East Division

WLPctGB
New York8154.600_
Tampa Bay7458.561
Toronto7459.5566
Baltimore7163.530
Boston6768.49614

Central Division

WLPctGB
Cleveland6864.515_
Minnesota6865.511½
Chicago6767.5002
Kansas City5580.40714½
Detroit5183.38118

West Division

WLPctGB
Houston8648.642_
Seattle7658.56710
Texas5875.43627½
Los Angeles5876.43328
Oakland5085.37036½

East Division

WLPctGB
New York8550.630_
Atlanta8451.6221
Philadelphia7361.54511½
Miami5578.41429
Washington4787.35137½

Central Division

WLPctGB
St. Louis7955.590_
Milwaukee7063.526
Chicago5678.41823
Cincinnati5379.40225
Pittsburgh4984.36829½

West Division

WLPctGB
Los Angeles9241.692_
San Diego7461.54819
San Francisco6468.48527½
Arizona6469.48128
Colorado5778.42236

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Sunday's Games

Toronto 4, Pittsburgh 3

Oakland 5, Baltimore 0

Boston 5, Texas 2

N.Y. Yankees 2, Tampa Bay 1

Kansas City 3, Detroit 2

Minnesota 5, Chicago White Sox 1

Seattle 6, Cleveland 3, 11 innings

Houston 9, L.A. Angels 1

Monday's Games

N.Y. Yankees 5, Minnesota 2

Toronto 7, Baltimore 3, 1st game

Boston at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m.

Toronto at Baltimore, 5:05 p.m., 2nd game

Chicago White Sox at Seattle, 6:40 p.m.

Texas at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Detroit at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Boston (Hill 6-5) at Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 9-4), 6:40 p.m.

Minnesota (Ryan 10-7) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 10-7), 7:05 p.m.

Toronto (White 1-5) at Baltimore (Bradish 3-5), 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Bieber 8-8) at Kansas City (Bubic 2-10), 8:10 p.m.

Texas (Otto 6-8) at Houston (Valdez 14-4), 8:10 p.m.

Detroit (Rodriguez 3-4) at L.A. Angels (Mayers 1-1), 9:38 p.m.

Atlanta (Wright 17-5) at Oakland (Irvin 7-11), 9:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Cueto 7-6) at Seattle (Gilbert 11-5), 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Atlanta at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.

Detroit at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Boston at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Toronto at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Texas at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Sunday's Games

Toronto 4, Pittsburgh 3

Colorado 8, Cincinnati 4, 1st game

Atlanta 7, Miami 1

Washington 7, N.Y. Mets 1

St. Louis 2, Chicago Cubs 0

Cincinnati 10, Colorado 0, 2nd game

Arizona 5, Milwaukee 1

San Francisco 5, Philadelphia 3

L.A. Dodgers 9, San Diego 4

Monday's Games

Milwaukee at Colorado, 4:10 p.m.

Washington at St. Louis, 4:15 p.m.

Arizona at San Diego, 6:40 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Pittsburgh, ppd.

Tuesday's Games

N.Y. Mets (Walker 10-3) at Pittsburgh (Keller 4-10), 6:35 p.m.

Miami (Luzardo 3-6) at Philadelphia (Nola 9-11), 6:45 p.m.

Cincinnati (Dunn 1-2) at Chicago Cubs (Miley 1-0), 7:40 p.m.

Washington (Espino 0-6) at St. Louis (Quintana 4-6), 7:45 p.m.

Milwaukee (Woodruff 9-4) at Colorado (Kuhl 6-8), 8:40 p.m.

Arizona (Kelly 12-5) at San Diego (Musgrove 9-6), 9:40 p.m.

Atlanta (Wright 17-5) at Oakland (Irvin 7-11), 9:40 p.m.

San Francisco (TBD) at L.A. Dodgers (Anderson 13-3), 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

N.Y. Mets at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m., 1st game

Milwaukee at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m., 2nd game

Miami at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.

Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

Washington at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Arizona at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.

