East Division

WLPctGB
New York7141.634_
Toronto6050.54510
Baltimore5852.52712
Tampa Bay5852.52712
Boston5457.48616½

Central Division

WLPctGB
Cleveland5752.523_
Minnesota5752.523_
Chicago5654.509
Kansas City4566.40513
Detroit4368.38715

West Division

WLPctGB
Houston7140.640_
Seattle6152.54011
Texas4861.44022
Los Angeles4963.43822½
Oakland4171.36630½

East Division

WLPctGB
New York7339.652_
Atlanta6546.586
Philadelphia6148.56010½
Miami4960.45022½
Washington3776.32736½

Central Division

WLPctGB
St. Louis6049.550_
Milwaukee6050.545½
Chicago4565.40915½
Cincinnati4466.40016½
Pittsburgh4466.40016½

West Division

WLPctGB
Los Angeles7633.697_
San Diego6351.55315½
San Francisco5457.48623
Arizona5059.45926
Colorado4963.43828½

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tuesday's Games

Kansas City 4, Chicago White Sox 2, 1st game

Cleveland 5, Detroit 2

Baltimore 6, Toronto 5

Chicago White Sox 3, Kansas City 2, 2nd game

Milwaukee 5, Tampa Bay 3

Houston 7, Texas 5

Atlanta 9, Boston 7, 11 innings

L.A. Angels 5, Oakland 1

L.A. Dodgers 10, Minnesota 3

Seattle 1, N.Y. Yankees 0, 13 innings

Wednesday's Games

Milwaukee 4, Tampa Bay 3, 10 innings

Seattle 4, N.Y. Yankees 3

L.A. Angels 5, Oakland 4, 12 innings

Toronto at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Texas at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Cleveland (Plesac 2-10) at Detroit (Hill 2-3), 1:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Cease 12-4) at Kansas City (Greinke 3-7), 2:10 p.m.

Texas (Ragans 0-0) at Houston (Valdez 10-4), 2:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Voth 2-1) at Boston (Winckowski 5-5), 7:10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Cleveland at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Oakland at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Tuesday's Games

Philadelphia 4, Miami 1

N.Y. Mets 6, Cincinnati 2

Milwaukee 5, Tampa Bay 3

Washington 6, Chicago Cubs 5

Atlanta 9, Boston 7, 11 innings

Colorado 16, St. Louis 5

Arizona 6, Pittsburgh 4

San Diego 7, San Francisco 4

L.A. Dodgers 10, Minnesota 3

Wednesday's Games

N.Y. Mets 10, Cincinnati 2

Chicago Cubs 4, Washington 2

Milwaukee 4, Tampa Bay 3, 10 innings

San Diego 13, San Francisco 7

Miami at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Minnesota at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Miami (Cabrera 2-1) at Philadelphia (Gibson 7-4), 1:05 p.m.

St. Louis (Hudson 6-6) at Colorado (Márquez 6-9), 3:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Brubaker 2-10) at Arizona (Kelly 10-5), 3:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Smyly 4-6) at Cincinnati (Lodolo 3-3), 7:15 p.m.

Friday's Games

Atlanta at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

San Diego at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Arizona at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.

