All Times EDT

East Division

WLPctGB
New York3315.688_
Tampa Bay2819.596
Toronto2720.574
Boston2325.47910
Baltimore2029.40813½

Central Division

WLPctGB
Minnesota2920.592_
Chicago2323.500
Cleveland1924.4427
Detroit1829.38310
Kansas City1630.34811½

West Division

WLPctGB
Houston3118.633_
Los Angeles2722.5514
Texas2224.478
Seattle2028.41710½
Oakland2031.39212

East Division

WLPctGB
New York3217.653_
Atlanta2325.479
Philadelphia2128.42911
Miami1927.41311½
Washington1831.36714

Central Division

WLPctGB
Milwaukee3118.633_
St. Louis2721.563
Pittsburgh1927.41310½
Chicago1928.40411
Cincinnati1631.34014

West Division

WLPctGB
Los Angeles3314.702_
San Diego3018.625
San Francisco2621.5537
Arizona2326.46911
Colorado2226.45811½

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Sunday's Games

Tampa Bay 4, N.Y. Yankees 2

Detroit 2, Cleveland 1

Boston 12, Baltimore 2

Minnesota 7, Kansas City 3

Chicago White Sox 5, Chicago Cubs 4, 12 innings

Houston 2, Seattle 1

Oakland 6, Texas 5

Toronto 11, L.A. Angels 10

Monday's Games

Detroit 7, Minnesota 5

Houston 5, Oakland 1

Kansas City at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Minnesota (Smeltzer 1-0) at Detroit (García 0-0), 1:10 p.m., 1st game

Kansas City (Lynch 2-3) at Cleveland (Quantrill 1-3), 6:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Syndergaard 4-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 0-1), 7:05 p.m.

Seattle (Kirby 0-1) at Baltimore (TBD), 7:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Giolito 3-1) at Toronto (Gausman 4-3), 7:07 p.m.

Cincinnati (Castillo 1-2) at Boston (Wacha 3-0), 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota (TBD) at Detroit (Wentz 0-1), 7:10 p.m., 2nd game

Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 0-1) at Texas (Pérez 3-2), 8:05 p.m.

Houston (Javier 3-2) at Oakland (Montas 2-4), 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Kansas City at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

Houston at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.

L.A. Angels at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Seattle at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Cincinnati at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Sunday's Games

San Francisco 6, Cincinnati 4

Atlanta 6, Miami 3

Washington 6, Colorado 5

Milwaukee 8, St. Louis 0

Chicago White Sox 5, Chicago Cubs 4, 12 innings

L.A. Dodgers 3, Arizona 1

San Diego 4, Pittsburgh 2, 10 innings

N.Y. Mets 5, Philadelphia 4, 10 innings

Monday's Games

Milwaukee 7, Chicago Cubs 6, 1st game

St. Louis 6, San Diego 3

Colorado 7, Miami 1

San Francisco 5, Philadelphia 4, 10 innings

Washington at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m., 2nd game

Atlanta at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

San Francisco (Junis 2-1) at Philadelphia (Suárez 4-3), 6:45 p.m.

Cincinnati (Castillo 1-2) at Boston (Wacha 3-0), 7:10 p.m.

Washington (Corbin 1-7) at N.Y. Mets (Williams 0-3), 7:10 p.m.

San Diego (Snell 0-2) at St. Louis (Wainwright 5-4), 7:45 p.m.

Milwaukee (Lauer 5-1) at Chicago Cubs (Steele 1-5), 8:05 p.m.

Miami (TBD) at Colorado (Márquez 1-5), 8:40 p.m.

Atlanta (Morton 3-3) at Arizona (Castellanos 3-2), 9:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh (TBD) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 3-4), 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Washington at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.

San Diego at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.

Miami at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.

San Francisco at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at L.A. Dodgers, 8:10 p.m.

