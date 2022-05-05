All Times EDT

East Division

WLPctGB
New York187.720_
Toronto1610.615
Tampa Bay1510.6003
Boston1016.385
Baltimore916.3609

Central Division

WLPctGB
Minnesota1510.600_
Chicago1113.458
Cleveland1113.458
Detroit815.3486
Kansas City815.3486

West Division

WLPctGB
Los Angeles1710.630_
Houston1411.5602
Seattle1213.4804
Texas1014.417
Oakland1015.4006

East Division

WLPctGB
New York189.667_
Miami1212.500
Atlanta1215.4446
Philadelphia1114.4406
Washington918.3339

Central Division

WLPctGB
Milwaukee188.692_
St. Louis1410.5833
Pittsburgh1014.4177
Chicago915.3758
Cincinnati322.12014½

West Division

WLPctGB
Los Angeles167.696_
San Diego169.6401
Colorado1510.6002
San Francisco1410.583
Arizona1313.500

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Wednesday's Games

Detroit 3, Pittsburgh 2, 1st game

St. Louis 10, Kansas City 0

San Diego 5, Cleveland 4, 1st game

Houston 7, Seattle 2

Tampa Bay 3, Oakland 0

Pittsburgh 7, Detroit 2, 2nd game

Cleveland 6, San Diego 5, 10 innings, 2nd game

Baltimore 9, Minnesota 4

Toronto 2, N.Y. Yankees 1

Texas 2, Philadelphia 1, 10 innings

Chicago White Sox 4, Chicago Cubs 3

L.A. Angels 10, Boston 5, 10 innings

Thursday's Games

L.A. Angels 8, Boston 0

Toronto at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Detroit at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Friday's Games

Kansas City (Hernández 0-1) at Baltimore (Lyles 2-2), 7:05 p.m.

Texas (Otto 1-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 2-0), 7:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Velasquez 1-2) at Boston (Eovaldi 1-0), 7:10 p.m.

Toronto (Gausman 2-1) at Cleveland (Bieber 1-1), 7:10 p.m.

Detroit (Brieske 0-1) at Houston (Garcia 1-1), 8:10 p.m.

Oakland (Irvin 2-1) at Minnesota (TBD), 8:10 p.m.

Washington (Adon 1-4) at L.A. Angels (TBD), 9:38 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Fleming 2-3) at Seattle (Gilbert 4-0), 9:40 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Texas at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Oakland at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Detroit at Houston, 4:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Boston, 4:10 p.m.

Toronto at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Washington at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Wednesday's Games

Detroit 3, Pittsburgh 2, 1st game

Arizona 8, Miami 7

St. Louis 10, Kansas City 0

San Diego 5, Cleveland 4, 1st game

Atlanta 9, N.Y. Mets 2

Pittsburgh 7, Detroit 2, 2nd game

Cleveland 6, San Diego 5, 10 innings, 2nd game

Texas 2, Philadelphia 1, 10 innings

Chicago White Sox 4, Chicago Cubs 3

Colorado 5, Washington 2

Milwaukee 18, Cincinnati 4

L.A. Dodgers 9, San Francisco 1

Thursday's Games

Milwaukee 10, Cincinnati 5

Colorado 9, Washington 7

N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.

Miami at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

St. Louis at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Friday's Games

L.A. Dodgers (Anderson 2-0) at Chicago Cubs (Steele 1-3), 2:20 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Brubaker 0-2) at Cincinnati (Overton 0-0), 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 4-0) at Philadelphia (Gibson 2-1), 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee (Lauer 2-0) at Atlanta (TBD), 7:20 p.m.

Washington (Adon 1-4) at L.A. Angels (TBD), 9:38 p.m.

Colorado (Kuhl 3-0) at Arizona (Kelly 2-1), 9:40 p.m.

Miami (Alcantara 2-1) at San Diego (Darvish 2-1), 9:40 p.m.

St. Louis (Hicks 1-2) at San Francisco (TBD), 10:15 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 12:35 p.m., 1st game

L.A. Dodgers at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m., 2nd game

St. Louis at San Francisco, 7:15 p.m.

Milwaukee at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.

Miami at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.

Washington at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.

