All Times EDT

East Division

WLPctGB
Baltimore5837.611_
Tampa Bay6039.606_
Toronto5343.552
Boston5146.5268
New York5047.5159

Central Division

WLPctGB
Minnesota5047.515_
Cleveland4749.490
Detroit4352.4536
Chicago4057.41210
Kansas City2869.28922

West Division

WLPctGB
Texas5839.598_
Houston5343.552
Los Angeles4948.5059
Seattle4748.49510
Oakland2771.27631½

East Division

WLPctGB
Atlanta6133.649_
Philadelphia5243.547
Miami5345.54110
New York4550.47416½
Washington3858.39624

Central Division

WLPctGB
Milwaukee5343.552_
Cincinnati5146.526
Chicago4550.474
St. Louis4353.44810
Pittsburgh4254.43811

West Division

WLPctGB
Los Angeles5540.579_
Arizona5442.563
San Francisco5442.563
San Diego4650.479
Colorado3759.38518½

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tuesday's Games

Cleveland 10, Pittsburgh 1

San Diego 9, Toronto 1

L.A. Dodgers 10, Baltimore 3

Kansas City 11, Detroit 10

N.Y. Mets 11, Chicago White Sox 10

Texas 5, Tampa Bay 3

Colorado 4, Houston 3

L.A. Angels 5, N.Y. Yankees 1

Oakland 3, Boston 0

Minnesota 10, Seattle 3

Wednesday's Games

Pittsburgh 7, Cleveland 5

Baltimore 8, L.A. Dodgers 5

Texas 5, Tampa Bay 1

Houston 4, Colorado 1

Oakland 6, Boston 5

N.Y. Mets 5, Chicago White Sox 1

San Diego 2, Toronto 0

L.A. Angels 7, N.Y. Yankees 3

Detroit 3, Kansas City 2

Minnesota 6, Seattle 3

Thursday's Games

San Diego (Snell 6-7) at Toronto (Bassitt 9-5), 1:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Kopech 3-8) at N.Y. Mets (Quintana 0-0), 1:10 p.m.

Detroit (Lorenzen 4-6) at Kansas City (Greinke 1-9), 2:10 p.m.

Minnesota (López 5-5) at Seattle (Kirby 8-8), 3:40 p.m.

Baltimore (Gibson 9-6) at Tampa Bay (Glasnow 3-3), 6:40 p.m.

Houston (France 4-3) at Oakland (Harris 2-3), 9:40 p.m.

Friday's Games

Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

San Diego at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Kansas City at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Houston at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Toronto at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Tuesday's Games

San Francisco 4, Cincinnati 2, 10 innings, 1st game

Philadelphia 4, Milwaukee 3

Cleveland 10, Pittsburgh 1

San Diego 9, Toronto 1

L.A. Dodgers 10, Baltimore 3

Arizona 16, Atlanta 13

N.Y. Mets 11, Chicago White Sox 10

St. Louis 5, Miami 2, 10 innings

San Francisco 11, Cincinnati 10, 2nd game

Chicago Cubs 17, Washington 3

Colorado 4, Houston 3

Wednesday's Games

Pittsburgh 7, Cleveland 5

Baltimore 8, L.A. Dodgers 5

St. Louis 6, Miami 4

Houston 4, Colorado 1

N.Y. Mets 5, Chicago White Sox 1

Cincinnati 3, San Francisco 2

Milwaukee 5, Philadelphia 3

Arizona 5, Atlanta 3

San Diego 2, Toronto 0

Chicago Cubs 8, Washington 3

Thursday's Games

Arizona (Gallen 11-4) at Atlanta (Strider 11-3), 12:20 p.m.

Milwaukee (Burnes 8-5) at Philadelphia (Walker 11-3), 12:35 p.m.

San Francisco (Cobb 6-2) at Cincinnati (Abbott 4-2), 12:35 p.m.

San Diego (Snell 6-7) at Toronto (Bassitt 9-5), 1:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Kopech 3-8) at N.Y. Mets (Quintana 0-0), 1:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Matz 0-7) at Chicago Cubs (Stroman 10-6), 8:05 p.m.

Friday's Games

St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Colorado at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

San Diego at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

San Francisco at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Arizona at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

