All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|z-New York
|93
|58
|.616
|_
|Toronto
|85
|67
|.559
|8½
|Tampa Bay
|84
|68
|.553
|9½
|Baltimore
|79
|72
|.523
|14
|Boston
|72
|79
|.477
|21
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|85
|67
|.559
|_
|Chicago
|76
|76
|.500
|9
|Minnesota
|74
|78
|.487
|11
|Kansas City
|62
|90
|.408
|23
|Detroit
|59
|92
|.391
|25½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Houston
|100
|53
|.654
|_
|Seattle
|83
|68
|.550
|16
|Los Angeles
|66
|86
|.434
|33½
|Texas
|65
|86
|.430
|34
|Oakland
|56
|96
|.368
|43½
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|z-New York
|96
|57
|.627
|_
|z-Atlanta
|94
|58
|.618
|1½
|Philadelphia
|83
|68
|.550
|12
|Miami
|63
|89
|.414
|32½
|Washington
|52
|99
|.344
|43
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|St. Louis
|89
|64
|.582
|_
|Milwaukee
|82
|70
|.539
|6½
|Chicago
|66
|86
|.434
|22½
|Cincinnati
|59
|93
|.388
|29½
|Pittsburgh
|56
|96
|.368
|32½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Los Angeles
|105
|47
|.691
|_
|San Diego
|84
|68
|.553
|21
|San Francisco
|74
|78
|.487
|31
|Arizona
|71
|82
|.464
|34½
|Colorado
|65
|87
|.428
|40
x-clinched division
z-clinched playoff berth
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Friday's Games
Baltimore 6, Houston 0
N.Y. Yankees 5, Boston 4
Tampa Bay 10, Toronto 6
Kansas City 5, Seattle 1
Detroit 5, Chicago White Sox 3
L.A. Angels 4, Minnesota 2
Cleveland 6, Texas 3
N.Y. Mets 9, Oakland 2
Saturday's Games
N.Y. Yankees 7, Boston 5
Oakland 10, N.Y. Mets 4
Toronto 3, Tampa Bay 1
Cleveland 4, Texas 2
Minnesota 8, L.A. Angels 4
Detroit 7, Chicago White Sox 2
Seattle 6, Kansas City 5
Houston 11, Baltimore 10
Sunday's Games
Houston (Javier 10-9) at Baltimore (Voth 5-3), 1:05 p.m.
Toronto (Stripling 8-4) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 12-6), 1:10 p.m.
Detroit (Alexander 4-10) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 14-7), 2:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Suarez 6-8) at Minnesota (Bundy 8-7), 2:10 p.m.
Seattle (Castillo 7-6) at Kansas City (Castillo 0-1), 2:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Civale 2-6) at Texas (Ragans 0-2), 2:35 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 10-4) at Oakland (Sears 6-2), 4:07 p.m.
Boston (Bello 2-6) at N.Y. Yankees (Cortes 10-4), 7:08 p.m.
Monday's Games
N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Baltimore at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Friday's Games
Miami 5, Washington 2
Milwaukee 5, Cincinnati 3
Chicago Cubs 6, Pittsburgh 5
Philadelphia 9, Atlanta 1
Colorado 4, San Diego 3, 10 innings
N.Y. Mets 9, Oakland 2
St. Louis 11, L.A. Dodgers 0
San Francisco 6, Arizona 5
Saturday's Games
Oakland 10, N.Y. Mets 4
Atlanta 6, Philadelphia 3
Miami 4, Washington 1
Pittsburgh 6, Chicago Cubs 0
Milwaukee 10, Cincinnati 2
Arizona 5, San Francisco 2
San Diego 9, Colorado 3
L.A. Dodgers 6, St. Louis 2
Sunday's Games
Atlanta (Morton 9-6) at Philadelphia (Gibson 10-7), 1:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Sampson 2-5) at Pittsburgh (Ortiz 0-0), 1:35 p.m.
Milwaukee (Peralta 4-3) at Cincinnati (Lodolo 4-7), 1:40 p.m.
Washington (Sánchez 2-6) at Miami (Cabrera 6-3), 1:40 p.m.
San Diego (Clevinger 6-7) at Colorado (Freeland 9-10), 3:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Junis 4-6) at Arizona (Jameson 2-0), 3:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 10-4) at Oakland (Sears 6-2), 4:07 p.m.
St. Louis (Wainwright 11-10) at L.A. Dodgers (Grove 0-0), 4:10 p.m.
Monday's Games
Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.
Atlanta at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
