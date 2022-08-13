All Times EDT

East Division

WLPctGB
New York7142.628_
Toronto6051.54110
Baltimore5953.52711½
Tampa Bay5853.52312
Boston5658.49115½

Central Division

WLPctGB
Cleveland6052.536_
Minnesota5853.523
Chicago5756.504
Kansas City4767.41214
Detroit4371.37718

West Division

WLPctGB
Houston7341.640_
Seattle6252.54411
Texas4963.43823
Los Angeles4964.43423½
Oakland4172.36331½

East Division

WLPctGB
New York7340.646_
Atlanta6746.5936
Philadelphia6349.563
Miami5062.44622½
Washington3777.32536½

Central Division

WLPctGB
St. Louis6250.554_
Milwaukee6051.541
Chicago4665.41415½
Pittsburgh4567.40217
Cincinnati4467.39617½

West Division

WLPctGB
Los Angeles7833.703_
San Diego6451.55716
San Francisco5457.48624
Arizona5161.45527½
Colorado5164.44329

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Thursday's Games

Cleveland 4, Detroit 3, 10 innings

Houston 7, Texas 3

Kansas City 5, Chicago White Sox 3

Boston 4, Baltimore 3

Friday's Games

Cleveland 8, Toronto 0

Chicago White Sox 2, Detroit 0

Baltimore 10, Tampa Bay 3

Boston 3, N.Y. Yankees 2, 10 innings

L.A. Dodgers 8, Kansas City 3

Houston 7, Oakland 5

Seattle 6, Texas 2

Minnesota 4, L.A. Angels 0

Saturday's Games

Cleveland (McKenzie 8-8) at Toronto (White 1-3), 3:07 p.m.

Baltimore (Watkins 4-2) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 10-5), 4:10 p.m.

Detroit (Manning 0-0) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 8-6), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Heaney 1-0) at Kansas City (Keller 6-12), 7:10 p.m.

Oakland (Logue 3-5) at Houston (McCullers Jr. 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Montas 4-9) at Boston (Crawford 3-4), 7:15 p.m.

Seattle (Gonzales 7-11) at Texas (Dunning 2-6), 7:15 p.m.

Minnesota (Bundy 6-5) at L.A. Angels (Detmers 4-3), 9:07 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Cleveland at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.

Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 1:40 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Oakland at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Seattle at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

Minnesota at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7:08 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Thursday's Games

Miami 3, Philadelphia 0

Colorado 8, St. Louis 6

Arizona 9, Pittsburgh 3

Chicago Cubs 4, Cincinnati 2

Friday's Games

Philadelphia 2, N.Y. Mets 1, 10 innings

Atlanta 4, Miami 3

San Diego 10, Washington 5

St. Louis 3, Milwaukee 1

Colorado 5, Arizona 3

L.A. Dodgers 8, Kansas City 3

Pittsburgh at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Atlanta (Muller 0-1) at Miami (Luzardo 3-4), 1:10 p.m., 1st game

Chicago Cubs (Sampson 0-3) at Cincinnati (Ashcraft 5-2), 6:40 p.m.

San Diego (Darvish 10-5) at Washington (Sánchez 0-5), 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Anderson 9-6) at Miami (TBD), 7:10 p.m., 2nd game

L.A. Dodgers (Heaney 1-0) at Kansas City (Keller 6-12), 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Nola 8-8) at N.Y. Mets (deGrom 1-0), 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Burnes 8-5) at St. Louis (Wainwright 8-8), 7:15 p.m.

Arizona (Gallen 7-2) at Colorado (Ureña 1-3), 8:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Beede 1-1) at San Francisco (Webb 10-5), 9:05 p.m.

Sunday's Games

San Diego at Washington, 12:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Miami, 1:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 1:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 1:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Arizona at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

