All Times EDT

East Division

WLPctGB
New York8154.600_
Tampa Bay7658.567
Toronto7560.5566
Baltimore7264.529
Boston6770.48915

Central Division

WLPctGB
Cleveland7064.522_
Minnesota6865.511
Chicago6868.5003
Kansas City5582.40116½
Detroit5185.37520

West Division

WLPctGB
Houston8749.640_
Seattle7759.56610
Los Angeles6076.44127
Texas5976.43727½
Oakland5086.36837

East Division

WLPctGB
Atlanta8551.625_
New York8551.625_
Philadelphia7461.54810½
Miami5579.41029
Washington4888.35337

Central Division

WLPctGB
St. Louis8056.588_
Milwaukee7164.526
Chicago5778.42222½
Cincinnati5380.39825½
Pittsburgh5084.37329

West Division

WLPctGB
Los Angeles9342.689_
San Diego7562.54719
San Francisco6569.48527½
Arizona6570.48128
Colorado5879.42336

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Monday's Games

N.Y. Yankees 5, Minnesota 2

Toronto 7, Baltimore 3, 1st game

Tampa Bay 4, Boston 3

Toronto 8, Baltimore 4, 2nd game

Chicago White Sox 3, Seattle 2

Houston 1, Texas 0

Cleveland 6, Kansas City 5, 10 innings

L.A. Angels 10, Detroit 0

Tuesday's Games

Tampa Bay 8, Boston 4

Cleveland 4, Kansas City 1

Baltimore 9, Toronto 6

Texas 4, Houston 3

L.A. Angels 5, Detroit 4, 10 innings

Seattle 3, Chicago White Sox 0

Atlanta 10, Oakland 9

Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees, ppd.

Wednesday's Games

Minnesota (Varland 0-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Germán 2-3), 3:05 p.m., 1st game

Atlanta (Strider 9-4) at Oakland (Waldichuk 0-0), 3:37 p.m.

Detroit (Hutchison 2-7) at L.A. Angels (Sandoval 5-9), 4:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Kopech 4-9) at Seattle (Castillo 6-5), 4:10 p.m.

Minnesota (TBD) at N.Y. Yankees (TBD), 6:35 p.m., 2nd game

Boston (Pivetta 9-10) at Tampa Bay (Springs 7-4), 6:40 p.m.

Toronto (Manoah 13-7) at Baltimore (Kremer 6-4), 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Morris 0-1) at Kansas City (Greinke 4-8), 8:10 p.m.

Texas (TBD) at Houston (Javier 8-9), 8:10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Monday's Games

Washington 6, St. Louis 0

Milwaukee 6, Colorado 4

Arizona 5, San Diego 0

San Francisco 7, L.A. Dodgers 4

N.Y. Mets at Pittsburgh, ppd.

Tuesday's Games

Pittsburgh 8, N.Y. Mets 2

Philadelphia 3, Miami 2

St. Louis 4, Washington 1

Chicago Cubs 9, Cincinnati 3

Colorado 10, Milwaukee 7, 10 innings

Atlanta 10, Oakland 9

L.A. Dodgers 6, San Francisco 3

San Diego 6, Arizona 5

Wednesday's Games

N.Y. Mets (Bassitt 12-7) at Pittsburgh (Wilson 2-8), 12:35 p.m., 1st game

Milwaukee (Lauer 10-6) at Colorado (Freeland 7-9), 3:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Strider 9-4) at Oakland (Waldichuk 0-0), 3:37 p.m.

San Francisco (Cobb 5-6) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 7-3), 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (deGrom 4-1) at Pittsburgh (Oviedo 2-1), 6:35 p.m., 2nd game

Miami (Rogers 4-10) at Philadelphia (Falter 3-3), 6:45 p.m.

Cincinnati (Minor 3-10) at Chicago Cubs (Assad 0-0), 7:40 p.m.

Washington (Abbott 0-2) at St. Louis (Montgomery 8-3), 7:45 p.m.

Arizona (Henry 3-3) at San Diego (Darvish 12-7), 8:40 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Washington at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.

Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

San Francisco at Milwaukee, 4:10 p.m., 1st game

Miami at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.

San Francisco at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m., 2nd game

