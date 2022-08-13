All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|71
|42
|.628
|_
|Toronto
|60
|51
|.541
|10
|Baltimore
|59
|53
|.527
|11½
|Tampa Bay
|58
|53
|.523
|12
|Boston
|56
|58
|.491
|15½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|60
|52
|.536
|_
|Minnesota
|58
|53
|.523
|1½
|Chicago
|57
|56
|.504
|3½
|Kansas City
|47
|67
|.412
|14
|Detroit
|43
|71
|.377
|18
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|73
|41
|.640
|_
|Seattle
|62
|52
|.544
|11
|Texas
|49
|63
|.438
|23
|Los Angeles
|49
|64
|.434
|23½
|Oakland
|41
|72
|.363
|31½
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|73
|40
|.646
|_
|Atlanta
|67
|46
|.593
|6
|Philadelphia
|63
|49
|.563
|9½
|Miami
|50
|62
|.446
|22½
|Washington
|37
|77
|.325
|36½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|St. Louis
|62
|50
|.554
|_
|Milwaukee
|60
|51
|.541
|1½
|Chicago
|46
|65
|.414
|15½
|Pittsburgh
|45
|67
|.402
|17
|Cincinnati
|44
|67
|.396
|17½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|78
|33
|.703
|_
|San Diego
|64
|51
|.557
|16
|San Francisco
|54
|57
|.486
|24
|Arizona
|51
|61
|.455
|27½
|Colorado
|51
|64
|.443
|29
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Thursday's Games
Cleveland 4, Detroit 3, 10 innings
Houston 7, Texas 3
Kansas City 5, Chicago White Sox 3
Boston 4, Baltimore 3
Friday's Games
Cleveland 8, Toronto 0
Chicago White Sox 2, Detroit 0
Baltimore 10, Tampa Bay 3
Boston 3, N.Y. Yankees 2, 10 innings
L.A. Dodgers 8, Kansas City 3
Houston 7, Oakland 5
Seattle 6, Texas 2
Minnesota 4, L.A. Angels 0
Saturday's Games
Cleveland (McKenzie 8-8) at Toronto (White 1-3), 3:07 p.m.
Baltimore (Watkins 4-2) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 10-5), 4:10 p.m.
Detroit (Manning 0-0) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 8-6), 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Heaney 1-0) at Kansas City (Keller 6-12), 7:10 p.m.
Oakland (Logue 3-5) at Houston (McCullers Jr. 0-0), 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Montas 4-9) at Boston (Crawford 3-4), 7:15 p.m.
Seattle (Gonzales 7-11) at Texas (Dunning 2-6), 7:15 p.m.
Minnesota (Bundy 6-5) at L.A. Angels (Detmers 4-3), 9:07 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Cleveland at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.
Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 1:40 p.m.
Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.
Oakland at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
Seattle at Texas, 2:35 p.m.
Minnesota at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7:08 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Thursday's Games
Miami 3, Philadelphia 0
Colorado 8, St. Louis 6
Arizona 9, Pittsburgh 3
Chicago Cubs 4, Cincinnati 2
Friday's Games
Philadelphia 2, N.Y. Mets 1, 10 innings
Atlanta 4, Miami 3
San Diego 10, Washington 5
St. Louis 3, Milwaukee 1
Colorado 5, Arizona 3
L.A. Dodgers 8, Kansas City 3
Pittsburgh at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Atlanta (Muller 0-1) at Miami (Luzardo 3-4), 1:10 p.m., 1st game
Chicago Cubs (Sampson 0-3) at Cincinnati (Ashcraft 5-2), 6:40 p.m.
San Diego (Darvish 10-5) at Washington (Sánchez 0-5), 7:05 p.m.
Atlanta (Anderson 9-6) at Miami (TBD), 7:10 p.m., 2nd game
L.A. Dodgers (Heaney 1-0) at Kansas City (Keller 6-12), 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Nola 8-8) at N.Y. Mets (deGrom 1-0), 7:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (Burnes 8-5) at St. Louis (Wainwright 8-8), 7:15 p.m.
Arizona (Gallen 7-2) at Colorado (Ureña 1-3), 8:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Beede 1-1) at San Francisco (Webb 10-5), 9:05 p.m.
Sunday's Games
San Diego at Washington, 12:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Miami, 1:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 1:40 p.m.
Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 1:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.
Arizona at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
