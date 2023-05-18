All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|32
|13
|.711
|_
|Baltimore
|28
|16
|.636
|3½
|Toronto
|25
|18
|.581
|6
|New York
|25
|20
|.556
|7
|Boston
|24
|20
|.545
|7½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|24
|20
|.545
|_
|Cleveland
|20
|23
|.465
|3½
|Detroit
|19
|22
|.463
|3½
|Chicago
|16
|29
|.356
|8½
|Kansas City
|14
|31
|.311
|10½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Texas
|26
|17
|.605
|_
|Houston
|24
|19
|.558
|2
|Los Angeles
|23
|22
|.511
|4
|Seattle
|21
|22
|.488
|5
|Oakland
|10
|35
|.222
|17
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|27
|16
|.628
|_
|Miami
|23
|21
|.523
|4½
|New York
|22
|23
|.489
|6
|Philadelphia
|20
|23
|.465
|7
|Washington
|18
|26
|.409
|9½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|24
|19
|.558
|_
|Pittsburgh
|23
|20
|.535
|1
|Chicago
|19
|24
|.442
|5
|Cincinnati
|19
|24
|.442
|5
|St. Louis
|18
|26
|.409
|6½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|28
|16
|.636
|_
|Arizona
|25
|19
|.568
|3
|San Francisco
|20
|23
|.465
|7½
|San Diego
|20
|24
|.455
|8
|Colorado
|19
|25
|.432
|9
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Wednesday's Games
Pittsburgh 8, Detroit 0
L.A. Dodgers 7, Minnesota 3
Arizona 5, Oakland 3
Kansas City 4, San Diego 3
Baltimore 3, L.A. Angels 1
Boston 12, Seattle 3
Toronto 3, N.Y. Yankees 0, 10 innings
N.Y. Mets 8, Tampa Bay 7, 10 innings
Atlanta 6, Texas 5
Chicago White Sox 7, Cleveland 2
Houston 7, Chicago Cubs 6
Thursday's Games
N.Y. Mets 3, Tampa Bay 2
L.A. Angels 6, Baltimore 5
Cleveland 3, Chicago White Sox 1
N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Friday's Games
Milwaukee (Houser 0-0) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 7-0), 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Schmidt 1-4) at Cincinnati (Lively 1-1), 6:40 p.m.
Detroit (Boyd 2-3) at Washington (Irvin 1-1), 7:05 p.m.
Baltimore (Gibson 4-3) at Toronto (Kikuchi 5-0), 7:07 p.m.
Cleveland (Quantrill 2-2) at N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 0-2), 7:10 p.m.
Seattle (Miller 2-0) at Atlanta (Elder 3-0), 7:20 p.m.
Colorado (Kauffmann 0-0) at Texas (Pérez 4-1), 8:05 p.m.
Kansas City (Greinke 1-4) at Chicago White Sox (Kopech 1-4), 8:10 p.m.
Oakland (Waldichuk 1-2) at Houston (Bielak 0-1), 8:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Ryan 6-1) at L.A. Angels (Detmers 0-3), 9:38 p.m.
Boston (Paxton 0-0) at San Diego (Snell 1-5), 9:40 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.
Colorado at Texas, 4:05 p.m.
Detroit at Washington, 4:05 p.m.
Cleveland at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.
Oakland at Houston, 4:10 p.m.
Seattle at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.
Minnesota at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.
Boston at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Wednesday's Games
Pittsburgh 8, Detroit 0
Colorado 11, Cincinnati 6
L.A. Dodgers 7, Minnesota 3
Arizona 5, Oakland 3
San Francisco 7, Philadelphia 4
Kansas City 4, San Diego 3
Miami 4, Washington 3
St. Louis 3, Milwaukee 0
N.Y. Mets 8, Tampa Bay 7, 10 innings
Atlanta 6, Texas 5
Houston 7, Chicago Cubs 6
Thursday's Games
Miami 5, Washington 3
N.Y. Mets 3, Tampa Bay 2
L.A. Dodgers at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
Friday's Games
Arizona (Gallen 6-1) at Pittsburgh (Oviedo 2-3), 6:35 p.m.
Milwaukee (Houser 0-0) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 7-0), 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Schmidt 1-4) at Cincinnati (Lively 1-1), 6:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Stroman 2-4) at Philadelphia (Suárez 0-0), 7:05 p.m.
Detroit (Boyd 2-3) at Washington (Irvin 1-1), 7:05 p.m.
Cleveland (Quantrill 2-2) at N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 0-2), 7:10 p.m.
Seattle (Miller 2-0) at Atlanta (Elder 3-0), 7:20 p.m.
Colorado (Kauffmann 0-0) at Texas (Pérez 4-1), 8:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 1-1) at St. Louis (Matz 0-4), 8:15 p.m.
Boston (Paxton 0-0) at San Diego (Snell 1-5), 9:40 p.m.
Miami (Alcantara 1-4) at San Francisco (DeSclafani 3-3), 10:15 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Arizona at Pittsburgh, 4:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.
Colorado at Texas, 4:05 p.m.
Detroit at Washington, 4:05 p.m.
Miami at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
Cleveland at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.
Seattle at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.
Boston at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.