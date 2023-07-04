All Times EDT

East Division

WLPctGB
Tampa Bay5730.655_
Baltimore4934.5906
New York4738.5539
Toronto4540.52911
Boston4342.50613

Central Division

WLPctGB
Minnesota4343.500_
Cleveland4143.4881
Detroit3746.446
Chicago3749.4306
Kansas City2560.29417½

West Division

WLPctGB
Texas5035.588_
Houston4738.5533
Los Angeles4542.5176
Seattle4142.4948
Oakland2363.26727½

East Division

WLPctGB
Atlanta5727.679_
Miami4937.5709
Philadelphia4439.53012½
New York3846.45219
Washington3450.40523

Central Division

WLPctGB
Cincinnati4639.541_
Milwaukee4639.541_
Pittsburgh3945.464
Chicago3845.4587
St. Louis3549.41710½

West Division

WLPctGB
Arizona5035.588_
Los Angeles4737.560
San Francisco4639.5414
San Diego3946.45911
Colorado3353.38417½

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Monday's Games

Houston 12, Texas 11

Atlanta 4, Cleveland 2

N.Y. Yankees 6, Baltimore 3

Minnesota 8, Kansas City 4

Seattle 6, San Francisco 5

San Diego 10, L.A. Angels 3

Tuesday's Games

Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Texas at Boston, 1:35 p.m.

Kansas City at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Colorado at Houston, 4:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m.

Seattle at San Francisco, 4:35 p.m.

L.A. Angels at San Diego, 6:40 p.m.

Oakland at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Atlanta at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Colorado (Anderson 0-3) at Houston (France 3-3), 2:10 p.m.

Oakland (Harris 2-2) at Detroit (Rodriguez 4-4), 6:40 p.m.

Philadelphia (Walker 9-3) at Tampa Bay (Chirinos 4-3), 6:40 p.m.

Baltimore (Kremer 8-4) at N.Y. Yankees (TBD), 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Soroka 1-1) at Cleveland (Quantrill 2-5), 7:10 p.m.

Texas (Gray 6-4) at Boston (Bello 5-5), 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Marsh 0-1) at Minnesota (López 4-5), 7:40 p.m.

Toronto (Berríos 8-6) at Chicago White Sox (Lynn 5-8), 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Sandoval 4-7) at San Diego (Lugo 3-4), 8:40 p.m.

Seattle (TBD) at San Francisco (Cobb 5-2), 9:05 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Oakland at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Texas at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Toronto at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Monday's Games

Milwaukee 8, Chicago Cubs 6

Cincinnati 3, Washington 2

Miami 5, St. Louis 4

Atlanta 4, Cleveland 2

Seattle 6, San Francisco 5

L.A. Dodgers 5, Pittsburgh 2

San Diego 10, L.A. Angels 3

Tuesday's Games

Cincinnati at Washington, 11:05 a.m.

St. Louis at Miami, 1:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 4:10 p.m.

Colorado at Houston, 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m.

Seattle at San Francisco, 4:35 p.m.

L.A. Angels at San Diego, 6:40 p.m.

Atlanta at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Colorado (Anderson 0-3) at Houston (France 3-3), 2:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Walker 9-3) at Tampa Bay (Chirinos 4-3), 6:40 p.m.

St. Louis (TBD) at Miami (Hoeing 1-2), 6:40 p.m.

Cincinnati (Ashcraft 3-6) at Washington (Gray 6-6), 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Soroka 1-1) at Cleveland (Quantrill 2-5), 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Steele 9-2) at Milwaukee (Houser 3-2), 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Sandoval 4-7) at San Diego (Lugo 3-4), 8:40 p.m.

Seattle (TBD) at San Francisco (Cobb 5-2), 9:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 7-2) at Arizona (Henry 5-1), 9:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Bido 0-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Miller 4-1), 10:10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Cincinnati at Washington, 1:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

St. Louis at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

