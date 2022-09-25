All Times EDT

East Division

WLPctGB
z-New York9358.616_
Toronto8567.559
Tampa Bay8468.553
Baltimore7972.52314
Boston7279.47721

Central Division

WLPctGB
Cleveland8567.559_
Chicago7676.5009
Minnesota7478.48711
Kansas City6290.40823
Detroit5992.39125½

West Division

WLPctGB
x-Houston10053.654_
Seattle8368.55016
Los Angeles6686.43433½
Texas6586.43034
Oakland5696.36843½

East Division

WLPctGB
z-New York9657.627_
z-Atlanta9458.618
Philadelphia8368.55012
Miami6389.41432½
Washington5299.34443

Central Division

WLPctGB
St. Louis8964.582_
Milwaukee8270.539
Chicago6686.43422½
Cincinnati5993.38829½
Pittsburgh5696.36832½

West Division

WLPctGB
x-Los Angeles10547.691_
San Diego8468.55321
San Francisco7478.48731
Arizona7182.46434½
Colorado6587.42840

x-clinched division

z-clinched playoff berth

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Friday's Games

Baltimore 6, Houston 0

N.Y. Yankees 5, Boston 4

Tampa Bay 10, Toronto 6

Kansas City 5, Seattle 1

Detroit 5, Chicago White Sox 3

L.A. Angels 4, Minnesota 2

Cleveland 6, Texas 3

N.Y. Mets 9, Oakland 2

Saturday's Games

N.Y. Yankees 7, Boston 5

Oakland 10, N.Y. Mets 4

Toronto 3, Tampa Bay 1

Cleveland 4, Texas 2

Minnesota 8, L.A. Angels 4

Detroit 7, Chicago White Sox 2

Seattle 6, Kansas City 5

Houston 11, Baltimore 10

Sunday's Games

Houston (Javier 10-9) at Baltimore (Voth 5-3), 1:05 p.m.

Toronto (Stripling 8-4) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 12-6), 1:10 p.m.

Detroit (Alexander 4-10) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 14-7), 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Suarez 6-8) at Minnesota (Bundy 8-7), 2:10 p.m.

Seattle (Castillo 7-6) at Kansas City (Castillo 0-1), 2:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Civale 2-6) at Texas (Ragans 0-2), 2:35 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 10-4) at Oakland (Sears 6-2), 4:07 p.m.

Boston (Bello 2-6) at N.Y. Yankees (Cortes 10-4), 7:08 p.m.

Monday's Games

N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Baltimore at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Friday's Games

Miami 5, Washington 2

Milwaukee 5, Cincinnati 3

Chicago Cubs 6, Pittsburgh 5

Philadelphia 9, Atlanta 1

Colorado 4, San Diego 3, 10 innings

N.Y. Mets 9, Oakland 2

St. Louis 11, L.A. Dodgers 0

San Francisco 6, Arizona 5

Saturday's Games

Oakland 10, N.Y. Mets 4

Atlanta 6, Philadelphia 3

Miami 4, Washington 1

Pittsburgh 6, Chicago Cubs 0

Milwaukee 10, Cincinnati 2

Arizona 5, San Francisco 2

San Diego 9, Colorado 3

L.A. Dodgers 6, St. Louis 2

Sunday's Games

Atlanta (Morton 9-6) at Philadelphia (Gibson 10-7), 1:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Sampson 2-5) at Pittsburgh (Ortiz 0-0), 1:35 p.m.

Milwaukee (Peralta 4-3) at Cincinnati (Lodolo 4-7), 1:40 p.m.

Washington (Sánchez 2-6) at Miami (Cabrera 6-3), 1:40 p.m.

San Diego (Clevinger 6-7) at Colorado (Freeland 9-10), 3:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Junis 4-6) at Arizona (Jameson 2-0), 3:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 10-4) at Oakland (Sears 6-2), 4:07 p.m.

St. Louis (Wainwright 11-10) at L.A. Dodgers (Grove 0-0), 4:10 p.m.

Monday's Games

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Atlanta at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you