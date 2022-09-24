All Times EDT

East Division

WLPctGB
z-New York9258.613_
Tampa Bay8467.556
Toronto8467.556
Baltimore7971.52713
Boston7278.48020

Central Division

WLPctGB
Cleveland8467.556_
Chicago7675.5038
Minnesota7378.48311
Kansas City6289.41122
Detroit5892.38725½

West Division

WLPctGB
x-Houston9953.651_
Seattle8268.54716
Los Angeles6685.43732½
Texas6585.43333
Oakland5596.36443½

East Division

WLPctGB
z-New York9656.632_
z-Atlanta9358.616
Philadelphia8367.55312
Miami6289.41133½
Washington5298.34743

Central Division

WLPctGB
St. Louis8863.583_
Milwaukee8170.5367
Chicago6685.43722
Cincinnati5992.39129
Pittsburgh5596.36433

West Division

WLPctGB
x-Los Angeles10446.693_
San Diego8368.55021½
San Francisco7377.48731
Arizona7081.46434½
Colorado6586.43039½

x-clinched division

z-clinched playoff berth

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Thursday's Games

Kansas City 4, Minnesota 1

Texas 5, L.A. Angels 3

Seattle 9, Oakland 5

Baltimore 2, Houston 0

Tampa Bay 10, Toronto 5

Cleveland 4, Chicago White Sox 2

N.Y. Yankees 5, Boston 4, 10 innings

Friday's Games

Baltimore 6, Houston 0

N.Y. Yankees 5, Boston 4

Tampa Bay 10, Toronto 6

Kansas City 5, Seattle 1

Detroit 5, Chicago White Sox 3

L.A. Angels 4, Minnesota 2

Cleveland 6, Texas 3

N.Y. Mets 9, Oakland 2

Saturday's Games

Boston (Pivetta 10-11) at N.Y. Yankees (Germán 2-3), 1:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (deGrom 5-2) at Oakland (Waldichuk 0-2), 4:07 p.m.

Toronto (Manoah 14-7) at Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 10-6), 6:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Quantrill 13-5) at Texas (Otto 6-9), 7:05 p.m.

Houston (Valdez 16-5) at Baltimore (Baumann 1-3), 7:05 p.m.

Detroit (Hutchison 2-9) at Chicago White Sox (Martin 2-4), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Detmers 6-5) at Minnesota (Ryan 12-8), 7:10 p.m.

Seattle (Gilbert 13-6) at Kansas City (Bubic 2-13), 7:10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Houston at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.

Toronto at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Seattle at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:08 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Thursday's Games

San Francisco 3, Colorado 0

St. Louis 5, San Diego 4

Milwaukee 5, Cincinnati 1

Chicago Cubs 3, Pittsburgh 2

Philadelphia 1, Atlanta 0

L.A. Dodgers 3, Arizona 2

Friday's Games

Miami 5, Washington 2

Milwaukee 5, Cincinnati 3

Chicago Cubs 6, Pittsburgh 5

Philadelphia 9, Atlanta 1

Colorado 4, San Diego 3, 10 innings

N.Y. Mets 9, Oakland 2

San Francisco at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

St. Louis at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Atlanta (Wright 19-5) at Philadelphia (Falter 5-3), 4:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (deGrom 5-2) at Oakland (Waldichuk 0-2), 4:07 p.m.

Washington (Fedde 6-10) at Miami (Alcantara 13-8), 6:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Miley 1-1) at Pittsburgh (Oviedo 3-2), 6:35 p.m.

Milwaukee (Burnes 10-8) at Cincinnati (Ashcraft 5-3), 6:40 p.m.

San Diego (Darvish 15-7) at Colorado (Kuhl 6-9), 8:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Cobb 6-6) at Arizona (Kelly 12-7), 8:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Montgomery 8-5) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 9-3), 9:10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Atlanta at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 1:40 p.m.

Washington at Miami, 1:40 p.m.

San Diego at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

St. Louis at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you