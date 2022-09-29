All Times EDT

East Division

WLPctGB
x-New York9659.619_
Toronto8769.558
Tampa Bay8570.54811
Baltimore8075.51616
Boston7481.47722

Central Division

WLPctGB
x-Cleveland8768.561_
Chicago7679.49011
Minnesota7679.49011
Kansas City6392.40624
Detroit6292.40324½

West Division

WLPctGB
x-Houston10254.654_
Seattle8470.54517
Los Angeles6886.44233
Texas6688.42935
Oakland5698.36445

East Division

WLPctGB
z-New York9858.628_
z-Atlanta9759.6221
Philadelphia8371.53914
Miami6491.41333½
Washington54101.34843½

Central Division

WLPctGB
x-St. Louis9066.577_
Milwaukee8372.535
Chicago6986.44520½
Cincinnati6096.38530
Pittsburgh5997.37831

West Division

WLPctGB
x-Los Angeles10648.688_
San Diego8668.55820
San Francisco7678.49430
Arizona7284.46235
Colorado6589.42241

x-clinched division

z-clinched playoff berth

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tuesday's Games

Detroit 4, Kansas City 3, 10 innings

N.Y. Yankees 5, Toronto 2

Tampa Bay 6, Cleveland 5, 11 innings

Minnesota 4, Chicago White Sox 0

Boston 13, Baltimore 9

Houston 10, Arizona 2

L.A. Angels 4, Oakland 3

Texas 5, Seattle 0

Wednesday's Games

Cleveland 2, Tampa Bay 1, 10 innings

Detroit 2, Kansas City 1

Boston 3, Baltimore 1

N.Y. Yankees 8, Toronto 3

Minnesota 8, Chicago White Sox 4

Arizona 5, Houston 2, 10 innings

Seattle 3, Texas 1

Oakland at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Chicago White Sox (Giolito 10-9) at Minnesota (Varland 0-2), 1:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Heasley 4-8) at Detroit (Rodriguez 4-5), 1:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Baumann 1-3) at Boston (Eovaldi 5-3), 1:35 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Springs 9-4) at Cleveland (Quantrill 14-5), 6:10 p.m.

Oakland (Irvin 9-12) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 14-8), 9:38 p.m.

Texas (Gray 7-7) at Seattle (Gonzales 10-15), 9:40 p.m.

Friday's Games

Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Boston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Kansas City at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Texas at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Tuesday's Games

Pittsburgh 4, Cincinnati 1

Atlanta 8, Washington 2

Chicago Cubs 2, Philadelphia 1

Miami 6, N.Y. Mets 4

St. Louis 6, Milwaukee 2

Houston 10, Arizona 2

San Francisco 5, Colorado 2

San Diego 4, L.A. Dodgers 3, 10 innings

Wednesday's Games

Pittsburgh 4, Cincinnati 3, 10 innings

Washington 3, Atlanta 2, 10 innings

N.Y. Mets 5, Miami 4, 10 innings

Chicago Cubs 4, Philadelphia 2

Milwaukee 5, St. Louis 1

Arizona 5, Houston 2, 10 innings

L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Colorado at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Philadelphia (Suárez 10-5) at Chicago Cubs (Assad 1-2), 2:20 p.m.

Miami (Garrett 3-6) at Milwaukee (Lauer 10-7), 7:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Heaney 3-3) at San Diego (Manaea 7-9), 9:40 p.m.

Colorado (Feltner 3-8) at San Francisco (Rodón 13-8), 9:45 p.m.

Friday's Games

Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Philadelphia at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Miami at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Arizona at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you