All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|81
|54
|.600
|_
|Tampa Bay
|74
|58
|.561
|5½
|Toronto
|74
|59
|.556
|6
|Baltimore
|71
|63
|.530
|9½
|Boston
|67
|68
|.496
|14
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|68
|64
|.515
|_
|Minnesota
|68
|65
|.511
|½
|Chicago
|67
|67
|.500
|2
|Kansas City
|55
|80
|.407
|14½
|Detroit
|51
|83
|.381
|18
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|86
|48
|.642
|_
|Seattle
|76
|58
|.567
|10
|Texas
|58
|75
|.436
|27½
|Los Angeles
|58
|76
|.433
|28
|Oakland
|50
|85
|.370
|36½
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|85
|50
|.630
|_
|Atlanta
|84
|51
|.622
|1
|Philadelphia
|73
|61
|.545
|11½
|Miami
|55
|78
|.414
|29
|Washington
|47
|87
|.351
|37½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|St. Louis
|79
|55
|.590
|_
|Milwaukee
|70
|63
|.526
|8½
|Chicago
|56
|78
|.418
|23
|Cincinnati
|53
|79
|.402
|25
|Pittsburgh
|49
|84
|.368
|29½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|92
|41
|.692
|_
|San Diego
|74
|61
|.548
|19
|San Francisco
|64
|68
|.485
|27½
|Arizona
|64
|69
|.481
|28
|Colorado
|57
|78
|.422
|36
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Sunday's Games
Toronto 4, Pittsburgh 3
Oakland 5, Baltimore 0
Boston 5, Texas 2
N.Y. Yankees 2, Tampa Bay 1
Kansas City 3, Detroit 2
Minnesota 5, Chicago White Sox 1
Seattle 6, Cleveland 3, 11 innings
Houston 9, L.A. Angels 1
Monday's Games
N.Y. Yankees 5, Minnesota 2
Toronto 7, Baltimore 3, 1st game
Boston at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m.
Toronto at Baltimore, 5:05 p.m., 2nd game
Chicago White Sox at Seattle, 6:40 p.m.
Texas at Houston, 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Detroit at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Boston (Hill 6-5) at Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 9-4), 6:40 p.m.
Minnesota (Ryan 10-7) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 10-7), 7:05 p.m.
Toronto (White 1-5) at Baltimore (Bradish 3-5), 7:05 p.m.
Cleveland (Bieber 8-8) at Kansas City (Bubic 2-10), 8:10 p.m.
Texas (Otto 6-8) at Houston (Valdez 14-4), 8:10 p.m.
Detroit (Rodriguez 3-4) at L.A. Angels (Mayers 1-1), 9:38 p.m.
Atlanta (Wright 17-5) at Oakland (Irvin 7-11), 9:40 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Cueto 7-6) at Seattle (Gilbert 11-5), 9:40 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Atlanta at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.
Detroit at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
Boston at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Toronto at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Texas at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Sunday's Games
Toronto 4, Pittsburgh 3
Colorado 8, Cincinnati 4, 1st game
Atlanta 7, Miami 1
Washington 7, N.Y. Mets 1
St. Louis 2, Chicago Cubs 0
Cincinnati 10, Colorado 0, 2nd game
Arizona 5, Milwaukee 1
San Francisco 5, Philadelphia 3
L.A. Dodgers 9, San Diego 4
Monday's Games
Milwaukee at Colorado, 4:10 p.m.
Washington at St. Louis, 4:15 p.m.
Arizona at San Diego, 6:40 p.m.
San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Pittsburgh, ppd.
Tuesday's Games
N.Y. Mets (Walker 10-3) at Pittsburgh (Keller 4-10), 6:35 p.m.
Miami (Luzardo 3-6) at Philadelphia (Nola 9-11), 6:45 p.m.
Cincinnati (Dunn 1-2) at Chicago Cubs (Miley 1-0), 7:40 p.m.
Washington (Espino 0-6) at St. Louis (Quintana 4-6), 7:45 p.m.
Milwaukee (Woodruff 9-4) at Colorado (Kuhl 6-8), 8:40 p.m.
Arizona (Kelly 12-5) at San Diego (Musgrove 9-6), 9:40 p.m.
Atlanta (Wright 17-5) at Oakland (Irvin 7-11), 9:40 p.m.
San Francisco (TBD) at L.A. Dodgers (Anderson 13-3), 10:10 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
N.Y. Mets at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m., 1st game
Milwaukee at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Atlanta at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.
San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m., 2nd game
Miami at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.
Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.
Washington at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
Arizona at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.
