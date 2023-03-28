All Times EDT

East Division

WLPctGB
Baltimore1613.552_
Toronto1715.531½
Tampa Bay1514.5171
Boston1414.500
New York1318.4194

Central Division

WLPctGB
Kansas City1913.594_
Minnesota1415.483
Detroit1416.4674
Chicago1214.4624
Cleveland1216.4295

West Division

WLPctGB
Los Angeles1711.607_
Houston1410.5831
Seattle1413.519
Texas1315.4644
Oakland1117.3936

East Division

WLPctGB
Atlanta1810.643_
Washington1312.520
Philadelphia1615.516
New York1014.4176
Miami716.304

Central Division

WLPctGB
St. Louis177.708_
Chicago1712.586
Cincinnati1514.517
Milwaukee1215.444
Pittsburgh918.333

West Division

WLPctGB
Los Angeles1412.538_
Arizona1614.533_
San Diego1514.517½
San Francisco1415.483
Colorado1319.4064

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Monday's Games

Minnesota 8, Pittsburgh 4

Atlanta 6, Boston 1

St. Louis 8, Baltimore 2

Philadelphia 5, Toronto 2

N.Y. Yankees 8, Tampa Bay 4

San Diego 4, Seattle 2

L.A. Angels 5, L.A. Dodgers 4

Arizona 7, Cleveland 6

Oakland 12, San Francisco 6

Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, 4:05 p.m.

Houston at Sugar Land, 8:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Washington 3, N.Y. Yankees 0

Philadelphia 6, Toronto 5

Minnesota 7, Pittsburgh 5

Atlanta 7, Boston 5

Texas 5, Kansas City 3

Chicago Cubs 8, Chicago White Sox 5

Arizona 3, Cleveland 1

Sugar Land at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

No games scheduled

Thursday's Games

San Francisco at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Boston, 2:10 p.m.

Detroit at Tampa Bay, 3:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Texas, 4:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Kansas City, 4:10 p.m.

Toronto at St. Louis, 4:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Houston, 7:08 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Oakland, 10:07 p.m.

Cleveland at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Monday's Games

Minnesota 8, Pittsburgh 4

Atlanta 6, Boston 1

St. Louis 8, Baltimore 2

Philadelphia 5, Toronto 2

San Diego 4, Seattle 2

Colorado 12, Milwaukee 8

L.A. Angels 5, L.A. Dodgers 4

Arizona 7, Cleveland 6

Oakland 12, San Francisco 6

Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, 4:05 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Washington 3, N.Y. Yankees 0

Philadelphia 6, Toronto 5

Minnesota 7, Pittsburgh 5

Atlanta 7, Boston 5

Chicago Cubs 8, Chicago White Sox 5

Milwaukee 8, Colorado 1

Arizona 3, Cleveland 1

L.A. Dodgers at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

No games scheduled

Thursday's Games

Atlanta at Washington, 1:05 p.m.

San Francisco at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Philadelphia at Texas, 4:05 p.m.

Colorado at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Miami, 4:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.

Toronto at St. Louis, 4:10 p.m.

Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you