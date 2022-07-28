All Times EDT

East Division

WLPctGB
New York6633.667_
Toronto5444.55111½
Tampa Bay5346.53513
Baltimore5049.50516
Boston4950.49517

Central Division

WLPctGB
Minnesota5246.531_
Cleveland5047.515
Chicago4949.5003
Detroit4059.40412½
Kansas City3959.39813

West Division

WLPctGB
Houston6435.646_
Seattle5445.54510
Texas4354.44320
Los Angeles4256.42921½
Oakland3863.37627

East Division

WLPctGB
New York6137.622_
Atlanta5941.5903
Philadelphia5147.52010
Miami4752.47514½
Washington3466.34028

Central Division

WLPctGB
Milwaukee5544.556_
St. Louis5247.5253
Chicago4057.41214
Pittsburgh4058.40814½
Cincinnati3860.38816½

West Division

WLPctGB
Los Angeles6532.670_
San Diego5545.55011½
San Francisco4850.49017½
Arizona4553.45920½
Colorado4554.45521

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Wednesday's Games

Detroit 4, San Diego 3

L.A. Angels 4, Kansas City 0

Milwaukee 10, Minnesota 4

Oakland 4, Houston 2

Seattle 4, Texas 2

Colorado 6, Chicago White Sox 5

St. Louis 6, Toronto 1

Cleveland 7, Boston 6

N.Y. Mets 3, N.Y. Yankees 2

Tampa Bay 6, Baltimore 4, 10 innings

Thursday's Games

Baltimore 3, Tampa Bay 0

Kansas City at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Detroit at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Cleveland at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Texas at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Friday's Games

Baltimore (Kremer 3-2) at Cincinnati (Minor 1-7), 6:40 p.m.

Kansas City (Bubic 2-6) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 9-3), 7:05 p.m.

Detroit (Garcia 0-0) at Toronto (Manoah 11-4), 7:07 p.m.

Cleveland (Bieber 4-6) at Tampa Bay (Springs 3-2), 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Woodruff 8-3) at Boston (Bello 0-2), 7:10 p.m.

Oakland (Kaprielian 1-5) at Chicago White Sox (Lynn 1-3), 8:10 p.m.

Seattle (Ray 8-7) at Houston (Verlander 13-3), 8:10 p.m.

Texas (Pérez 8-2) at L.A. Angels (Sandoval 3-6), 9:38 p.m.

Minnesota (Ryan 7-3) at San Diego (Snell 2-5), 9:40 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Cleveland at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

Kansas City at N.Y. Yankees, 2:05 p.m.

Detroit at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Milwaukee at Boston, 4:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Seattle at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota at San Diego, 7:15 p.m.

Oakland at Chicago White Sox, 7:15 p.m.

Texas at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Wednesday's Games

Philadelphia 7, Atlanta 2

Detroit 4, San Diego 3

Milwaukee 10, Minnesota 4

L.A. Dodgers 7, Washington 1

Arizona 5, San Francisco 3

Colorado 6, Chicago White Sox 5

Cincinnati 5, Miami 3

St. Louis 6, Toronto 1

N.Y. Mets 3, N.Y. Yankees 2

Thursday's Games

Miami 7, Cincinnati 6

Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Friday's Games

Baltimore (Kremer 3-2) at Cincinnati (Minor 1-7), 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Bassitt 7-7) at Miami (Alcantara 9-4), 6:40 p.m.

Philadelphia (Falter 0-3) at Pittsburgh (Quintana 3-5), 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis (Mikolas 7-8) at Washington (Sánchez 0-2), 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee (Woodruff 8-3) at Boston (Bello 0-2), 7:10 p.m.

Arizona (Bumgarner 6-9) at Atlanta (Wright 12-4), 7:20 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Urías 9-6) at Colorado (Kuhl 6-5), 8:40 p.m.

Minnesota (Ryan 7-3) at San Diego (Snell 2-5), 9:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Stroman 2-5) at San Francisco (Cobb 3-4), 10:15 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Milwaukee at Boston, 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Miami, 6:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Minnesota at San Diego, 7:15 p.m.

Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 7:15 p.m.

St. Louis at Washington, 7:15 p.m.

Arizona at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at San Francisco, 9:05 p.m.

