East Division

WLPctGB
New York7242.632_
Toronto6152.54010½
Tampa Bay6053.53111½
Baltimore5955.51813
Boston5659.48716½

Central Division

WLPctGB
Cleveland6153.535_
Minnesota5854.5182
Chicago5956.513
Kansas City4868.41414
Detroit4373.37119

West Division

WLPctGB
Houston7541.647_
Seattle6253.53912½
Texas5063.44223½
Los Angeles5064.43924
Oakland4174.35733½

East Division

WLPctGB
New York7540.652_
Atlanta7046.603
Philadelphia6351.55311½
Miami5065.43525
Washington3878.32837½

Central Division

WLPctGB
St. Louis6351.553_
Milwaukee6152.540
Chicago4766.41615½
Cincinnati4568.39817½
Pittsburgh4569.39518

West Division

WLPctGB
Los Angeles7934.699_
San Diego6552.55616
San Francisco5657.49623
Arizona5261.46027
Colorado5165.44029½

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Saturday's Games

Toronto 2, Cleveland 1

Tampa Bay 8, Baltimore 2

Chicago White Sox 6, Detroit 4

Houston 8, Oakland 0

L.A. Dodgers 13, Kansas City 3

N.Y. Yankees 3, Boston 2

Texas 7, Seattle 4

L.A. Angels 5, Minnesota 3, 11 innings

Sunday's Games

Tampa Bay 4, Baltimore 1

Cleveland 7, Toronto 2

Houston 6, Oakland 3

Kansas City 4, L.A. Dodgers 0

Chicago White Sox 5, Detroit 3

Seattle at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

Minnesota at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7:08 p.m.

Monday's Games

Detroit (Hutchison 1-6) at Cleveland (Civale 2-5), 3:10 p.m., 1st game

Detroit (Garcia 0-0) at Cleveland (Curry 0-0), 6:40 p.m., 2nd game

Tampa Bay (TBD) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 9-4), 7:05 p.m.

Baltimore (Bradish 1-4) at Toronto (Kikuchi 4-6), 7:07 p.m.

Kansas City (Bubic 2-6) at Minnesota (Ryan 8-5), 7:40 p.m.

Oakland (Kaprielian 3-6) at Texas (Otto 4-8), 8:05 p.m.

Houston (Urquidy 11-4) at Chicago White Sox (Cueto 4-5), 8:10 p.m.

Seattle (Castillo 5-4) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 10-7), 9:38 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Boston at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Detroit at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Oakland at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Houston at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Saturday's Games

Atlanta 5, Miami 2, 1st game

N.Y. Mets 1, Philadelphia 0

Chicago Cubs 7, Cincinnati 2

L.A. Dodgers 13, Kansas City 3

Milwaukee 3, St. Louis 2, 10 innings

Atlanta 6, Miami 2, 2nd game

Washington 4, San Diego 3

Arizona 6, Colorado 0

San Francisco 2, Pittsburgh 0

Sunday's Games

San Diego 6, Washington 0

St. Louis 6, Milwaukee 3

Atlanta 3, Miami 1

Kansas City 4, L.A. Dodgers 0

N.Y. Mets 6, Philadelphia 0

Cincinnati 8, Chicago Cubs 5

Arizona at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Monday's Games

Philadelphia (Syndergaard 6-8) at Cincinnati (Minor 1-9), 6:40 p.m.

San Diego (Musgrove 8-5) at Miami (Alcantara 10-5), 6:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Stroman 3-5) at Washington (Gray 7-8), 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 13-4) at Atlanta (Strider 6-4), 7:20 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Urías 12-6) at Milwaukee (Peralta 4-2), 8:10 p.m.

Arizona (Bumgarner 6-11) at San Francisco (Cobb 3-6), 9:45 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Philadelphia at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

San Diego at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Boston at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Colorado at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Arizona at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

