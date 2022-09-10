All Times EDT

East Division

WLPctGB
New York8456.600_
Tampa Bay7859.569
Toronto7760.562
Baltimore7365.52910
Boston6772.48216½

Central Division

WLPctGB
Cleveland7165.522_
Chicago7168.511
Minnesota6968.504
Kansas City5683.40316½
Detroit5385.38419

West Division

WLPctGB
Houston8949.645_
Seattle7761.55812
Los Angeles6078.43529
Texas5978.43129½
Oakland5089.36039½

East Division

WLPctGB
Atlanta8751.630_
New York8752.626½
Philadelphia7662.55111
Miami5780.41629½
Washington4990.35338½

Central Division

WLPctGB
St. Louis8158.583_
Milwaukee7366.5258
Chicago5881.41723
Cincinnati5680.41223½
Pittsburgh5186.37229

West Division

WLPctGB
Los Angeles9443.686_
San Diego7762.55418
San Francisco6673.47529
Arizona6572.47429
Colorado6079.43235

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Friday's Games

Baltimore 3, Boston 2

Tampa Bay 4, N.Y. Yankees 2

Toronto 4, Texas 3

Houston 4, L.A. Angels 3

Detroit 10, Kansas City 2

Cleveland 7, Minnesota 6

Chicago White Sox 5, Oakland 3

Atlanta 6, Seattle 4

Saturday's Games

N.Y. Yankees 10, Tampa Bay 3

Chicago White Sox at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Detroit at Kansas City, 4:10 p.m.

Boston at Baltimore, 5:05 p.m.

Toronto at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Minnesota, 7:15 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Houston, 7:15 p.m.

Atlanta at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Boston (Hill 6-6) at Baltimore (Bradish 3-5), 1:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (TBD) at N.Y. Yankees (Germán 2-3), 1:35 p.m.

Cleveland (Bieber 9-8) at Minnesota (TBD), 2:10 p.m.

Detroit (Alexander 3-9) at Kansas City (Singer 7-4), 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Davidson 2-5) at Houston (Garcia 11-8), 2:10 p.m.

Toronto (Berríos 10-5) at Texas (Pérez 10-6), 2:35 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Cueto 7-7) at Oakland (Irvin 7-11), 4:07 p.m.

Atlanta (TBD) at Seattle (Gonzales 10-13), 4:10 p.m.

Monday's Games

Texas at Miami, 1:10 p.m., 1st game

L.A. Angels at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Houston at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Texas at Miami, 7:10 p.m., 2nd game

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Friday's Games

Chicago Cubs 4, San Francisco 2

Philadelphia 5, Washington 3

Miami 6, N.Y. Mets 3

Pittsburgh 8, St. Louis 2

Cincinnati 8, Milwaukee 2

Colorado 13, Arizona 10

Atlanta 6, Seattle 4

San Diego 5, L.A. Dodgers 4, 10 innings

Saturday's Games

San Francisco 5, Chicago Cubs 2

Washington at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Miami, 6:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 7:15 p.m.

St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 7:35 p.m.

Arizona at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.

Atlanta at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Washington (Sánchez 2-5) at Philadelphia (Nola 9-11), 1:05 p.m.

St. Louis (Quintana 5-6) at Pittsburgh (Keller 5-10), 1:35 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Walker 10-4) at Miami (Luzardo 3-6), 1:40 p.m.

Cincinnati (Dunn 1-2) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 9-4), 2:10 p.m.

Arizona (Gallen 11-2) at Colorado (Feltner 2-7), 3:10 p.m.

Atlanta (TBD) at Seattle (Gonzales 10-13), 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Heaney 2-2) at San Diego (Musgrove 9-6), 4:10 p.m.

San Francisco (TBD) at Chicago Cubs (Miley 1-0), 8:08 p.m.

Monday's Games

Texas at Miami, 1:10 p.m., 1st game

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Texas at Miami, 7:10 p.m., 2nd game

L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Atlanta at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you