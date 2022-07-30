All Times EDT

East Division

WLPctGB
New York6933.676_
Toronto5645.55412½
Tampa Bay5447.53514½
Baltimore5149.51017
Boston5051.49518½

Central Division

WLPctGB
Minnesota5247.525_
Cleveland5149.510
Chicago4950.4953
Detroit4161.40212½
Kansas City3962.38614

West Division

WLPctGB
Houston6635.653_
Seattle5447.53512
Texas4554.45520
Los Angeles4258.42023½
Oakland3963.38227½

East Division

WLPctGB
New York6237.626_
Atlanta6041.5943
Philadelphia5347.530
Miami4753.47015½
Washington3467.33729

Central Division

WLPctGB
Milwaukee5644.560_
St. Louis5347.5303
Chicago4158.41414½
Pittsburgh4060.40016
Cincinnati3861.38417½

West Division

WLPctGB
Los Angeles6732.677_
San Diego5645.55412
San Francisco4951.49018½
Arizona4554.45522
Colorado4556.44623

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Friday's Games

Cleveland 4, Tampa Bay 1

Baltimore 6, Cincinnati 2

N.Y. Yankees 11, Kansas City 5

Detroit 4, Toronto 2

Milwaukee 4, Boston 1

Oakland 7, Chicago White Sox 3

Houston 11, Seattle 1

San Diego 10, Minnesota 1

Texas 7, L.A. Angels 2

Saturday's Games

Tampa Bay 6, Cleveland 4

N.Y. Yankees 8, Kansas City 2

Toronto 5, Detroit 3

Milwaukee at Boston, 4:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Seattle at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota at San Diego, 7:15 p.m.

Oakland at Chicago White Sox, 7:15 p.m.

Texas at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Detroit (Hill 1-2) at Toronto (Berríos 7-4), 12:05 p.m.

Kansas City (Greinke 3-6) at N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 3-3), 1:35 p.m.

Milwaukee (Ashby 2-8) at Boston (Winckowski 3-5), 1:35 p.m.

Baltimore (Voth 1-1) at Cincinnati (Lodolo 3-3), 1:40 p.m.

Cleveland (TBD) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 10-3), 1:40 p.m.

Oakland (Oller 1-3) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 10-4), 2:10 p.m.

Seattle (Kirby 2-3) at Houston (Odorizzi 4-3), 2:10 p.m.

Texas (Dunning 1-6) at L.A. Angels (Detmers 3-3), 4:07 p.m.

Minnesota (Bundy 6-4) at San Diego (Manaea 5-5), 4:10 p.m.

Monday's Games

Seattle at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Arizona at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Detroit at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Baltimore at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Boston at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Friday's Games

St. Louis 6, Washington 2

N.Y. Mets 6, Miami 4

Atlanta 5, Arizona 2

Baltimore 6, Cincinnati 2

Philadelphia 4, Pittsburgh 2, 10 innings

Milwaukee 4, Boston 1

L.A. Dodgers 5, Colorado 4

San Diego 10, Minnesota 1

Chicago Cubs 4, San Francisco 2

Saturday's Games

Milwaukee at Boston, 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Miami, 6:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Minnesota at San Diego, 7:15 p.m.

Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 7:15 p.m.

St. Louis at Washington, 7:15 p.m.

Arizona at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at San Francisco, 9:05 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Arizona (Kelly 10-5) at Atlanta (Fried 10-3), 1:35 p.m.

Milwaukee (Ashby 2-8) at Boston (Winckowski 3-5), 1:35 p.m.

Philadelphia (Nola 6-8) at Pittsburgh (Brubaker 2-8), 1:35 p.m.

St. Louis (Pallante 3-4) at Washington (Gray 7-6), 1:35 p.m.

Baltimore (Voth 1-1) at Cincinnati (Lodolo 3-3), 1:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Walker 8-2) at Miami (López 7-5), 1:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 11-1) at Colorado (Márquez 6-8), 3:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Bundy 6-4) at San Diego (Manaea 5-5), 4:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Sampson 0-1) at San Francisco (Rodón 8-6), 7:08 p.m.

Monday's Games

Cincinnati at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Arizona at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Colorado at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

