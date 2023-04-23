All Times EDT

East Division

WLPctGB
Tampa Bay183.857_
Baltimore137.650
New York138.6195
Toronto129.5716
Boston1111.500

Central Division

WLPctGB
Minnesota1110.524_
Cleveland1011.4761
Detroit712.3683
Chicago714.3334
Kansas City516.2386

West Division

WLPctGB
Texas137.650_
Houston1110.524
Los Angeles1011.476
Seattle1011.476
Oakland417.190

East Division

WLPctGB
Atlanta147.667_
New York148.636½
Miami129.5712
Philadelphia1012.455
Washington713.350

Central Division

WLPctGB
Milwaukee156.714_
Pittsburgh157.682½
Chicago128.600
St. Louis813.3817
Cincinnati714.3338

West Division

WLPctGB
Arizona1210.545_
Los Angeles1111.5001
San Diego1112.478
San Francisco713.3504
Colorado616.2736

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Friday's Games

Baltimore 2, Detroit 1

Tampa Bay 8, Chicago White Sox 7

Toronto 6, N.Y. Yankees 1

Houston 6, Atlanta 4

Washington 3, Minnesota 2

Boston 5, Milwaukee 3

Oakland 5, Texas 4

L.A. Angels 2, Kansas City 0

Seattle 5, St. Louis 2

Miami at Cleveland, ppd.

Saturday's Games

N.Y. Yankees 3, Toronto 2

Washington 10, Minnesota 4

Miami 6, Cleveland 1, 1st game

Tampa Bay 4, Chicago White Sox 3, 10 innings

Baltimore 5, Detroit 1

Milwaukee 5, Boston 4

Houston 6, Atlanta 3

Texas 18, Oakland 3

Miami 3, Cleveland 2, 2nd game

Kansas City 11, L.A. Angels 8

Seattle 5, St. Louis 4

Sunday's Games

Houston (Javier 2-0) at Atlanta (Fried 1-0), 1:30 p.m.

Detroit (Rodriguez 1-2) at Baltimore (Rodriguez 0-0), 1:35 p.m.

Toronto (Gausman 1-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Schmidt 0-1), 1:35 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Giolito 1-1) at Tampa Bay (Eflin 2-0), 1:40 p.m.

Miami (Luzardo 2-0) at Cleveland (Allen 0-0), 1:40 p.m.

Boston (Bello 0-1) at Milwaukee (Burnes 2-1), 2:10 p.m.

Washington (Corbin 1-2) at Minnesota (Ober 0-0), 2:10 p.m.

Oakland (Muller 0-1) at Texas (deGrom 1-0), 2:35 p.m.

Kansas City (Lyles 0-3) at L.A. Angels (Detmers 0-1), 4:07 p.m.

St. Louis (Flaherty 1-2) at Seattle (Flexen 0-3), 4:10 p.m.

Monday's Games

Colorado at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Boston at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.

Houston at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Texas at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Detroit at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Oakland at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Kansas City at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Friday's Games

Chicago Cubs 13, L.A. Dodgers 0

Pittsburgh 4, Cincinnati 2

Philadelphia 4, Colorado 3

Houston 6, Atlanta 4

Washington 3, Minnesota 2

Boston 5, Milwaukee 3

Arizona 9, San Diego 0

Seattle 5, St. Louis 2

N.Y. Mets 7, San Francisco 0

Miami at Cleveland, ppd.

Saturday's Games

L.A. Dodgers 9, Chicago Cubs 4

Washington 10, Minnesota 4

Philadelphia 4, Colorado 3

Miami 6, Cleveland 1, 1st game

San Francisco 7, N.Y. Mets 4

Pittsburgh 2, Cincinnati 1

Milwaukee 5, Boston 4

Houston 6, Atlanta 3

Miami 3, Cleveland 2, 2nd game

San Diego 5, Arizona 3

Seattle 5, St. Louis 4

Sunday's Games

Colorado (Ureña 0-3) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 1-1), 12:05 p.m.

Houston (Javier 2-0) at Atlanta (Fried 1-0), 1:30 p.m.

Cincinnati (Greene 0-0) at Pittsburgh (Velasquez 2-2), 1:35 p.m.

Miami (Luzardo 2-0) at Cleveland (Allen 0-0), 1:40 p.m.

Boston (Bello 0-1) at Milwaukee (Burnes 2-1), 2:10 p.m.

Washington (Corbin 1-2) at Minnesota (Ober 0-0), 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 3-1) at Chicago Cubs (Stroman 2-1), 2:20 p.m.

San Diego (Darvish 0-2) at Arizona (Jameson 2-0), 4:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Flaherty 1-2) at Seattle (Flexen 0-3), 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Megill 3-1) at San Francisco (Stripling 0-1), 7:08 p.m.

Monday's Games

Colorado at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Texas at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Miami at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Detroit at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

Kansas City at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

St. Louis at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

