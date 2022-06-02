All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|36
|15
|.706
|_
|Toronto
|30
|20
|.600
|5½
|Tampa Bay
|30
|21
|.588
|6
|Boston
|24
|27
|.471
|12
|Baltimore
|22
|30
|.423
|14½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|30
|23
|.566
|_
|Cleveland
|22
|24
|.478
|4½
|Chicago
|23
|26
|.469
|5
|Detroit
|21
|30
|.412
|8
|Kansas City
|16
|33
|.327
|12
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|33
|18
|.647
|_
|Los Angeles
|27
|25
|.519
|6½
|Texas
|24
|26
|.480
|8½
|Seattle
|21
|29
|.420
|11½
|Oakland
|20
|33
|.377
|14
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|35
|17
|.673
|_
|Atlanta
|24
|27
|.471
|10½
|Philadelphia
|22
|29
|.431
|12½
|Miami
|21
|28
|.429
|12½
|Washington
|18
|35
|.340
|17½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|32
|20
|.615
|_
|St. Louis
|29
|21
|.580
|2
|Pittsburgh
|22
|27
|.449
|8½
|Chicago
|21
|29
|.420
|10
|Cincinnati
|18
|32
|.360
|13
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|33
|17
|.660
|_
|San Diego
|30
|20
|.600
|3
|San Francisco
|27
|23
|.540
|6
|Arizona
|25
|27
|.481
|9
|Colorado
|23
|27
|.460
|10
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Wednesday's Games
Cleveland 4, Kansas City 0
Houston 5, Oakland 4
Detroit 5, Minnesota 0
Boston 7, Cincinnati 1
Baltimore 9, Seattle 2
Toronto 7, Chicago White Sox 3
Tampa Bay 4, Texas 3, 11 innings
L.A. Angels at N.Y. Yankees, ppd.
Thursday's Games
Detroit 3, Minnesota 2
N.Y. Yankees 6, L.A. Angels 1, 1st game
Tampa Bay 3, Texas 1
Toronto 8, Chicago White Sox 3
N.Y. Yankees 2, L.A. Angels 1, 2nd game
Seattle at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Friday's Games
Cleveland (Bieber 2-3) at Baltimore (Zimmermann 2-3), 7:05 p.m.
Detroit (Rodriguez 0-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 4-1), 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Silseth 1-1) at Philadelphia (Eflin 1-4), 7:05 p.m.
Minnesota (González 0-0) at Toronto (Kikuchi 2-1), 7:07 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Velasquez 2-3) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 5-2), 7:10 p.m.
Seattle (Gilbert 5-2) at Texas (Dunning 1-3), 8:05 p.m.
Houston (Urquidy 4-2) at Kansas City (Singer 2-0), 8:10 p.m.
Boston (Eovaldi 2-2) at Oakland (Kaprielian 0-2), 9:40 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Detroit at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.
Minnesota at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.
Cleveland at Baltimore, 4:05 p.m.
Seattle at Texas, 4:05 p.m.
Boston at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m.
Houston at Kansas City, 4:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Philadelphia, 7:15 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Wednesday's Games
St. Louis 5, San Diego 2
N.Y. Mets 5, Washington 0
Miami 14, Colorado 1, 1st game
Atlanta 6, Arizona 0
Philadelphia 6, San Francisco 5
Boston 7, Cincinnati 1
Chicago Cubs 4, Milwaukee 3, 10 innings
Colorado 13, Miami 12, 10 innings, 2nd game
Pittsburgh 8, L.A. Dodgers 4
Thursday's Games
Miami 3, San Francisco 0
Cincinnati 8, Washington 1
San Diego at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.
St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Friday's Games
St. Louis (Mikolas 3-3) at Chicago Cubs (Stroman 2-4), 2:20 p.m.
San Francisco (Cobb 3-2) at Miami (Hernandez 2-5), 6:40 p.m.
Washington (Gray 5-4) at Cincinnati (Minor 0-0), 6:40 p.m.
Arizona (Kelly 3-3) at Pittsburgh (Brubaker 0-4), 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Silseth 1-1) at Philadelphia (Eflin 1-4), 7:05 p.m.
San Diego (Musgrove 5-0) at Milwaukee (Burnes 3-2), 8:10 p.m.
Atlanta (Fried 5-2) at Colorado (Kuhl 4-2), 8:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Bassitt 4-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Anderson 6-0), 10:10 p.m.
Saturday's Games
St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 1:20 p.m., 1st game
Arizona at Pittsburgh, 4:05 p.m.
San Diego at Milwaukee, 4:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Miami, 4:10 p.m.
Washington at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Philadelphia, 7:15 p.m.
St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 7:15 p.m., 2nd game
Atlanta at Colorado, 9:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.