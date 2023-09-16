All Times EDT

East Division

WLPctGB
Baltimore9156.619_
Tampa Bay9257.617_
Toronto8167.54710½
New York7573.50716½
Boston7474.50017½

Central Division

WLPctGB
Minnesota7870.527_
Cleveland7078.4738
Detroit6879.463
Chicago5692.37822
Kansas City47101.31831

West Division

WLPctGB
Houston8365.561_
Texas8265.558½
Seattle8166.551
Los Angeles6880.45915
Oakland46101.31336½

East Division

WLPctGB
x-Atlanta9651.653_
Philadelphia8067.54416
Miami7672.51420½
New York6879.46328
Washington6583.43931½

Central Division

WLPctGB
Milwaukee8364.565_
Chicago7870.527
Cincinnati7772.5177
Pittsburgh6979.46614½
St. Louis6582.44218

West Division

WLPctGB
Los Angeles8957.610_
Arizona7772.51713½
San Francisco7573.50715
San Diego7078.47320
Colorado5592.37434½

x-clinched division

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Friday's Games

Toronto 3, Boston 0

Tampa Bay 7, Baltimore 1

N.Y. Yankees 7, Pittsburgh 5

Cleveland 12, Texas 3

Minnesota 10, Chicago White Sox 2

Kansas City 4, Houston 2

Detroit 11, L.A. Angels 2

San Diego 8, Oakland 3

L.A. Dodgers 6, Seattle 3

Saturday's Games

Boston at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

San Diego at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Texas at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Houston at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

Detroit at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Sunday's Games

N.Y. Yankees (Rodón 3-5) at Pittsburgh (TBD), 1:35 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Littell 3-6) at Baltimore (Kremer 12-5), 1:35 p.m.

Boston (Pivetta 9-9) at Toronto (Ryu 3-3), 1:37 p.m.

Texas (TBD) at Cleveland (Williams 2-5), 1:40 p.m.

Houston (Valdez 11-10) at Kansas City (Lyles 4-16), 2:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Gray 7-7) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 7-7), 2:10 p.m.

Detroit (TBD) at L.A. Angels (Detmers 3-10), 4:07 p.m.

San Diego (Avila 1-2) at Oakland (Waldichuk 3-7), 4:07 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (TBD) at Seattle (Gilbert 13-5), 4:10 p.m.

Monday's Games

Cleveland at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Boston at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Seattle at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Detroit at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Friday's Games

Miami 9, Atlanta 6

N.Y. Yankees 7, Pittsburgh 5

Cincinnati 5, N.Y. Mets 3

Milwaukee 5, Washington 3

Colorado 3, San Francisco 2

Philadelphia 5, St. Louis 4

Arizona 6, Chicago Cubs 4

San Diego 8, Oakland 3

L.A. Dodgers 6, Seattle 3

Saturday's Games

Colorado 9, San Francisco 5, 1st game

San Diego at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Atlanta at Miami, 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Cincinnati at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Washington at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Colorado, 8:10 p.m., 2nd game

L.A. Dodgers at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Sunday's Games

N.Y. Yankees (Rodón 3-5) at Pittsburgh (TBD), 1:35 p.m.

Atlanta (Morton 14-11) at Miami (Luzardo 9-9), 1:40 p.m.

Cincinnati (Williamson 4-4) at N.Y. Mets (Quintana 2-5), 1:40 p.m.

Washington (Corbin 10-13) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 5-1), 2:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Walker 15-5) at St. Louis (Hudson 6-2), 2:15 p.m.

San Francisco (Manaea 5-6) at Colorado (Flexen 1-7), 3:10 p.m.

San Diego (Avila 1-2) at Oakland (Waldichuk 3-7), 4:07 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (TBD) at Seattle (Gilbert 13-5), 4:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Wicks 3-0) at Arizona (Nelson 7-8), 7:10 p.m.

Monday's Games

Minnesota at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Milwaukee at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Colorado at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Detroit at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you