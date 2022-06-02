All Times EDT

East Division

WLPctGB
New York3615.706_
Toronto3020.600
Tampa Bay3021.5886
Boston2427.47112
Baltimore2230.42314½

Central Division

WLPctGB
Minnesota3023.566_
Cleveland2224.478
Chicago2326.4695
Detroit2130.4128
Kansas City1633.32712

West Division

WLPctGB
Houston3318.647_
Los Angeles2725.519
Texas2426.480
Seattle2129.42011½
Oakland2033.37714

East Division

WLPctGB
New York3517.673_
Atlanta2427.47110½
Philadelphia2229.43112½
Miami2128.42912½
Washington1835.34017½

Central Division

WLPctGB
Milwaukee3220.615_
St. Louis2921.5802
Pittsburgh2227.449
Chicago2129.42010
Cincinnati1832.36013

West Division

WLPctGB
Los Angeles3317.660_
San Diego3020.6003
San Francisco2723.5406
Arizona2527.4819
Colorado2327.46010

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Wednesday's Games

Cleveland 4, Kansas City 0

Houston 5, Oakland 4

Detroit 5, Minnesota 0

Boston 7, Cincinnati 1

Baltimore 9, Seattle 2

Toronto 7, Chicago White Sox 3

Tampa Bay 4, Texas 3, 11 innings

L.A. Angels at N.Y. Yankees, ppd.

Thursday's Games

Detroit 3, Minnesota 2

N.Y. Yankees 6, L.A. Angels 1, 1st game

Tampa Bay 3, Texas 1

Toronto 8, Chicago White Sox 3

N.Y. Yankees 2, L.A. Angels 1, 2nd game

Seattle at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Friday's Games

Cleveland (Bieber 2-3) at Baltimore (Zimmermann 2-3), 7:05 p.m.

Detroit (Rodriguez 0-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 4-1), 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Silseth 1-1) at Philadelphia (Eflin 1-4), 7:05 p.m.

Minnesota (González 0-0) at Toronto (Kikuchi 2-1), 7:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Velasquez 2-3) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 5-2), 7:10 p.m.

Seattle (Gilbert 5-2) at Texas (Dunning 1-3), 8:05 p.m.

Houston (Urquidy 4-2) at Kansas City (Singer 2-0), 8:10 p.m.

Boston (Eovaldi 2-2) at Oakland (Kaprielian 0-2), 9:40 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Detroit at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Cleveland at Baltimore, 4:05 p.m.

Seattle at Texas, 4:05 p.m.

Boston at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m.

Houston at Kansas City, 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Philadelphia, 7:15 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Wednesday's Games

St. Louis 5, San Diego 2

N.Y. Mets 5, Washington 0

Miami 14, Colorado 1, 1st game

Atlanta 6, Arizona 0

Philadelphia 6, San Francisco 5

Boston 7, Cincinnati 1

Chicago Cubs 4, Milwaukee 3, 10 innings

Colorado 13, Miami 12, 10 innings, 2nd game

Pittsburgh 8, L.A. Dodgers 4

Thursday's Games

Miami 3, San Francisco 0

Cincinnati 8, Washington 1

San Diego at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Friday's Games

St. Louis (Mikolas 3-3) at Chicago Cubs (Stroman 2-4), 2:20 p.m.

San Francisco (Cobb 3-2) at Miami (Hernandez 2-5), 6:40 p.m.

Washington (Gray 5-4) at Cincinnati (Minor 0-0), 6:40 p.m.

Arizona (Kelly 3-3) at Pittsburgh (Brubaker 0-4), 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Silseth 1-1) at Philadelphia (Eflin 1-4), 7:05 p.m.

San Diego (Musgrove 5-0) at Milwaukee (Burnes 3-2), 8:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Fried 5-2) at Colorado (Kuhl 4-2), 8:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Bassitt 4-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Anderson 6-0), 10:10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 1:20 p.m., 1st game

Arizona at Pittsburgh, 4:05 p.m.

San Diego at Milwaukee, 4:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Miami, 4:10 p.m.

Washington at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Philadelphia, 7:15 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 7:15 p.m., 2nd game

Atlanta at Colorado, 9:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

