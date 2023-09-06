All Times EDT

East Division

WLPctGB
Baltimore8751.630_
Tampa Bay8555.6073
Toronto7763.55011
Boston7268.51416
New York7069.50417½

Central Division

WLPctGB
Minnesota7367.521_
Cleveland6773.4796
Detroit6376.453
Chicago5486.38619
Kansas City4497.31229½

West Division

WLPctGB
Houston8061.567_
Seattle7861.5611
Texas7663.5473
Los Angeles6475.46015
Oakland4397.30736½

East Division

WLPctGB
Atlanta9048.652_
Philadelphia7762.55413½
Miami7267.51818½
New York6475.46026½
Washington6377.45028

Central Division

WLPctGB
Milwaukee7762.554_
Chicago7664.543
Cincinnati7369.514
Pittsburgh6575.46412½
St. Louis6178.43916

West Division

WLPctGB
Los Angeles8454.609_
Arizona7268.51413
San Francisco7070.50015
San Diego6675.46819½
Colorado5188.36733½

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tuesday's Games

Minnesota 8, Cleveland 3

N.Y. Yankees 5, Detroit 1

Cincinnati 7, Seattle 6

Kansas City 7, Chicago White Sox 6

Houston 14, Texas 1

Tampa Bay 8, Boston 6, 11 innings

Toronto 7, Oakland 1

Baltimore 5, L.A. Angels 4, 10 innings

Wednesday's Games

Cleveland 2, Minnesota 1

Oakland 5, Toronto 2

Tampa Bay 3, Boston 1

Seattle 8, Cincinnati 4

N.Y. Yankees 4, Detroit 3

Chicago White Sox 6, Kansas City 4

Houston 12, Texas 3

Baltimore at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Seattle (Castillo 11-7) at Tampa Bay (Littell 3-4), 6:40 p.m.

Detroit (Rodriguez 10-7) at N.Y. Yankees (Rodón 2-4), 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Quantrill 2-6) at L.A. Angels (TBD), 9:38 p.m.

Friday's Games

Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Seattle at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Baltimore at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Oakland at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

San Diego at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Cleveland at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Tuesday's Games

Miami 6, L.A. Dodgers 3

Milwaukee 7, Pittsburgh 3

N.Y. Mets 11, Washington 5

Cincinnati 7, Seattle 6

St. Louis 10, Atlanta 6

Chicago Cubs 11, San Francisco 8

San Diego 8, Philadelphia 0

Colorado 3, Arizona 2

Wednesday's Games

Pittsburgh 5, Milwaukee 4

Chicago Cubs 8, San Francisco 2

Arizona 12, Colorado 5

Philadelphia 5, San Diego 1

Miami 11, L.A. Dodgers 4

Seattle 8, Cincinnati 4

Washington 3, N.Y. Mets 2

St. Louis 11, Atlanta 6

Thursday's Games

L.A. Dodgers (Pepiot 1-0) at Miami (Garrett 8-5), 6:40 p.m.

St. Louis (Wainwright 3-10) at Atlanta (Fried 6-1), 7:20 p.m.

Arizona (Nelson 6-7) at Chicago Cubs (Assad 3-2), 7:40 p.m.

Friday's Games

Arizona at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

St. Louis at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Miami at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

San Diego at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Colorado at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.

