All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|23
|6
|.793
|_
|Baltimore
|19
|9
|.679
|3½
|Toronto
|18
|11
|.621
|5
|Boston
|16
|14
|.533
|7½
|New York
|15
|15
|.500
|8½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|17
|12
|.586
|_
|Cleveland
|14
|15
|.483
|3
|Detroit
|10
|17
|.370
|6
|Chicago
|8
|21
|.276
|9
|Kansas City
|7
|22
|.241
|10
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Texas
|17
|11
|.607
|_
|Houston
|15
|13
|.536
|2
|Los Angeles
|15
|14
|.517
|2½
|Seattle
|12
|16
|.429
|5
|Oakland
|6
|23
|.207
|11½
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|19
|10
|.655
|_
|Miami
|16
|13
|.552
|3
|New York
|16
|13
|.552
|3
|Philadelphia
|15
|14
|.517
|4
|Washington
|10
|18
|.357
|8½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Pittsburgh
|20
|9
|.690
|_
|Milwaukee
|18
|10
|.643
|1½
|Chicago
|15
|13
|.536
|4½
|Cincinnati
|12
|16
|.429
|7½
|St. Louis
|10
|19
|.345
|10
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Arizona
|16
|13
|.552
|_
|Los Angeles
|16
|13
|.552
|_
|San Diego
|15
|14
|.517
|1
|San Francisco
|11
|16
|.407
|4
|Colorado
|9
|20
|.310
|7
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Sunday's Games
Boston 7, Cleveland 1
Baltimore 5, Detroit 3
L.A. Angels 3, Milwaukee 0
Seattle 10, Toronto 8, 10 innings
Minnesota 8, Kansas City 4
Texas 15, N.Y. Yankees 2
Chicago White Sox 12, Tampa Bay 9
Oakland 5, Cincinnati 4
Houston 4, Philadelphia 3
Monday's Games
Cleveland 3, N.Y. Yankees 2
Boston 6, Toronto 5
San Francisco at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
N.Y. Mets (Lucchesi 1-0) at Detroit (Lorenzen 0-1), 6:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Contreras 3-1) at Tampa Bay (Guerra 0-0), 6:40 p.m.
Cleveland (Bibee 1-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 5-0), 7:05 p.m.
Minnesota (Ryan 5-0) at Chicago White Sox (Kopech 0-3), 7:10 p.m.
Toronto (Kikuchi 4-0) at Boston (Houck 3-1), 7:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Wells 1-1) at Kansas City (Yarbrough 0-3), 7:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Sandoval 2-1) at St. Louis (Matz 0-3), 7:45 p.m.
Arizona (Gallen 4-1) at Texas (Gray 1-1), 8:05 p.m.
San Francisco (DeSclafani 2-1) at Houston (Brown 3-0), 8:10 p.m.
Seattle (Miller 0-0) at Oakland (Miller 0-1), 9:40 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Arizona at Texas, 2:05 p.m.
San Francisco at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
Cleveland at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.
Toronto at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
Seattle at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Sunday's Games
Miami 4, Chicago Cubs 3
Washington 7, Pittsburgh 2
L.A. Angels 3, Milwaukee 0
Colorado 12, Arizona 4
Oakland 5, Cincinnati 4
L.A. Dodgers 6, St. Louis 3
San Diego 6, San Francisco 4
Houston 4, Philadelphia 3
Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, ppd.
Monday's Games
Atlanta 9, N.Y. Mets 8, 1st game
N.Y. Mets 5, Atlanta 3, 2nd game
Chicago Cubs 5, Washington 1
San Francisco at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Philadelphia at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Atlanta (Elder 2-0) at Miami (Alcantara 1-2), 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Lucchesi 1-0) at Detroit (Lorenzen 0-1), 6:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Contreras 3-1) at Tampa Bay (Guerra 0-0), 6:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Wesneski 2-1) at Washington (Williams 1-1), 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Sandoval 2-1) at St. Louis (Matz 0-3), 7:45 p.m.
Arizona (Gallen 4-1) at Texas (Gray 1-1), 8:05 p.m.
San Francisco (DeSclafani 2-1) at Houston (Brown 3-0), 8:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (Peralta 3-2) at Colorado (Feltner 2-2), 8:40 p.m.
Cincinnati (Ashcraft 2-0) at San Diego (Wacha 2-1), 9:40 p.m.
Philadelphia (Strahm 2-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 3-3), 10:10 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Arizona at Texas, 2:05 p.m.
San Francisco at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.
Atlanta at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
Milwaukee at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
