East Division

WLPctGB
z-New York9459.614_
Toronto8767.565
Tampa Bay8469.54910
Baltimore8073.52314
Boston7281.47122

Central Division

WLPctGB
x-Cleveland8667.562_
Chicago7677.49710
Minnesota7479.48412
Kansas City6390.41223
Detroit6092.39525½

West Division

WLPctGB
x-Houston10153.656_
Seattle8369.54617
Los Angeles6786.43833½
Texas6587.42835
Oakland5697.36644½

East Division

WLPctGB
z-New York9757.630_
z-Atlanta9658.6231
Philadelphia8369.54613
Miami6390.41233½
Washington53100.34643½

Central Division

WLPctGB
St. Louis8965.578_
Milwaukee8271.536
Chicago6786.43821½
Cincinnati6094.39029
Pittsburgh5797.37032

West Division

WLPctGB
x-Los Angeles10647.693_
San Diego8568.55621
San Francisco7578.49031
Arizona7183.46135½
Colorado6588.42541

x-clinched division

z-clinched playoff berth

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Sunday's Games

Toronto 7, Tampa Bay 1

Houston 6, Baltimore 3, 11 innings

Detroit 4, Chicago White Sox 1

Cleveland 10, Texas 4

Kansas City 13, Seattle 12

L.A. Angels 10, Minnesota 3

N.Y. Mets 13, Oakland 4

N.Y. Yankees 2, Boston 0, 6 innings

Monday's Games

Baltimore 14, Boston 8

Toronto 3, N.Y. Yankees 2, 10 innings

Tuesday's Games

Tampa Bay (Kluber 10-9) at Cleveland (Bieber 12-8), 6:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Greinke 4-9) at Detroit (Wentz 2-2), 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 13-5) at Toronto (Berríos 11-6), 7:07 p.m.

Baltimore (Bradish 4-7) at Boston (Wacha 11-1), 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Lynn 7-6) at Minnesota (Ober 1-3), 7:40 p.m.

Arizona (Davies 2-4) at Houston (McCullers Jr. 4-1), 8:10 p.m.

Oakland (Kaprielian 4-9) at L.A. Angels (Sandoval 6-9), 9:38 p.m.

Texas (Tinoco 0-0) at Seattle (Ray 12-10), 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Tampa Bay at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Baltimore at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Arizona at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Oakland at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Texas at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Sunday's Games

Cincinnati 2, Milwaukee 1

Chicago Cubs 8, Pittsburgh 3

Washington 6, Miami 1

Atlanta 8, Philadelphia 7, 11 innings

San Diego 13, Colorado 6

L.A. Dodgers 4, St. Louis 1

San Francisco 3, Arizona 2

N.Y. Mets 13, Oakland 4

Monday's Games

Atlanta 8, Washington 0

Pittsburgh 8, Cincinnati 3

Tuesday's Games

Cincinnati (Greene 4-13) at Pittsburgh (Keller 5-12), 6:35 p.m.

Atlanta (Muller 1-1) at Washington (Espino 0-7), 7:05 p.m.

Miami (López 9-10) at N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 15-6), 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Wheeler 11-7) at Chicago Cubs (Stroman 4-7), 7:40 p.m.

St. Louis (Mikolas 11-13) at Milwaukee (Houser 6-9), 7:40 p.m.

Arizona (Davies 2-4) at Houston (McCullers Jr. 4-1), 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Anderson 15-4) at San Diego (Snell 8-9), 9:40 p.m.

Colorado (Márquez 8-12) at San Francisco (Webb 14-9), 9:45 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.

Atlanta at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Miami at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

St. Louis at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

Arizona at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Colorado at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

