All Times EDT

East Division

WLPctGB
Tampa Bay5225.675_
Baltimore4528.6165
New York4133.554
Toronto4135.53910½
Boston3937.51312½

Central Division

WLPctGB
Minnesota3838.500_
Cleveland3638.4861
Detroit3241.438
Chicago3244.4216
Kansas City2054.27017

West Division

WLPctGB
Texas4628.622_
Houston4134.547
Los Angeles4135.5396
Seattle3537.48610
Oakland1958.24728½

East Division

WLPctGB
Atlanta4826.649_
Miami4233.560
Philadelphia3836.51410
New York3440.45914
Washington2846.37820

Central Division

WLPctGB
Cincinnati4035.533_
Milwaukee3836.514
Chicago3638.486
Pittsburgh3439.4665
St. Louis3144.4139

West Division

WLPctGB
Arizona4630.605_
San Francisco4233.560
Los Angeles4133.5544
San Diego3639.480
Colorado2948.37717½

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Wednesday's Games

Toronto 6, Miami 3

Tampa Bay 7, Baltimore 2

Detroit 9, Kansas City 4

Houston 10, N.Y. Mets 8

N.Y. Yankees 4, Seattle 2

Cleveland 7, Oakland 6

Minnesota 5, Boston 4, 10 innings

Texas 6, Chicago White Sox 3

L.A. Dodgers 2, L.A. Angels 0

Thursday's Games

Minnesota 6, Boston 0

Cleveland 6, Oakland 1

Kansas City at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Seattle at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Friday's Games

Kansas City (Greinke 1-7) at Tampa Bay (Eflin 8-3), 6:40 p.m.

Minnesota (Maeda 0-4) at Detroit (Wentz 1-7), 6:40 p.m.

Seattle (Gilbert 4-4) at Baltimore (Gibson 8-4), 7:05 p.m.

Texas (Dunning 6-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Schmidt 2-6), 7:05 p.m.

Oakland (Kaprielian 2-6) at Toronto (Bassitt 7-5), 7:07 p.m.

Milwaukee (Miley 4-2) at Cleveland (Bieber 5-4), 7:10 p.m.

Boston (Bello 4-4) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 5-4), 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Sandoval 4-6) at Colorado (Freeland 4-8), 8:40 p.m.

Houston (France 2-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Sheehan 0-0), 10:10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Seattle at Baltimore, 4:05 p.m.

Texas at N.Y. Yankees, 4:05 p.m.

Oakland at Toronto, 4:07 p.m.

Boston at Chicago White Sox, 4:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cleveland, 4:10 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Dodgers, 7:15 p.m.

Minnesota at Detroit, 7:15 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Colorado, 9:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Wednesday's Games

Toronto 6, Miami 3

Cincinnati 5, Colorado 3

Chicago Cubs 8, Pittsburgh 3

Arizona 5, Milwaukee 1

Houston 10, N.Y. Mets 8

Washington 3, St. Louis 0

L.A. Dodgers 2, L.A. Angels 0

San Francisco 4, San Diego 2

Atlanta at Philadelphia, ppd.

Thursday's Games

Arizona 5, Washington 3

Atlanta 5, Philadelphia 1, 10 innings

San Diego 10, San Francisco 0

Pittsburgh at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Friday's Games

Atlanta (Smith-Shawver 1-0) at Cincinnati (Weaver 1-2), 6:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Ortiz 1-3) at Miami (Luzardo 6-5), 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Senga 6-4) at Philadelphia (Walker 7-3), 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee (Miley 4-2) at Cleveland (Bieber 5-4), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Sandoval 4-6) at Colorado (Freeland 4-8), 8:40 p.m.

Washington (Corbin 4-8) at San Diego (Musgrove 5-2), 9:40 p.m.

Houston (France 2-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Sheehan 0-0), 10:10 p.m.

Arizona (Davies 1-3) at San Francisco (Webb 6-6), 10:15 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 1:10 p.m.

Arizona at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cleveland, 4:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Miami, 4:10 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Dodgers, 7:15 p.m.

Washington at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Colorado, 9:10 p.m.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you