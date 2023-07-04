All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|57
|30
|.655
|_
|Baltimore
|49
|34
|.590
|6
|New York
|47
|38
|.553
|9
|Toronto
|45
|40
|.529
|11
|Boston
|43
|42
|.506
|13
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|43
|43
|.500
|_
|Cleveland
|41
|43
|.488
|1
|Detroit
|37
|46
|.446
|4½
|Chicago
|37
|49
|.430
|6
|Kansas City
|25
|60
|.294
|17½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Texas
|50
|35
|.588
|_
|Houston
|47
|38
|.553
|3
|Los Angeles
|45
|42
|.517
|6
|Seattle
|41
|42
|.494
|8
|Oakland
|23
|63
|.267
|27½
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|57
|27
|.679
|_
|Miami
|49
|37
|.570
|9
|Philadelphia
|44
|39
|.530
|12½
|New York
|38
|46
|.452
|19
|Washington
|34
|50
|.405
|23
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cincinnati
|46
|39
|.541
|_
|Milwaukee
|46
|39
|.541
|_
|Pittsburgh
|39
|45
|.464
|6½
|Chicago
|38
|45
|.458
|7
|St. Louis
|35
|49
|.417
|10½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Arizona
|50
|35
|.588
|_
|Los Angeles
|47
|37
|.560
|2½
|San Francisco
|46
|39
|.541
|4
|San Diego
|39
|46
|.459
|11
|Colorado
|33
|53
|.384
|17½
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Monday's Games
Houston 12, Texas 11
Atlanta 4, Cleveland 2
N.Y. Yankees 6, Baltimore 3
Minnesota 8, Kansas City 4
Seattle 6, San Francisco 5
San Diego 10, L.A. Angels 3
Tuesday's Games
Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.
Texas at Boston, 1:35 p.m.
Kansas City at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
Colorado at Houston, 4:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m.
Seattle at San Francisco, 4:35 p.m.
L.A. Angels at San Diego, 6:40 p.m.
Oakland at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
Atlanta at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Toronto at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Colorado (Anderson 0-3) at Houston (France 3-3), 2:10 p.m.
Oakland (Harris 2-2) at Detroit (Rodriguez 4-4), 6:40 p.m.
Philadelphia (Walker 9-3) at Tampa Bay (Chirinos 4-3), 6:40 p.m.
Baltimore (Kremer 8-4) at N.Y. Yankees (TBD), 7:05 p.m.
Atlanta (Soroka 1-1) at Cleveland (Quantrill 2-5), 7:10 p.m.
Texas (Gray 6-4) at Boston (Bello 5-5), 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Marsh 0-1) at Minnesota (López 4-5), 7:40 p.m.
Toronto (Berríos 8-6) at Chicago White Sox (Lynn 5-8), 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Sandoval 4-7) at San Diego (Lugo 3-4), 8:40 p.m.
Seattle (TBD) at San Francisco (Cobb 5-2), 9:05 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Oakland at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Texas at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Seattle at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Toronto at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Monday's Games
Milwaukee 8, Chicago Cubs 6
Cincinnati 3, Washington 2
Miami 5, St. Louis 4
Atlanta 4, Cleveland 2
Seattle 6, San Francisco 5
L.A. Dodgers 5, Pittsburgh 2
San Diego 10, L.A. Angels 3
Tuesday's Games
Cincinnati at Washington, 11:05 a.m.
St. Louis at Miami, 1:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 4:10 p.m.
Colorado at Houston, 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m.
Seattle at San Francisco, 4:35 p.m.
L.A. Angels at San Diego, 6:40 p.m.
Atlanta at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Colorado (Anderson 0-3) at Houston (France 3-3), 2:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Walker 9-3) at Tampa Bay (Chirinos 4-3), 6:40 p.m.
St. Louis (TBD) at Miami (Hoeing 1-2), 6:40 p.m.
Cincinnati (Ashcraft 3-6) at Washington (Gray 6-6), 7:05 p.m.
Atlanta (Soroka 1-1) at Cleveland (Quantrill 2-5), 7:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Steele 9-2) at Milwaukee (Houser 3-2), 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Sandoval 4-7) at San Diego (Lugo 3-4), 8:40 p.m.
Seattle (TBD) at San Francisco (Cobb 5-2), 9:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 7-2) at Arizona (Henry 5-1), 9:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Bido 0-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Miller 4-1), 10:10 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Cincinnati at Washington, 1:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
St. Louis at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
