All Times EDT

East Division

WLPctGB
New York7036.660_
Toronto5846.55811
Tampa Bay5549.52914
Baltimore5451.51415½
Boston5353.50017

Central Division

WLPctGB
Minnesota5549.529_
Cleveland5450.5191
Chicago5351.5102
Detroit4264.39614
Kansas City4164.39014½

West Division

WLPctGB
Houston6838.642_
Seattle5749.53811
Texas4658.44221
Los Angeles4459.42722½
Oakland3966.37128½

East Division

WLPctGB
New York6538.631_
Atlanta6342.6003
Philadelphia5648.538
Miami4757.45218½
Washington3669.34330

Central Division

WLPctGB
Milwaukee5746.553_
St. Louis5548.5342
Cincinnati4261.40815
Chicago4161.40215½
Pittsburgh4162.39816

West Division

WLPctGB
Los Angeles7033.680_
San Diego6046.56611½
San Francisco5153.49019½
Arizona4658.44224½
Colorado4660.43425½

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tuesday's Games

Toronto 3, Tampa Bay 1

Arizona 6, Cleveland 3

Seattle 8, N.Y. Yankees 6

Detroit 5, Minnesota 3

Chicago White Sox 9, Kansas City 2

Boston 2, Houston 1

Baltimore 8, Texas 2

L.A. Angels 3, Oakland 1

Wednesday's Games

Tampa Bay 3, Toronto 2

Minnesota 4, Detroit 1

Seattle 7, N.Y. Yankees 3

Cleveland 7, Arizona 4

Chicago White Sox 4, Kansas City 1

Houston 6, Boston 1

Baltimore 6, Texas 3

Oakland at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Oakland (Blackburn 6-6) at L.A. Angels (Junk 1-0), 4:07 p.m.

Houston (Verlander 14-3) at Cleveland (Plesac 2-9), 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Springs 3-3) at Detroit (Hutchison 1-4), 7:10 p.m.

Toronto (Manoah 11-5) at Minnesota (Gray 6-3), 7:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Cueto 4-4) at Texas (Ragans 0-0), 8:05 p.m.

Boston (Pivetta 8-8) at Kansas City (Bubic 2-6), 8:10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Pittsburgh at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Houston at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Boston at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Toronto at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Tuesday's Games

San Diego 13, Colorado 5, 1st game

Cincinnati 2, Miami 1

Washington 5, N.Y. Mets 1

Arizona 6, Cleveland 3

Pittsburgh 5, Milwaukee 3

St. Louis 6, Chicago Cubs 0

Atlanta 13, Philadelphia 1

L.A. Dodgers 9, San Francisco 5

San Diego 3, Colorado 2, 2nd game

Wednesday's Games

Philadelphia 3, Atlanta 1

Cleveland 7, Arizona 4

N.Y. Mets at Washington, 4:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Colorado at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Milwaukee (Woodruff 9-3) at Pittsburgh (Thompson 3-8), 12:35 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 7-3) at San Francisco (Junis 4-2), 3:45 p.m.

Colorado (Freeland 6-7) at San Diego (Musgrove 8-4), 4:10 p.m.

Washington (Espino 0-3) at Philadelphia (Syndergaard 5-8), 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Wright 13-4) at N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 11-4), 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Stroman 3-5) at St. Louis (Quintana 3-5), 7:45 p.m.

Friday's Games

Miami at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Washington at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you