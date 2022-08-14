All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|72
|42
|.632
|_
|Toronto
|61
|52
|.540
|10½
|Tampa Bay
|60
|53
|.531
|11½
|Baltimore
|59
|55
|.518
|13
|Boston
|56
|59
|.487
|16½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|61
|53
|.535
|_
|Minnesota
|58
|54
|.518
|2
|Chicago
|59
|56
|.513
|2½
|Kansas City
|48
|68
|.414
|14
|Detroit
|43
|73
|.371
|19
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|75
|41
|.647
|_
|Seattle
|62
|53
|.539
|12½
|Texas
|50
|63
|.442
|23½
|Los Angeles
|50
|64
|.439
|24
|Oakland
|41
|74
|.357
|33½
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|75
|40
|.652
|_
|Atlanta
|70
|46
|.603
|5½
|Philadelphia
|63
|51
|.553
|11½
|Miami
|50
|65
|.435
|25
|Washington
|38
|78
|.328
|37½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|St. Louis
|63
|51
|.553
|_
|Milwaukee
|61
|52
|.540
|1½
|Chicago
|47
|66
|.416
|15½
|Cincinnati
|45
|68
|.398
|17½
|Pittsburgh
|45
|69
|.395
|18
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|79
|34
|.699
|_
|San Diego
|65
|52
|.556
|16
|San Francisco
|56
|57
|.496
|23
|Arizona
|52
|61
|.460
|27
|Colorado
|51
|65
|.440
|29½
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Saturday's Games
Toronto 2, Cleveland 1
Tampa Bay 8, Baltimore 2
Chicago White Sox 6, Detroit 4
Houston 8, Oakland 0
L.A. Dodgers 13, Kansas City 3
N.Y. Yankees 3, Boston 2
Texas 7, Seattle 4
L.A. Angels 5, Minnesota 3, 11 innings
Sunday's Games
Tampa Bay 4, Baltimore 1
Cleveland 7, Toronto 2
Houston 6, Oakland 3
Kansas City 4, L.A. Dodgers 0
Chicago White Sox 5, Detroit 3
Seattle at Texas, 2:35 p.m.
Minnesota at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7:08 p.m.
Monday's Games
Detroit (Hutchison 1-6) at Cleveland (Civale 2-5), 3:10 p.m., 1st game
Detroit (Garcia 0-0) at Cleveland (Curry 0-0), 6:40 p.m., 2nd game
Tampa Bay (TBD) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 9-4), 7:05 p.m.
Baltimore (Bradish 1-4) at Toronto (Kikuchi 4-6), 7:07 p.m.
Kansas City (Bubic 2-6) at Minnesota (Ryan 8-5), 7:40 p.m.
Oakland (Kaprielian 3-6) at Texas (Otto 4-8), 8:05 p.m.
Houston (Urquidy 11-4) at Chicago White Sox (Cueto 4-5), 8:10 p.m.
Seattle (Castillo 5-4) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 10-7), 9:38 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Boston at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Baltimore at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Detroit at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
Oakland at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Houston at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Seattle at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Saturday's Games
Atlanta 5, Miami 2, 1st game
N.Y. Mets 1, Philadelphia 0
Chicago Cubs 7, Cincinnati 2
L.A. Dodgers 13, Kansas City 3
Milwaukee 3, St. Louis 2, 10 innings
Atlanta 6, Miami 2, 2nd game
Washington 4, San Diego 3
Arizona 6, Colorado 0
San Francisco 2, Pittsburgh 0
Sunday's Games
San Diego 6, Washington 0
St. Louis 6, Milwaukee 3
Atlanta 3, Miami 1
Kansas City 4, L.A. Dodgers 0
N.Y. Mets 6, Philadelphia 0
Cincinnati 8, Chicago Cubs 5
Arizona at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
Monday's Games
Philadelphia (Syndergaard 6-8) at Cincinnati (Minor 1-9), 6:40 p.m.
San Diego (Musgrove 8-5) at Miami (Alcantara 10-5), 6:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Stroman 3-5) at Washington (Gray 7-8), 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 13-4) at Atlanta (Strider 6-4), 7:20 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Urías 12-6) at Milwaukee (Peralta 4-2), 8:10 p.m.
Arizona (Bumgarner 6-11) at San Francisco (Cobb 3-6), 9:45 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Philadelphia at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
San Diego at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Boston at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Colorado at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
Arizona at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
