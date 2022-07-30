All Times EDT

East Division

WLPctGB
New York6833.673_
Toronto5545.55012½
Tampa Bay5347.53014½
Baltimore5149.51016½
Boston5051.49518

Central Division

WLPctGB
Minnesota5247.525_
Cleveland5148.5151
Chicago4950.4953
Detroit4160.40612
Kansas City3961.39013½

West Division

WLPctGB
Houston6635.653_
Seattle5447.53512
Texas4554.45520
Los Angeles4258.42023½
Oakland3963.38227½

East Division

WLPctGB
New York6237.626_
Atlanta6041.5943
Philadelphia5347.530
Miami4753.47015½
Washington3467.33729

Central Division

WLPctGB
Milwaukee5644.560_
St. Louis5347.5303
Chicago4158.41414½
Pittsburgh4060.40016
Cincinnati3861.38417½

West Division

WLPctGB
Los Angeles6732.677_
San Diego5645.55412
San Francisco4951.49018½
Arizona4554.45522
Colorado4556.44623

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Thursday's Games

Baltimore 3, Tampa Bay 0

Boston 4, Cleveland 2

N.Y. Yankees 1, Kansas City 0

Toronto 5, Detroit 3

Houston 4, Seattle 2

Texas 2, L.A. Angels 0

Friday's Games

Cleveland 4, Tampa Bay 1

Baltimore 6, Cincinnati 2

N.Y. Yankees 11, Kansas City 5

Detroit 4, Toronto 2

Milwaukee 4, Boston 1

Oakland 7, Chicago White Sox 3

Houston 11, Seattle 1

San Diego 10, Minnesota 1

Texas 7, L.A. Angels 2

Saturday's Games

Cleveland (Plesac 2-8) at Tampa Bay (Kluber 6-6), 1:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Heasley 1-5) at N.Y. Yankees (Cortes 8-3), 2:05 p.m.

Detroit (Hutchison 1-4) at Toronto (Stripling 5-3), 3:07 p.m.

Milwaukee (Lauer 6-3) at Boston (Pivetta 8-7), 4:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Kremer 3-2) at Cincinnati (Mahle 4-7), 6:40 p.m.

Seattle (Flexen 7-8) at Houston (Valdez 9-4), 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Gray 5-3) at San Diego (Musgrove 8-3), 7:15 p.m.

Oakland (Blackburn 6-6) at Chicago White Sox (Cueto 4-4), 7:15 p.m.

Texas (Otto 4-7) at L.A. Angels (Silseth 1-3), 9:07 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Detroit at Toronto, 12:05 p.m.

Kansas City at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.

Milwaukee at Boston, 1:35 p.m.

Baltimore at Cincinnati, 1:40 p.m.

Cleveland at Tampa Bay, 1:40 p.m.

Oakland at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Seattle at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Texas at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Minnesota at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Thursday's Games

Miami 7, Cincinnati 6

Philadelphia 8, Pittsburgh 7

L.A. Dodgers 13, Colorado 0

San Francisco 4, Chicago Cubs 2

Friday's Games

St. Louis 6, Washington 2

N.Y. Mets 6, Miami 4

Atlanta 5, Arizona 2

Baltimore 6, Cincinnati 2

Philadelphia 4, Pittsburgh 2, 10 innings

Milwaukee 4, Boston 1

L.A. Dodgers 5, Colorado 4

San Diego 10, Minnesota 1

Chicago Cubs 4, San Francisco 2

Saturday's Games

Milwaukee (Lauer 6-3) at Boston (Pivetta 8-7), 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 10-4) at Miami (TBD), 6:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Kremer 3-2) at Cincinnati (Mahle 4-7), 6:40 p.m.

Minnesota (Gray 5-3) at San Diego (Musgrove 8-3), 7:15 p.m.

Philadelphia (Suárez 7-5) at Pittsburgh (Keller 3-7), 7:15 p.m.

St. Louis (Hudson 6-6) at Washington (Fedde 5-7), 7:15 p.m.

Arizona (Martin 0-0) at Atlanta (Anderson 8-6), 7:20 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 7-2) at Colorado (Freeland 5-7), 8:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Smyly 3-5) at San Francisco (Junis 4-2), 9:05 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Arizona at Atlanta, 1:35 p.m.

Milwaukee at Boston, 1:35 p.m.

Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.

St. Louis at Washington, 1:35 p.m.

Baltimore at Cincinnati, 1:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Miami, 1:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Minnesota at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at San Francisco, 7:08 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you