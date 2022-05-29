All Times EDT

East Division

WLPctGB
New York3314.702_
Tampa Bay2719.587
Toronto2620.565
Boston2225.46811
Baltimore2028.41713½

Central Division

WLPctGB
Minnesota2819.596_
Chicago2223.4895
Cleveland1923.452
Detroit1629.35611
Kansas City1629.35611

West Division

WLPctGB
Houston2918.617_
Los Angeles2721.563
Texas2223.4896
Seattle2027.4269
Oakland1930.38811

East Division

WLPctGB
New York3117.646_
Atlanta2225.468
Philadelphia2126.447
Miami1925.43210
Washington1731.35414

Central Division

WLPctGB
Milwaukee2918.617_
St. Louis2620.565
Chicago1926.4229
Pittsburgh1926.4229
Cincinnati1630.34812½

West Division

WLPctGB
Los Angeles3214.696_
San Diego2917.6303
San Francisco2421.533
Arizona2325.47910
Colorado2125.45711

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Saturday's Games

Boston 5, Baltimore 3, 1st game

Kansas City 7, Minnesota 3

Tampa Bay 3, N.Y. Yankees 1

Cleveland 8, Detroit 1

Texas 11, Oakland 4

Baltimore 4, Boston 2, 2nd game

Chicago Cubs 5, Chicago White Sox 1

Seattle 6, Houston 0

Toronto 6, L.A. Angels 5

Sunday's Games

Baltimore at Boston, 1:35 p.m.

Cleveland at Detroit, 1:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 1:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Texas at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Toronto at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Houston at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Monday's Games

Minnesota (Bundy 3-2) at Detroit (Brieske 0-4), 1:10 p.m.

Houston (Valdez 4-2) at Oakland (Blackburn 5-0), 4:07 p.m.

Kansas City (Heasley 0-2) at Cleveland (Plesac 1-4), 6:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Wells 1-4) at Boston (Hill 1-2), 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 5-1) at Texas (Otto 2-2), 8:05 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Minnesota at Detroit, 1:10 p.m., 1st game

Kansas City at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Seattle at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Cincinnati at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Detroit, 7:10 p.m., 2nd game

Tampa Bay at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Houston at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Saturday's Games

Washington 13, Colorado 7, 1st game

St. Louis 8, Milwaukee 3

Miami 4, Atlanta 1

Cincinnati 3, San Francisco 2

Colorado 3, Washington 2, 2nd game

Chicago Cubs 5, Chicago White Sox 1

N.Y. Mets 8, Philadelphia 2

L.A. Dodgers 3, Arizona 2

Pittsburgh 4, San Diego 2

Sunday's Games

San Francisco at Cincinnati, 11:35 a.m.

Colorado at Washington, 1:35 p.m.

Miami at Atlanta, 1:35 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 7:08 p.m.

Monday's Games

Milwaukee (Ashby 0-3) at Chicago Cubs (Smyly 2-5), 1:05 p.m., 1st game

San Diego (Martinez 2-2) at St. Louis (TBD), 2:15 p.m.

San Francisco (Webb 5-1) at Philadelphia (Gibson 3-2), 4:05 p.m.

Miami (López 4-2) at Colorado (TBD), 4:10 p.m.

Washington (Fedde 3-3) at N.Y. Mets (Peterson 2-0), 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (TBD) at Chicago Cubs (TBD), 7:40 p.m., 2nd game

Atlanta (Morton 3-3) at Arizona (Gallen 3-0), 8:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Thompson 2-4) at L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 6-1), 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

San Francisco at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.

Cincinnati at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

San Diego at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Miami at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Atlanta at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you