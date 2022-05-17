All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|26
|9
|.743
|_
|Tampa Bay
|21
|15
|.583
|5½
|Toronto
|19
|17
|.528
|7½
|Boston
|14
|21
|.400
|12
|Baltimore
|14
|22
|.389
|12½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|21
|15
|.583
|_
|Chicago
|17
|17
|.500
|3
|Cleveland
|16
|17
|.485
|3½
|Kansas City
|12
|21
|.364
|7½
|Detroit
|13
|23
|.361
|8
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|23
|13
|.639
|_
|Los Angeles
|24
|14
|.632
|_
|Seattle
|16
|20
|.444
|7
|Texas
|15
|19
|.441
|7
|Oakland
|15
|23
|.395
|9
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|23
|13
|.639
|_
|Philadelphia
|17
|18
|.486
|5½
|Miami
|16
|19
|.457
|6½
|Atlanta
|16
|20
|.444
|7
|Washington
|12
|25
|.324
|11½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|23
|13
|.639
|_
|St. Louis
|19
|15
|.559
|3
|Pittsburgh
|15
|20
|.429
|7½
|Chicago
|14
|20
|.412
|8
|Cincinnati
|9
|26
|.257
|13½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|22
|12
|.647
|_
|San Diego
|22
|13
|.629
|½
|San Francisco
|21
|14
|.600
|1½
|Arizona
|18
|18
|.500
|5
|Colorado
|17
|18
|.486
|5½
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Sunday's Games
Tampa Bay 3, Toronto 0
Detroit 5, Baltimore 1
Houston 8, Washington 0
N.Y. Yankees 5, Chicago White Sox 1
Minnesota 3, Cleveland 1
Seattle 8, N.Y. Mets 7
Texas 7, Boston 1
Kansas City 8, Colorado 7
L.A. Angels 4, Oakland 1
Monday's Games
Detroit 3, Tampa Bay 2
N.Y. Yankees 6, Baltimore 2
Boston 6, Houston 3
Toronto 6, Seattle 2
Texas 7, L.A. Angels 4
Chicago White Sox 5, Kansas City 3, 10 innings
Minnesota 3, Oakland 1
Tuesday's Games
Chicago White Sox (Cease 3-1) at Kansas City (Heasley 0-1), 2:10 p.m., 1st game
Cincinnati (Overton 1-0) at Cleveland (Plesac 1-3), 6:10 p.m.
Detroit (Brieske 0-2) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 2-2), 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 3-1) at Baltimore (Watkins 0-1), 7:05 p.m.
Seattle (Gilbert 4-1) at Toronto (Berríos 2-2), 7:07 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (TBD) at Kansas City (Singer 0-0), 7:10 p.m., 2nd game
Houston (Urquidy 2-1) at Boston (Eovaldi 1-1), 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Detmers 2-1) at Texas (Hearn 2-2), 8:05 p.m.
Minnesota (Bundy 3-2) at Oakland (Kaprielian 0-2), 9:40 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Detroit at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.
Cincinnati at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Houston at Boston, 6:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Seattle at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Sunday's Games
San Diego 7, Atlanta 3, 11 innings
Pittsburgh 1, Cincinnati 0
Houston 8, Washington 0
Seattle 8, N.Y. Mets 7
Milwaukee 7, Miami 3
Kansas City 8, Colorado 7
Chicago Cubs 3, Arizona 2
L.A. Dodgers 5, Philadelphia 4
St. Louis 15, San Francisco 6
Monday's Games
Miami 8, Washington 2
Chicago Cubs 9, Pittsburgh 0
Milwaukee 1, Atlanta 0
San Francisco 7, Colorado 6
L.A. Dodgers 5, Arizona 4
St. Louis at N.Y. Mets, ppd.
Tuesday's Games
Arizona (Gilbert 0-1) at L.A. Dodgers (TBD), 3:10 p.m., 1st game
St. Louis (Mikolas 3-1) at N.Y. Mets (Williams 0-2), 3:10 p.m., 1st game
Cincinnati (Overton 1-0) at Cleveland (Plesac 1-3), 6:10 p.m.
St. Louis (TBD) at N.Y. Mets (Walker 1-0), 6:40 p.m., 2nd game
Washington (Adon 1-6) at Miami (Poteet 0-0), 6:40 p.m.
San Diego (Clevinger 0-0) at Philadelphia (TBD), 6:45 p.m.
Atlanta (Davidson 0-0) at Milwaukee (Houser 3-3), 7:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Brubaker 0-3) at Chicago Cubs (Thompson 2-0), 7:40 p.m.
San Francisco (Cobb 2-1) at Colorado (Kuhl 3-1), 8:40 p.m.
Arizona (Kelly 3-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Anderson 3-0), 10:10 p.m., 2nd game
Wednesday's Games
Atlanta at Milwaukee, 1:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Washington at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
San Diego at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.
St. Louis at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.
