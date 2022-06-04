All Times EDT

East Division

WLPctGB
New York3715.712_
Tampa Bay3121.5966
Toronto3021.588
Boston2527.48112
Baltimore2232.40716

Central Division

WLPctGB
Minnesota3123.574_
Cleveland2324.489
Chicago2327.4606
Detroit2131.4049
Kansas City1634.32013

West Division

WLPctGB
Houston3418.654_
Los Angeles2726.509
Texas2427.471
Seattle2329.44211
Oakland2034.37015

East Division

WLPctGB
New York3519.648_
Atlanta2627.491
Philadelphia2329.44211
Miami2129.42012
Washington1935.35216

Central Division

WLPctGB
Milwaukee3321.611_
St. Louis3022.5772
Pittsburgh2228.4409
Chicago2230.42310
Cincinnati1833.35313½

West Division

WLPctGB
Los Angeles3517.673_
San Diego3121.5964
San Francisco2823.549
Arizona2627.491
Colorado2329.44212

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Friday's Games

N.Y. Yankees 13, Detroit 0

Philadelphia 10, L.A. Angels 0

Cleveland 6, Baltimore 3

Minnesota 9, Toronto 3

Tampa Bay 6, Chicago White Sox 3

Seattle 4, Texas 3

Houston 10, Kansas City 3

Boston 7, Oakland 2

Saturday's Games

Detroit at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Cleveland at Baltimore, 4:05 p.m.

Seattle at Texas, 4:05 p.m.

Boston at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m.

Houston at Kansas City, 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Philadelphia, 7:15 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Detroit (García 0-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 1-1), 11:35 a.m.

Cleveland (Plesac 1-4) at Baltimore (TBD), 1:35 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Sandoval 3-1) at Philadelphia (Gibson 3-2), 1:35 p.m.

Minnesota (Smeltzer 2-0) at Toronto (Gausman 5-3), 1:37 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Giolito 3-2) at Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 0-2), 1:40 p.m.

Houston (Valdez 5-2) at Kansas City (Heasley 0-2), 2:10 p.m.

Seattle (Kirby 1-1) at Texas (Pérez 4-2), 2:35 p.m.

Boston (Hill 1-3) at Oakland (Montas 2-5), 4:07 p.m.

Monday's Games

Texas at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Toronto at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Boston at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Friday's Games

St. Louis 14, Chicago Cubs 5

Philadelphia 10, L.A. Angels 0

Washington 8, Cincinnati 5

San Francisco 15, Miami 6

Arizona 8, Pittsburgh 6

San Diego 7, Milwaukee 0

Atlanta 3, Colorado 1, 10 innings

L.A. Dodgers 6, N.Y. Mets 1

Saturday's Games

St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 1:20 p.m., 1st game

Arizona at Pittsburgh, 4:05 p.m.

San Diego at Milwaukee, 4:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Miami, 4:10 p.m.

Washington at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Philadelphia, 7:15 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 7:15 p.m., 2nd game

Atlanta at Colorado, 9:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Arizona (Gallen 4-0) at Pittsburgh (Thompson 2-4), 1:35 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Sandoval 3-1) at Philadelphia (Gibson 3-2), 1:35 p.m.

San Francisco (Junis 2-1) at Miami (TBD), 1:40 p.m.

Washington (Corbin 1-8) at Cincinnati (Castillo 2-2), 1:40 p.m.

San Diego (Clevinger 1-0) at Milwaukee (Lauer 5-1), 2:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Morton 3-3) at Colorado (Feltner 1-1), 3:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Williams 1-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 3-5), 4:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Wainwright 5-4) at Chicago Cubs (Steele 1-5), 7:08 p.m.

Monday's Games

Arizona at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

