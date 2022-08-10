All Times EDT

East Division

WLPctGB
New York7139.645_
Toronto6050.54511
Tampa Bay5851.53212½
Baltimore5852.52713
Boston5457.48617½

Central Division

WLPctGB
Minnesota5751.528_
Cleveland5752.523½
Chicago5654.5092
Kansas City4566.40513½
Detroit4368.38715½

West Division

WLPctGB
Houston7140.640_
Seattle5952.53212
Texas4861.44022
Los Angeles4763.42723½
Oakland4169.37329½

East Division

WLPctGB
New York7239.649_
Atlanta6546.5867
Philadelphia6148.56010
Miami4960.45022
Washington3775.33035½

Central Division

WLPctGB
St. Louis6049.550_
Milwaukee5950.5411
Chicago4465.40416
Cincinnati4465.40416
Pittsburgh4465.40416

West Division

WLPctGB
Los Angeles7533.694_
San Diego6151.54516
San Francisco5455.49521½
Arizona4959.45426
Colorado4963.43828

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Monday's Games

Baltimore 7, Toronto 4

L.A. Angels 1, Oakland 0

N.Y. Yankees 9, Seattle 4

Tuesday's Games

Kansas City 4, Chicago White Sox 2, 1st game

Cleveland 5, Detroit 2

Baltimore 6, Toronto 5

Chicago White Sox 3, Kansas City 2, 2nd game

Milwaukee 5, Tampa Bay 3

Houston 7, Texas 5

Atlanta 9, Boston 7, 11 innings

L.A. Angels at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Minnesota at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Tampa Bay (Springs 4-3) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 9-3), 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (TBD) at Oakland (Blackburn 7-6), 3:37 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cortes 9-3) at Seattle (Ray 8-8), 4:10 p.m.

Toronto (Berríos 8-4) at Baltimore (Kremer 4-3), 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Wright 13-5) at Boston (Pivetta 8-8), 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Civale 2-5) at Detroit (Hutchison 1-5), 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Cueto 4-5) at Kansas City (Bubic 2-6), 8:10 p.m.

Texas (Otto 4-8) at Houston (Verlander 15-3), 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Gray 6-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Jackson 0-0), 10:10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Cleveland at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Texas at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Monday's Games

N.Y. Mets 5, Cincinnati 1

Chicago Cubs 6, Washington 3

Arizona 3, Pittsburgh 0

San Francisco 1, San Diego 0

Tuesday's Games

Philadelphia 4, Miami 1

N.Y. Mets 6, Cincinnati 2

Milwaukee 5, Tampa Bay 3

Washington 6, Chicago Cubs 5

Atlanta 9, Boston 7, 11 innings

Colorado 16, St. Louis 5

Pittsburgh at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

San Francisco at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Minnesota at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Cincinnati (Zeuch 0-0) at N.Y. Mets (Walker 9-3), 1:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Springs 4-3) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 9-3), 2:10 p.m.

Washington (Gray 7-8) at Chicago Cubs (Steele 4-7), 2:20 p.m.

San Francisco (Junis 4-3) at San Diego (Manaea 6-6), 4:10 p.m.

Miami (Alcantara 10-4) at Philadelphia (Syndergaard 6-8), 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Wright 13-5) at Boston (Pivetta 8-8), 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Quintana 3-5) at Colorado (Freeland 7-7), 8:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Keller 3-8) at Arizona (Bumgarner 6-10), 9:40 p.m.

Minnesota (Gray 6-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Jackson 0-0), 10:10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Miami at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 7:15 p.m.

