 6:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 9-4) at Miami (TBD), 6:40 p.m.

Oakland (Kaprielian 3-8) at Washington (Sánchez 0-5), 7:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (TBD) at Toronto (White 1-4), 7:07 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Anderson 13-2) at N.Y. Mets (deGrom 3-1), 7:10 p.m.

Colorado (Feltner 2-5) at Atlanta (Wright 16-5), 7:20 p.m.

Philadelphia (Falter 2-3) at Arizona (Henry 3-2), 9:40 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Oakland at Washington, 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m.

Colorado at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Milwaukee at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

