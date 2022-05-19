All Times EDT

East Division

WLPctGB
New York2810.737_
Tampa Bay2315.6055
Toronto2018.5268
Boston1522.40512½
Baltimore1524.38513½

Central Division

WLPctGB
Minnesota2216.579_
Chicago1919.5003
Cleveland1619.457
Kansas City1423.378
Detroit1325.3429

West Division

WLPctGB
Houston2414.632_
Los Angeles2416.6001
Texas1719.4726
Seattle1721.4477
Oakland1624.4009

East Division

WLPctGB
New York2614.650_
Philadelphia1820.4747
Miami1720.459
Atlanta1721.4478
Washington1326.33312½

Central Division

WLPctGB
Milwaukee2414.632_
St. Louis2018.5264
Pittsburgh1621.432
Chicago1521.4178
Cincinnati1126.29712½

West Division

WLPctGB
Los Angeles2512.676_
San Diego2414.632
San Francisco2215.5953
Colorado1819.4867
Arizona1821.4628

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Wednesday's Games

Tampa Bay 6, Detroit 1

Minnesota 14, Oakland 4

Boston 5, Houston 1

N.Y. Yankees 3, Baltimore 2

Seattle 5, Toronto 1

Kansas City 6, Chicago White Sox 2

Texas 6, L.A. Angels 5, 10 innings

Cincinnati at Cleveland, ppd.

Thursday's Games

Cincinnati 4, Cleveland 2

Baltimore 9, N.Y. Yankees 6

Chicago White Sox 7, Kansas City 4

Seattle at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Texas at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 2-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Cortes Jr. 2-1), 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Beeks 1-0) at Baltimore (Wells 1-3), 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (Castillo 0-1) at Toronto (Ryu 0-0), 7:07 p.m.

Detroit (Skubal 3-2) at Cleveland (Civale 1-3), 7:10 p.m.

Seattle (Ray 4-3) at Boston (Wacha 3-0), 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Smeltzer 0-0) at Kansas City (Lynch 2-2), 8:10 p.m.

Texas (Pérez 2-2) at Houston (Javier 2-1), 8:10 p.m.

Oakland (Blackburn 4-0) at L.A. Angels (Silseth 1-0), 9:38 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Chicago White Sox at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Seattle at Boston, 4:10 p.m.

Detroit at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.

Texas at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

Oakland at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Wednesday's Games

Milwaukee 7, Atlanta 6, 11 innings

Colorado 5, San Francisco 3

L.A. Dodgers 5, Arizona 3

Philadelphia 3, San Diego 0

Washington 5, Miami 4, 10 innings

N.Y. Mets 11, St. Louis 4

Pittsburgh 3, Chicago Cubs 2

Cincinnati at Cleveland, ppd.

Thursday's Games

Cincinnati 4, Cleveland 2

San Diego 2, Philadelphia 0

N.Y. Mets 7, St. Louis 6, 10 innings

Arizona at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

Friday's Games

Arizona (Castellanos 2-1) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 2-3), 2:20 p.m.

St. Louis (Wainwright 4-3) at Pittsburgh (Thompson 2-3), 6:35 p.m.

Atlanta (Morton 2-3) at Miami (Rogers 2-4), 6:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Urías 2-3) at Philadelphia (Suárez 4-1), 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (Castillo 0-1) at Toronto (Ryu 0-0), 7:07 p.m.

Washington (Fedde 2-2) at Milwaukee (Lauer 3-1), 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 3-1) at Colorado (Márquez 1-3), 8:40 p.m.

San Diego (Manaea 2-3) at San Francisco (Junis 1-1), 10:15 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Arizona at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Cincinnati at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

San Diego at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Miami, 6:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Washington at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.

