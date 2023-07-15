All Times EDT

East Division

WLPctGB
Tampa Bay5835.624_
Baltimore5535.611
Toronto5141.554
Boston4943.533
New York4943.533

Central Division

WLPctGB
Minnesota4646.500_
Cleveland4546.495½
Detroit4050.4445
Chicago3855.409
Kansas City2665.28619½

West Division

WLPctGB
Texas5339.576_
Houston5141.5542
Seattle4545.5007
Los Angeles4547.4898
Oakland2568.26928½

East Division

WLPctGB
Atlanta6129.678_
Miami5340.570
Philadelphia4942.53812½
New York4249.46219½
Washington3754.40724½

Central Division

WLPctGB
Cincinnati5042.543_
Milwaukee5042.543_
Chicago4248.4677
Pittsburgh4150.451
St. Louis3853.41811½

West Division

WLPctGB
Los Angeles5238.578_
Arizona5240.5651
San Francisco5041.549
San Diego4448.4789
Colorado3557.38018

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Friday's Games

Baltimore 5, Miami 2

Atlanta 9, Chicago White Sox 0

Toronto 7, Arizona 2

Boston 8, Chicago Cubs 3

Texas 12, Cleveland 4

Colorado 7, N.Y. Yankees 2

Houston 7, L.A. Angels 5

Detroit 5, Seattle 4

Minnesota 5, Oakland 4

Tampa Bay at Kansas City, ppd.

Saturday's Games

Tampa Bay at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m., 1st game

Boston at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Arizona at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Cleveland at Texas, 4:05 p.m.

Miami at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Oakland, 7:07 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m., 2nd game

Chicago White Sox at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.

Detroit at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Chicago White Sox (Cease 3-3) at Atlanta (Allard 0-0), 1:35 p.m.

Miami (TBD) at Baltimore (Bradish 5-4), 1:35 p.m.

Arizona (Henry 5-1) at Toronto (Kikuchi 7-3), 1:37 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Eflin 10-4) at Kansas City (Lyles 1-11), 2:10 p.m.

Boston (Crawford 3-4) at Chicago Cubs (Steele 9-2), 2:20 p.m.

Cleveland (Bibee 5-2) at Texas (Pérez 7-3), 2:35 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cole 9-2) at Colorado (Anderson 0-4), 3:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Ryan 8-6) at Oakland (Sears 1-6), 4:07 p.m.

Detroit (Olson 1-2) at Seattle (Miller 5-3), 4:10 p.m.

Houston (Javier 7-1) at L.A. Angels (Anderson 4-2), 7:10 p.m.

Monday's Games

Cleveland at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Detroit at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Boston at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Minnesota at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Friday's Games

San Diego 8, Philadelphia 3

Baltimore 5, Miami 2

Milwaukee 1, Cincinnati 0

San Francisco 6, Pittsburgh 4

Atlanta 9, Chicago White Sox 0

L.A. Dodgers 6, N.Y. Mets 0

Toronto 7, Arizona 2

Boston 8, Chicago Cubs 3

Colorado 7, N.Y. Yankees 2

Washington at St. Louis, sus.

Saturday's Games

Philadelphia 6, San Diego 4, 1st game

Washington 7, St. Louis 5, 10 innings, 1st game

Boston at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Arizona at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Miami at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

San Diego at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m., 2nd game

San Francisco at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at N.Y. Mets, 7:15 p.m.

Washington at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m., 2nd game

N.Y. Yankees at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

San Francisco (TBD) at Pittsburgh (Bido 1-1), 12:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Cease 3-3) at Atlanta (Allard 0-0), 1:35 p.m.

Miami (TBD) at Baltimore (Bradish 5-4), 1:35 p.m.

San Diego (Lugo 3-4) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 7-4), 1:35 p.m.

Arizona (Henry 5-1) at Toronto (Kikuchi 7-3), 1:37 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Miller 5-1) at N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 8-3), 1:40 p.m.

Milwaukee (Houser 3-2) at Cincinnati (Lively 4-5), 1:40 p.m.

Washington (Gray 6-7) at St. Louis (Flaherty 6-5), 2:15 p.m.

Boston (Crawford 3-4) at Chicago Cubs (Steele 9-2), 2:20 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cole 9-2) at Colorado (Anderson 0-4), 3:10 p.m.

Monday's Games

Cleveland at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

San Francisco at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

Miami at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Washington at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

